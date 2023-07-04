Um, what exactly is coastal grandmother decor?

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m totally in love with anything nautical. So, I’m super excited by all the coastal trends that have been popping up on my FYP. There’s coconut girl, coastal cowgirl, and — the most popular of all — coastal grandmother.



You may be thinking that you don’t want your home to look like a nanna lives there. I see you envisioning net curtains and those horrible floral cushions (you know the kind I mean). Sure, it might sound totally dowdy and boring, but I promise you that it’s anything but.



Want to know more about it? I’ve explained everything you need to know about it, including the history behind the name, its style, as well as picking out some beaut buys.



Scroll on down for all the knowledge…

Your coastal grandmother questions, answered

TikTok has been obsessing over this trend, both in terms of fashion and home decor, and frankly so have I. It’s so classic, while still having a touch of comfort which makes it feel like home. That being said, it’s a li’l confusing, as the name doesn’t quite reflect how stylish it is. But don't worry bestie — I'm here with all the answers.

What is coastal grandmother style?

In short, the coastal grandmother trend is a modern yet warm style, characterized by neutrals matched with nautical shades, shapes, and textures.

Where did coastal grandmother come from?

The phrase was coined by TikToker Lex Nicoleta, who describes it as coastal, cozy vibes. Basically, anything that makes you feel like you’re having a summer by the sea, surrounded by family in an aesthetic holiday home (for example, just like The Summer I Turned Pretty’s beach house).

What is coastal grandmother design?

Think blues, beiges, and whites, along with soft rattan and wooden pieces. Add in some sweet finishing touches, like floral accents, books, knitted throws, and soft furnishings, and you’ve got the look down.

Get the coastal grandmother look with these decor buys

Totally sold? It really is gorgeous, and despite looking so chic, it’s super accessible too. If you want to bring it into your space, here are six buys to help you do just that…



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

So fluffy 1. MagicDecor Natural Dried Pampas Grass Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W2.4 x L17.32

Made from: Pampas grass

Price: $14.99



When it comes to pampas grass, I turn into Oprah when filling my vases. You get pampas grass! You get pampas grass! It’s so boho, and is an easy way to brighten the room. You can get it in lots of different colors, but for achieving this look, natural shades paired with dried flowers are the way to go — just like this bunch. Flower power 2. Embroidered Manette Curtains Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): W50 x L63

Made from: Cotton, polyester

Price: $108



Curtains can often blend into the background, but they take up so much space, so it’s def a good idea to utilize that to make your space shine. These light blue curtains are a lovely ocean-esque shade and are pretty enough to make an impact while still looking soft and dreamy. I’m also loving the sweet embroidered flowers, which look wholesome AF. Woven 3. Joss & Main Byron Wood Outdoor Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W17 x L17

Made from: Wicker, rattan

Price: $220



This does say that it’s an outdoor table, but IMO it would also work as a cute coffee table if you’re living in a smaller space. Rattan is a beautifully beachy texture, and is a stylish way to add a nautical nod without going full anchors and fishes. If you're looking for other pieces in this style, go for breezy light browns and whites in order to bring the coastal grandmother trend in. Simply stylish 4. Light Blue Striped Woven Tassel Pillow Shop at At Home Size (in.): W20 x L14

Made from: Polyester

Price: $17.99



Blue and white stripes? For coastal vibes? Yes, I know — groundbreaking. But the subtle shades on this pillow make it feel really relaxed, and the tassels add that extra bit of fun. Who doesn’t love a tassel, right? This would look so fab as an accent cushion either on a couch or on a bed, elevating your plain seat or sheets into something much more special. Chill out 5. Gray Malin Sunshade Ivory & Dusk Blue Rug Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): W5 x L7

Made from: Polyester

Price: $289



On first look, you may be thinking that this is a regular polka-dot pattern. But on further inspection? You guys, they’re adorable li’l sun loungers! It’s a whole beach in one rug! So yes, it would def make such a fun conversation starter with guests. BTW, it does come in a variety of sizes, so you can make as big or as little a splash as you want. Cozy vibes 6. Ntbay Cable Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W51 x L67

Made from: Cotton

Price: $29.99



Blankets are one of my fave ways to make a space look snug, which is what coastal grandmother trend is all about. I always drape mine over the couch, making it easy to grab while adding a touch of texture. This one is also made from 100% cotton, meaning that it should keep you warm and last you a good while too.

