7 spring home decor ideas to refresh your home for the season with

Bringing spring home decor ideas into your place is a wonderful way to welcome the season into your home.

Say goodbye to dark and boring winter and say hello to bright and breezy decor ideas. We've asked design experts what they use and how do them, and we're officially in love. Pastels, florals, and airy materials? Yes please.

When it comes to following the latest home decor trends, having in mind seasonal decorations is a great way to refresh your home throughout the year.

Spring home decor ideas we're loving this season

If you're looking for small space decorating ideas for spring, we've got you covered with plenty of gorgeous inspo.

Where possible, we've also rounded up matching buys which match our expert's useful advice.

1. Bring in lighting

Even though the sun is now finally out, this doesn’t mean you can’t bring a little more sunshine in the form of lighting ideas.

“Take inventory of where your spaces have dark zones and consider adding a table lamp, floor lamp, sconce or even updating a center light fixture,” explains Eryn Oruncak, interior designer and founder of Elan Design.

Eryn Oruncak Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Elan Design Eryn Oruncak is the founder, fine artist, and interior designer of Elan Design. She's known for her presentation of fine art paintings, refined details, and evocative spaces.

She says a good rule of thumb is having three sources of light in a space. “It's important to bring the benefits of sunlight inside, too.”

Bring in a spring home decor touch with this Madelyn Capiz Faceted Sconce from Anthropologie, which has a lovely petal pattern.

Dimmable Threshold Metal Sconce Wall Light Shop at Target Size (in.): H18.25 x W10.5 x D11.25

Made from: Metal

Price: $70 Metallic tones can reflect light, making a small space appear bigger than it is. Frosted shade Orren Ellis Light Single Dome Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H8.5 x W11 x D11

Made from: Metal

Price: $43.99 This pendant light plugs into the wall, making it a renter-friendly big light option. Multi-functional Everly Quinn Column Floor Lamp Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H70.07 x W10.23 x D10.23

Made from: MDF and linen

Price: $53.99 Layer this up with plants, candles, and more to make the most of its decorative potential.

2. Add sweet pastel shades

We’re officially shrugging off wintery shades and bringing in all things sweet and sugary.

“Spring is all about vibrant colors and pastels are perfect for this season,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. As the director of a wallpaper brand, he's always on top of the latest seasonal colors and aesthetics.

You can do this with small space color trends, or Ricky suggests creating an accent wall with light pink or mint green wallpaper (this August Grove Amaranthine Striped Roll from Wayfair comes in both colors) to get this look for the season without having to completely renovate your home.

Muted Pink 04 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Sweet dreams are definitely made of this pink shade, which is relaxed and chic. Watercolor print Ekaterina Lemon Cocktail Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: $29.95 If you can't add paint or wallpaper to your walls due to renting, you can hang up a fun print such as this one instead. Refreshing Green 08 Matt Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Add a playful pop to any room with this mint green which is vibrant and lively.

3. Use flowers and plants

If you’ve been on a lovely spring walk and want to bring all the scenery in, you can do so by choosing natural elements as spring home decor ideas.

Ricky explains, “As the flowers start to bloom outside, bring some nature indoors by incorporating plants and fresh flowers into your decor.”

We recommend going for one of the best indoor plants that grows flowers so you don’t have to throw anything away, such as this Costa Farms Bird of Paradise Plant from Walmart.

4. Refresh the fabrics

Many rooms need a good edit to lighten and brighten the accumulation of the winter months, which can be done with pretty fabrics.

Eryn explains, “One of the easiest ways to welcome spring into the home is to refresh the fabrics around the home.”

She adds, “Freshening up the throw pillows on the beds and couches and switching out the blankets on the beds will make a huge difference in those spaces.”

To take your spring home decor ideas one step further, you could also go for one of the best bedding sets in a flowery pattern, such as this bright Floral Bedding Bundle from Anthropologie.

Organic material Orla Organic Percale Duvet Cover Shop at Anthropologie Sizes: Twin, queen, king

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $148 Switching out your duvet cover with this one will instantly give your bedding a spring look and feel. Lightweight Pavilia Light Pink Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $19.99 We do love crisp white bedding, and if you do too you can still give it a colorful finish with the help of this throw. Corduroy cover Menoeceus Flower Pillow Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W15.75

Made from: Polyester

Price: $9.99 Fellow hayfever sufferers, you can bring flowers into your home without the sneezes thanks to this adorable dpillow.

5. Choose organic materials

If you’re looking at your furniture and think it could use a spring refresh, going for lighter colored furniture is the way to go.

Ricky says, “I like to add natural materials like wicker or rattan furniture to create a more organic feel.”

Looking for a rattan piece you can use all year? We’re into this Bayou Breeze Okkra Drawer from Wayfair, which is giving us all the boho vibes.

6. Make a flower wreath

Make your home the most beautiful on the street by hanging up a handmade, gorgeous flower wreath on the door, which you can do yourself as easy renter-friendly small space DIY ideas.

“I think one of the best ways to bring spring into your home is through beautiful flower wreaths,” says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

Raf Michalowski Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture Raf Michalowski is an interior designer with plenty of DIY know-how. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America. He helps customers design, create, and purchase the perfect pieces for their homes.

Fabric flower wreaths are easy to make and look stunning. They can be made using any type of fabric, such as cotton, linen, or silk.

“You can also choose between different types of flowers like roses, daisies, or tulips depending on the overall theme of your home decor,” he adds.

Choose from real flowers or even go for fabric flowers for a wreath you can reuse year after year.

7. Finish with thoughtful accents

For those who don’t want to go all-out for the season but still want to celebrate it, you can do so by choosing sweet accent pieces.

Ricky says, “Decorate with spring-themed accents such as floral prints, animal figurines, or pastel-colored vases.”

These small touches will add a touch of spring home decor to any room and can be swapped out for other seasonal pieces throughout the year.

Originally handpainted Tulips in Vase Print Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: $29.95 These tulips are low-maintenance (obviously) and will add warmth and beauty to your walls. Giftable Bloflo Pink Glass Hydroponic Vase Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W4 x L4

Made from: Glass

Price: $19.99 Place your favorite floral bouquet in this funky vase which will work on any table. Handmade Nature Vibe Farm Animals Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W31.1 x L3.1

Made from: Polyester

Price: $17.99 Go for the cottagecore design trend look with these ultra-cute animals, which you could place on your mantlepiece or coffee table.

As well as adding spring home decor ideas into your home, one of the best ways to zhuzh up your space is by going for a spring clean.

Eryn finishes by saying, “This is the best place to start in terms of welcoming the season into the home.”

“The feeling of a fresh and clean space gives an unmistakable sense of relaxation and comfort,” she adds.

Start with these spring cleaning hacks and tips and your place will look shiny and fresh.