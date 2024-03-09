7 dining room accent wall ideas to wow your guests with

Dining room accent wall ideas are a brilliant way to capture your guest's attention as soon as they step into the space.

From mirror magic to botanical bliss, there's plenty you can do to take your walls from blah to beautiful. We've asked interior designers for the ways they like to decorate.

If you've sorted all your dining room ideas in terms of furniture but want to go for a fabulous finishing touch, trying out an accent wall is an impactful way to add drama and delight.

Wonderful dining room accent wall ideas

Accent walls work well as small dining rooms ideas and larger ones too, adding a focal point with personality.

1. Go for bold

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

A dining accent wall should be eye-catching and stand out from the rest of the walls in the dining room, so it makes sense to go for an eye-catching color.

“This can be achieved by choosing a bold, vibrant color that contrasts with the other walls,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

He explains, “For example, if your walls are painted in a neutral beige color, consider painting the accent wall in a deep blue or emerald green.” These are both small space color trends for the year.

If you can’t paint the walls, you could always upcycle a wall frame and paint this in a lush jewel tone.

2. Bring in botanicals

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Bringing the outside into your dining room accent wall not only works as spring home decor but will also add freshness to the room.

“I like to bring the outdoors in with botanical-inspired accent walls,” says Nina Lichtenstein, interior designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She continues, “Consider floral wallpaper, nature-themed murals, or even vertical gardens to infuse your dining space with a refreshing, natural ambiance.”

We're eyeing up this Rifle Paper Co Garden Party Wallpaper from Wayfair, which is vibrant and renter friendly.

3. Add playful patterns

(Image credit: Future)

Make your dining room accent wall pop by bringing in striking patterns, which can also handily make a small room appear bigger.

Nina explains, “Opt for bold stripes, hexagonal designs, or intricate chevron patterns to add visual interest without overwhelming the space.”

She recommends finding ones in contrasting colors for a dynamic or modern touch.

You could paint these on yourself or save yourself some work by grabbing a wallpaper roll in one of these patterns (this Highland Dunes Lueck Wallpaper from Wayfair is similar to the picture above).

4. Use reclaimed wood panels

(Image credit: Fish & Co / Molly Rose)

Go down the sustainable route for your dining room accent wall by placing wooden panels (or if you'd like to buy new, try Home Depot's wood slat panels), which will look both cozy and chic.

“A good option is to use planks of reclaimed wood to create a rustic, textured appearance to give the room warmth and personality,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

You could even incorporate hidden wall storage ideas within this, like in the picture above.

“Concealed doors help to create continuity on dining room accent walls, allowing your millwork to steal the show,” explains Lisa Carolla, interior designer and founder of Fish & Co.

She continues, “In order to execute this, we use specialized door hinges installed within the door and door frame, rather than mounted on top.”

This allows the door to sit perfectly flush on the wall without trim or visible hardware, giving Lisa the option to apply millwork across the entire dining room accent wall.

5. Go for color blocking

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Along with having one bold wall matched with neutral walls, you can also color-block the dining room accent wall for a powerful effect.

“Choose two or three complementary colors to paint sections of the wall to create a modern and visually striking focal point,” Nina suggests.

She says you can also match this with your dining table’s color scheme for a traditional dining room finish.

6. Hang up artwork and mirrors

(Image credit: Desenio)

Your dining room accent wall doesn't have to be limited to just paint or wallpaper, you know.

Ricky says, “You can also use artwork or mirrors to create a bold statement and add visual interest. Consider hanging a large painting or gallery wall on the accent wall, or using a large mirror to reflect light and make the room feel bigger.”

Don’t be afraid to go for a funky, geometric shape for these too, such as this Miumaeov Hexagon Mirror from Walmart.

If you don't want to splash out, you could always head to a secondhand furniture store to find vintage prints and mirrors to add unique flair.

7. Create a mural

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

Even if you aren’t dining in Paris or a wildflower garden, you can create the illusion you are by painting a mural as a dining room accent wall.

Nina says, “Whether it's a nature-inspired scene, abstract art, or a cityscape, a mural can infuse personality and creativity into your space, becoming a conversation starter during meals.”

For a contemporary touch, you could try this East Urban Home Bless International Wall Mural from Wayfair, which is sure to make your place look like a luxe city restaurant.

Adding a dining room accent wall to your space will help make this room shine as bright as possible.

“Dining rooms are more than just spaces for sharing meals; they are focal points of home gatherings, celebrations, and cherished moments,” Nina says. "Introducing a captivating accent wall will help you make the most of this."

If you think your space needs more than just a wall makeover, you may also want to learn how to update an outdated dining room.