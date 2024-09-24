Bobby Berk has revealed his favorite wall paint color — designers agree that it's a chic choice

One of the most impactful ways to transform a room is by painting the walls. But, it can be hard to know what color to go for, right?

In a recent Instagram reel, Queer Eye star and interior designer Bobby Berk delved into shades that are worth trying — but the one that he said was his top pick was black. He said in the video, "If you've watched Queer Eye, you know painting a wall black is one of my favorite things. It's really chic — look how beautiful it makes everything." I've asked interior designers why it works so well and how to bring it into your own home.

If you're looking to bring the latest interior paint color trends into your home, moody hues like black are worth reaching for.

A post shared by Bobby Berk (@bobby) A photo posted by on

Whether you go for black as an feature wall color or throughout an entire room, the depth and contrast it creates are unparalleled.

“I've seen firsthand how black walls make furniture and decor pop while giving off an air of elegance,” says Ryan Fitzgerald, design expert and owner of Raleigh Realty. “In my experience, black works wonders in adding versatility to a space.”

He adds that it serves as the perfect neutral backdrop that enables other textures, metals, and colors to stand out.

“I also think that black walls can make a dramatic statement and help other details in a room pop,” agrees Aaron Alway, interior designer at Black Label Design Group. “However, black paint requires careful consideration of lighting, trim, and decor to avoid a dark, dreary space.”

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lick / @Youmeandtwentytwo)

He continues, “In my own home, I painted an accent wall in my living room black but kept the other walls light gray. The contrast creates visual interest while still allowing natural light to brighten the room.” If you like the black above, this is Lick's Black 01 Paint.

If you want to try painting your own walls black, Aaron recommends starting with an accent wall or painting black in a space with lots of windows or spotlights. “Black pairs well with gold or silver metals, jewel tones, and crisp whites,” he explains.

He also adds that keeping walls relatively empty or only using black cabinet ideas to help avoid an overburdened look.

No tools required Ivy Bronx Azareya Peel & Stick Roll Shop at Wayfair Size (in/ft.): W20.5 x L16.5'

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $1.17 per sq. ft. Want to test out having a black accent wall without committing to painting your home? This renter-friendly peel-and-stick wallpaper is a smart choice. As a bonus you can also draw chalk on it, making it a fun kitchen decorating idea.

When done right, black walls can transform a room into a moody retreat.

“But, as with any bold color choice, you must commit to it fully for the best results,” Aaron finishes by saying.

Want to learn more clever tricks from the Queer Eye star? We also love Bobby Berk’s decluttering hack and his plant watering hack.