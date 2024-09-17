Alicia Silverstone’s kitchen is a masterclass in nostalgiacore — designers adore its “simplicity and coziness”

I absolutely love vintage-inspired kitchens. They always look cozy and cute, which makes them perfect for cooking wholesome meals and having a relaxed time with friends and family.

Alicia Silverstone's kitchen is the perfect example of this, and I'm officially in love with it. Let's just say she isn't Clueless about interior design. I've asked the pros why her brass fixtures, wooden textures, and thoughtful details work so well, and how to get the look at home.

If you're looking for kitchen ideas that will invite people in and will stand the test of time, Alicia's space has plenty of lovely features to inspire you.

I’ve seen vintage nostalgia everywhere this year, which Alicia Silverstone’s kitchen perfectly embodies with its fixtures and accessories.

“As an interior designer, I appreciate Alicia Silverstone's kitchen for its simplicity and coziness,” says Kristin Hintlian, interior designer and co-owner of Bonsai Builders.

To achieve a style, Kristin recommends choosing timeless fixtures like a farmhouse sink and retro-inspired hardware or small appliances.

“Get yourself a faucet with some weight, something that feels like it’s lived through a few decades of real life,” adds Ruben Gutierrez, interior designer and founder of Errez Design. “Don’t baby it — let it age, let it wear. That’s where the character comes from. You don’t want shiny and new — you want something that gets better with time.”

The warmth added by this brass faucet is also complemented by the wooden kitchen decor dotted around throughout.

“Wooden cutting boards, bowls, and utensil holders are easy ways to bring natural warmth to a space without major renovations,” Kristin adds.

Other details like pendant lighting, potted indoor plants, and decorative objects help finish the look by keeping the space uncluttered while still feeling homey.

“I also love how these are contrasted with white and black kitchen ideas such as black countertops and white subway tile, which create a sleek yet inviting look,” says Kristin.

“A crisp, neutral color palette with touches of black provides contrast and makes the wooden elements pop,” she adds.

Ruben agrees, adding, “The white cabinets and dark countertops play off each other perfectly. The room breathes, lets the light pour in, and gives space for the real stars.”

Shop the look

Lifetime warranty KRAUS Bolden Commercial Style Kitchen Faucet Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H6.4

Made from: Metal

Price: $145 Cleaning dishes will be a total breeze with this, as it has a pull-down sprayer and 360 degrees swiveling. The nozzles are also easy to clean, requiring just a spritz and a wipe with your best cleaning supplies. Made in Canada Larch Wood Medium Carving Board Shop at Williams Sonoma Size (in.): H13 x W17.75

Made from: Wood

Price: Was $330 Now $259.99 (save $70) at Williams Sonoma Not only is this chopping board similar to Alicia's, but it's also one of Nara Smith kitchen essentials. It's handcrafted, made from sustainably sourced larch wood, and has grooves to capture crumbs. Hand wash Marquis By Waterford Crystalline Markham Bowl Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H5.9 x W9

Made from: Glass

Price: $65.99 Mix up punch just like Alicia with this crystal bowl that's a standout centerpiece. You can also get matching glasses and vases if you want to go full glam, but I think it's gorgeous enough to shine by itself.

With some key pieces and a cohesive style, it's possible to recreate Alicia’s inviting, vintage-inspired look on a budget.

“Focusing on a limited color palette, multi-purpose wooden accessories, and timeless fixtures are smart strategies for keeping costs down while achieving a high-end result,” Kristin finishes by saying.

Want to carry on swooning over celeb kitchens? I also love Olivia Rodrigo’s kitchen, which channels quiet luxury style wonderfully.