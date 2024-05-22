The hottest Pinterest summer decor trends that are going to be everywhere this season

I'm officially in love with these Pinterest summer decor trends that social media has predicted will be everywhere this season.

I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the Pinterest Summer Trends Report that it released on May 22, and let me tell you — it's filled with aesthetics that are all about showcasing personality. With expert help, I've broken down each home design trend and explained how to style them in your own place.

When it comes to scouting out the latest home decor trends, seeing what people are searching for on socials is a brilliant indicator as to what's about to hit the mainstream and what interior designers will be reaching for next.

Sizzling Pinterest summer decor trends

I'm always scrolling through Pinterest for interior design ideas, and if you're the same as me, you're going to love the styles it's predicting will be huge this season.

For each aesthetic I've also curated high-quality matching buys, in case you want to bring them straight into your place.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Nancy Meyers core

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

This is one trend that I did not predict making the big time this year, but it’s actually not a surprise. With quiet luxury being one of the top trends last year, it makes sense that the design world has transitioned to a more comforting, elegant take on it.

“Nancy Meyers' movies have such a distinct look and feel that's perfect for the summer. It's a mix of peppy and traditional style with modern touches thrown in to keep things fresh,” says Emily Lambe, deputy editor at Real Homes.

“Picture spacious kitchens with white cabinetry, plush furniture, soft neutral tones, and a touch of timelessness,” adds Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She continues, “These spaces feel lived-in and warmly inviting, with personal touches and thoughtful details throughout.”

Pinterest has seen an increase of 2055% of people searching for Nancy Meyers homes this year. Some of her films with iconic interiors include The Holiday, The Parent Trap, and Father of the Bride.

“To get the look, use a palette of whites, creams, and soft blues, invest in quality furniture, and incorporate natural materials,” Nina says. These also hallmarks of the coastal grandmother trend.

For those looking to add these in subtly and sweetly, you can add personal touches such as framed family photos, fresh flowers, and soft throw blankets (the Latitude Run Teshena Blanket from Wayfair is similar to the one above, can be tumble dried, and has a one year warranty).

For dry rooms only Endless Summer Hydrangea Wall Covering Shop at Cailini Coastal Size (in.): W27 x 8 yards

Made from: Paper weave

Price: $298 This is a splurge, but if you want to bring the Nancy Meyers core look into your home in an impactful way, this will do all that and more. It's inspired by vintage artwork, yet still has a chic and crisp look. In terms of cleaning it, just use a slightly damp sponge and a soft brush vacuum. Swatches are also available for $8. Three sizes available Claude Monet Chrysanthemums Print Shop at Desenio Size (in.): From H12 x W8

Made from: Paper

Price: From $8.48 I do love fresh flowers, but I have hay fever so I can't normally have them in my house. So, that's why I love this Claude Monet that will bring a floral bouquet into any space without the pollen. I'm imagining this as dining room wall decor, but it's versatile enough to go anywhere. 250 lb. capacity Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18 x W28 x D28

Made from: Velvet, polyester

Price: $124.99 Pinterest saw searched for Nancy Meyers living room go up by 2090%, so if this is the room you want to focus on, it's a good idea to invest in staple, stylish piece like this. Use it as a footrest, as a table, or even as extra seating for guests. I actually love Kelly Clarkson's Home range at Wayfair and think it captures the Nancy Meyers look perfectly.

Dopamine decor

(Image credit: Dani Dazey Design / Divine Savages)

I have seen dopamine decor come and go over the years, but it has made a big, bold comeback again this year, as many are now designing with personality in mind.

Two expansions of dopamine decor that Pinterest has seen a jump in this year so far include whimsical decor which is up 4690% and color drenching which is up 990%.

Emily says, “Dopamine decor is great if you're a 'more is more' person. Embrace bold colors, loud patterns, and strong shapes with a maximalist feel.”

In terms of bringing this in, Nina suggests using bright colors like yellows, pinks, and greens, bringing in quirky art pieces (I have Desenio's Candy Garden Waterfall Print in my basket, which has a unique mosaic pattern), and layering textures and materials.

Lightweight The Holiday Aisle Large Mirror Disco Glass Ball Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H12 x W12

Made from: Foam, metal

Price: $38.99 There is nothing that says fun more than a disco ball, which you can hang up anywhere to create a party mood in your place. I recommend placing it close by to a window or light source to make it really shimmer. It's indoor use only, so you'll have to look elsewhere for backyard ideas. Three color choices Asher Glass Table Lamp Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): H12.6 x W11 x L11

Made from: Glass

Price: $89 Iridescent materials are some of my favorite, and this lamp is a beautiful example of this. Nestle this in between your books for an eye-catching bookshelf idea or place it on your nightstand to add magic to your bedtime routine. In terms of maintenance, simply wipe it clean with a cloth if it gathers dust. 4 oz. capacity Vietri Rainbow Assorted Margarita Glass Set Shop at Saks Size (in.): H6.5 x W4.5 x D4.5

Made from: Glass

Price: $60 for four Summer drinks will look so much more stylish when served in these glasses. I have them in my basket as I think they'd be gorgeous bar cart accessories, thanks to their gilded rims. If you do grab them, make sure you only hand wash them, so they don't lose their vibrant colors.

Eclectic vintage

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

When I’ve spoken to interior designers this year, I’ve found so many of them recommending vintage style decor as a stylish way to bring refined style into the home.

Nina explains, “Eclectic vintage is all about blending old and new, mixing antique finds with modern elements.”

“The style celebrates individuality, showcasing a curated collection of treasures that tell a story,” she says.

This particular take on vintage has shot up 1418% in Pinterest searches this year, with complementary tea sets vintage up 168% and vintage dinnerware up 212%.

It’s important not to be afraid to choose pieces you like and pair them together, rather than trying to meticulously curate. “Let your imagination run wild with kooky accents and fun pops of color — you might surprise yourself with what you end up styling,” Emily adds.

Handcrafted Clara Mirror Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): W25.5 x L33

Made from: Mango wood, glass

Price: $398 This is a super versatile piece thanks to the fact it can be hung vertically or horizontally. When you've found the perfect spot for it in your home, just hang it up with D-rings it comes with. I'm loving the dark green which is a gorgeous way to add color, but does also come in chic lilac and sophisticated natural brown too, Zipper closure Threshold Cavendish Canary Tropical Throw Pillow Shop at Target Size (in.): W18 x L18

Made from: Polyester

Price: $17.50 I love the twists of color on this leafy pillow with all the art deco vibes. This is also suitable for backyard use, so if you're looking for outdoor decor ideas, this is a fun way to bring the Pinterest summer home trends into that. If you do spill anything on it, the cover is removable and can be spot cleaned. Made in the USA Tara Wilson Designs Daisy Tortoise Photo Frame Shop at Saks Size (in.): W5 x L5

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $70 Tortoise shell doesn't just look great on glasses — it's a fun way to bring animal print into your home. I recommend choosing a black and white picture to fill it with to enhance the vintage feel and placing gold accents around it to glam it up.

Themed dinner parties

(Image credit: Talking Tables)

Summer days are made for having guests round, serving up delicious food on dining tables, and chatting around the table while the sun sets.

These have taken a whole new life on Pinterest, with searches up 430% for Bridgerton design tea parties, fairycore dinner parties up 150%, and Greek dinner parties up 75%.

“What's not to love about a themed dinner party in the summer? Pick something you know and love and run with the style,” Emily says.

“They create memorable experiences through creative decor, tailored menus, and engaging activities,” Nina adds.

You can customize your event with everything from themed music and food to fun ice cubes (the Xgunion Plastic Ice Cubes from Amazon are reusable and non-diluting) and personalized place settings.

10 styles available Lou Rota Mother Nature Dessert Plate Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H1 x D10

Made from: Stoneware

Price: $16 Anthropologie shoppers love this plate, saying it's quirky, detailed, and that it always bags compliments. The bee is the motif of Bridgerton, so this would be an elegant choice if you're following the Pinterest summer decor trend of going for a party themed around the show. Durable material The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Embroidered Jute Round Placemat Shop at Walmart Size (in.): D15

Made from: Jute

Price: $5.98 I think this cute mat would work for everything from a Mediterranean-themed party to a cowboycore themed party, thanks to the pretty flowers with rustic charm. It's also very budget-friendly, meaning you can grab a few to create place settings for guests. Oh, and there are coordinating tablecloths and plates in The Pioneer Woman range at Walmart if you need them. Saluti Cocktail Napkins Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): W6

Made from: Cotton

Price: $28 for four I always recommend getting fabric napkins, as they're better for the environment than disposable ones. Plus, they look so much cuter on dinner tables! These whimsical napkins will add fruity fun to your party and are machine washable. After your event is over, you can carry on using them as decoration by placing them on your bar cart.

No matter what your style, there is a Pinterest summer decor trend that will work for you. By using these, you can show off your sparkling personality by bringing in pieces you love and dazzle guests with how stylish your space is.

If you want to carry on decorating your home for the season, learning how to refresh your home for summer is a fabulous idea.