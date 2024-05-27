Summer decor trends — 7 sunny styles that interior designers say will be everywhere this season

I'm so ready to bring summer decor trends into my home. While I do love spring, I am getting a little tired of pastel colors (*gasp*) and want to bring fresh shades and vibrancy into my home.

I've asked interior designers what they're going to be reaching for this summer when decorating, and there are plenty of styles that are chic and will last into other seasons. Coastal Hamptons vibes, playful pattern mixing, and luxe gold tones are just a few that will do the rounds this season.

If you want to welcome in the latest interior design trends into your home, there is such a variety to choose from. I am in love with all of these for different reasons, and I'm sure you'll be a big fan of them, too.

Sizzling summer decor trends to try

Whether you're looking for small space trends or have a larger home to decorate, these trends will add sunshine to your space.

Our designers have recommended specific decor pieces to help you achieve these, which I have curated matching picks for throughout in case you want to start re-decorating (I know I do!).

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Gold tones

(Image credit: Melody Maison)

Bringing in color trends for the year is an easy way to glow up your space and change how it looks completely.

“Gold and warm tones are making a significant impact in home decor this summer because they instantly brighten spaces and create a cheerful, inviting atmosphere,” says Andrea Schumacher, interior designer and founder of Andrea Schumacher Interiors.

“These colors evoke warmth, luxury, and comfort, making any room feel more welcoming and lively,” she adds.

To bring gold in, Andrea recommends starting with picture frames and decorative objects (the Vietri Moon Glass Leaf Small Bowl from Saks is chic, hand wash only, and made from glass) and then gradually building up with mirrors, furniture, and even feature walls.

She adds, “Layer various warm tones to create a rich, cohesive look and ensure they complement the existing color palette and decor elements.”

Watertight Threshold Tall Brass Vase Shop at Target Size (in.): H11 x W4

Made from: Iron

Price: $15 This is so versatile, and can be used for everything from indoor plants to storing kitchen utensils. Target shoppers say it's the perfect shade of gold, is high-quality, and looks expensive without breaking the bank. To care for it, just spot clean and wipe carefully. UL Listed Bumblebee Table Lamp Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H19 x D11

Made from: Resin, cotton

Price: $198 Elevate your side table or nightstand with this beautiful bumblebee lamp that will bring a combination of cuteness and chicness to your space. It includes a matching harp and finial, showing that every piece of detail has been thought of. Just make sure you use it with outlets 110v-120v or lower. Easy to hang Fleur De Lis Living Anglo Metal Flat Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H30.75 x W19

Made from: Metal

Price: $89.99 This Wayfair alternative to the viral Anthropologie Gleaming Mirror will help you get that beautiful Instagram look on a budget. The finish is hand-crafted, giving it a vintage-style decor look that's eye-catching and heavy. It can be hung up, but hardware is not included.

2. Coastal Hamptons

(Image credit: Coastal Living by Universal Home)

I was a huge fan of the coastal grandmother trend that made a splash last year, and have seen nautical interiors sneaking back again, albeit in a slightly different way this year.

"For summer 2024, I'm seeing so many signs that upscale Coastal Hamptons is going to be the look of the season,” explains Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home. “The Coastal Hamptons look is all about a sense of laidback luxury, with plenty of visual nods to the beach and the seaside environment."

To bring this look in, Kathy recommends going for weathered teak patio furniture with crisp white and blue pillows and throw blankets, statement lighting featuring capiz shell (you can grab 100 two-inch capiz discs from Etsy and customize existing items) and driftwood.

Consider too some super-chic nautical-inspired dishware and glassware for entertaining poolside (the Novobey Shell Snack Plates from Walmart are stackable, lightweight, and non-slip).

Exclusive to Desenio Sous Le Mer Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): From H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: $29.95 Add a luxe nod to the sea with this beautiful print filled with hand-painted clams. I think this would look beautiful hung up in a kitchen or as dining room wall decor. Pull out the light blue and beige shades into furniture to really tie it into the space. The beauty of wall art is that it's interchangeable, making it easy to bring in trends through. Three shapes available Gray Malin Banana Leaf Soft Blue Rug Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): W5 x L7

Made from: Polyester

Price: $279 Add tropical, beachy vibes into your home with this beautiful rug designed by American photographer Gray Malin. This is an outdoor rug, so you can lay it outside for sophisticated themed dinner parties (one of the hottest Pinterest summer trends, FYI). It's also from Ruggable which specializes in washable rugs, meaning muddy feet and paws can run free on it. Swatch available Coquillages Blue Grasscloth Wallcovering Shop at Cailini Coastal Size (in.): W33

Made from: Grasscloth

Price: $298 The Coastal Hamptons summer decor is all about sophisticated patterns and textures, which this wallcovering brings in perfectly. This is safe to use in dry, well-ventilated rooms, making it great for living rooms and bedrooms, but perhaps not for bathrooms. When applying it, make sure you use clear premixed vinyl adhesive to ensure that the pattern and color don't change on application.

3. Bright, bold hues

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Big, bold shades are back this year, and they’re a brilliant way to energize your decor with summer trends.

“Incorporate vibrant accent pieces such as pillows, artwork, or area rugs in shades like citrusy yellow, coral pink, or turquoise blue,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Inside, she suggests balancing these hues with neutral backgrounds for a striking yet harmonious look.

I also like the idea of bringing these outside, such as with patterned throw pillows to create a cozy place to relax under the sun (this is one of my favorite stylish pergola ideas). For example, the Bay Isle Home Berkeley Throw Pillow from Wayfair is reversible, comes with an insert, and is machine washable.

4. Amalficore decor

(Image credit: Desenio)

The bright red and yellow tomato summer aesthetic was one of the biggest TikTok decor trends last year, but it is its grown-up Mediterranean counterpart that designers are seeing loved this year. I’m officially calling it Amalficore, by the way.

“Think of earthy tones, like terracotta, ochre, and olive green, complemented by crisp whites and deep blues reminiscent of the sea,” explains Nina.

“Complete the look with artisanal accents like mosaic patterns, vintage pottery, and intricate metalwork to create a warm, inviting ambiance,” she adds.

To get the summer decor trend look myself, I have the Spritz and Spa Breeze Poster from Desenio in my basket at the moment, which I’m going to style above my gold bar cart.

5. Pattern mixing

(Image credit: Lime Lace)

Retro styles such as 2000s interior design have made a huge comeback this year, thanks to people leaning heavily into nostalgic decor. One of these is pattern mixing, which is a key summer decor trend.

“Pattern mixing is a hot trend for summer 2024 because it adds a fun, unique, and dynamic element to home decor. This trend allows for creativity and personalization, making spaces feel more vibrant and interesting,” says Andrea.

“Mixing patterns can transform a room, giving it depth and character while reflecting the homeowner's personality,” she adds.

To implement pattern mixing in your home, Andrea recommends starting by identifying a colorful focal point, such as a cherished piece of art or a unique heirloom, and letting that inspire your color palette.

“You don't have to dive headfirst into bold wallpapers — instead, consider incorporating color through smaller elements like statement lamps or lively area rugs (the Absida Rainbow Rug from Ruggable is an Instagram favorite and has five color options), which can be easily swapped out if needed,” she adds.

6. Textured walls

(Image credit: Lust Home)

Create an eye-catching focal point in your home by bringing in textured walls filled with personality.

“Textured walls are making a bold statement this summer — especially those featuring graphic patterns,” says Andrea.

“To incorporate textured walls into your home, start by selecting a color pattern that complements your existing hardware and furniture,” she says. “Then, choose textures and graphics that enhance the room’s overall aesthetic, ensuring they bring out the colors of surrounding decor.”

When selecting a textured wall, Andrea recommends considering the room's purpose and the desired ambiance.

“From here, balance the textured wall with neutral tones in the rest of the decor to prevent the room from feeling too busy,” she says.

I really love the Gracie Oaks Jahlissa Roll from Wayfair which has a beautiful patterned texture that is giving me all the Bridgerton design vibes and is water and heat resistant.

7. Tenniscore

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Thanks to the Challengers movie starring Zendaya, tenniscore has swung into the summer decor trends list.

Nina explains, “Tenniscore interior design is a stylish trend inspired by the elegance of tennis and country club aesthetics, blending classic sports elements with refined decor.”

“To achieve this look, use a color palette of whites, greens, and navy blues, incorporate natural materials like wood and rattan, and select timeless furniture pieces,” she says.

You can also decorate with vintage style decor tennis memorabilia, such as framed rackets and tournament posters. I think one of the Salvagedvintagegoods Rackets from Etsy, which have authentic worn patinas and come in different styles, would look amazing in a wooden frame.

With these summer decor trends, you can transform your home into a serene and stylish retreat.

“Welcome the warmth and vibrancy of summer by incorporating these summer decor trend ideas, and create a home that feels fresh, inviting, and perfectly aligned with the season's laid-back charm,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you’re reading this and want to take things back a season, spring home decor ideas may come in useful for you instead.