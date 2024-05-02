Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose mirror has gone viral – but you can get a lookalike from Wayfair for $400 less

Anthropologie's ornate Gleaming Primrose mirror is one of the hottest interior buys right now, rising to social media fame and spotted in the homes of celebs including Shay Mitchell and Joanna Gaines. Its stunning squoval shape (square oval) and gold floral embellishments have seen fans savings for months to buy theirs.

But if you can't afford the price tag, we've tracked down a budget-friendly dead ringer for the viral gold Baroque buy in the Way Day sale. The Fleur De Lis Living Anglo Arendahl Traditional Accent Mirror, a 4.8-star $100 ornate gold squoval stunner has caught our eye, with a further 10% off ahead of the sale on May 4. And it's not that different from the original and utterly gorgeous Gleaming Primrose mirror.

Find out more about both buys, below.

Shop Anthro's Gleaming Primrose Mirror – or Wayfair's lookalike

Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose mirror is supremely versatile and suitable for any room, creating a striking contrast in homes with contemporary aesthetics, whilst also working perfectly with oh so current Bridgerton design ideas.

"The Gleaming Primrose Mirror from Anthropologie has captivated interior enthusiasts with its timeless allure and versatility," says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Its popularity stems from its exquisite vintage charm, characterized by an ornate frame available in gold or antique black finishes, adding an elegant touch to any space."

Nina recommends how to style it for maximum effect.

"For a romantic look, pair it with soft, floral accents and vintage-inspired furniture," she says. "Alternatively, achieve a more eclectic vibe by juxtaposing it with modern furnishings for a striking contrast. No matter the setting, this mirror is a must-have for those seeking to infuse their space with sophistication and character."

Two finishes Gleaming Primrose Mirror Shop at Anthropologie Price: $548-$1,598

Dimensions (ft.): 3, 5, 6, or 7 Meet the handcrafted resin, iron, and engineered hardwood mirror that's taken social media feeds by storm thanks to its elegant details. It comes in four sizes, including a leaning floor one. Happy shoppers comment in reviews on how "stunning" the piece is. They note how heavy it is, too, setting it apart from the lookalikes we found. Six finishes Fleur De Lis Anglo Arendahl Traditional Accent Mirror Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $106.99 , now $95.99

Dimensions (ft.): 2.5 x 1.5 Elegant and opulent, the antique-look Anglo Arendahl Traditional Accent Mirror elevates the look of any space, with its French provincial-inspired features. The lightweight design means the included keyhole wall hangers make installation a cinch, whilst the closed-corner frame, vintage gold finish and ornate overlay channel the Anthro piece beautifully.

Though there are Anthropologie sales to be had, the fan-favorite Gleaming Primrose mirror is rarely discounted. In reviews on the retailer's site, many shoppers admitted keeping it in their basket for months while they saved, or splurging on it at the first opportunity.

But if you're not ready, willing, or able to splurge, the Anglo Arendahl Traditional Accent Mirror is an excellent way to make your small space look luxe on a budget, sharing many features with Anthro's mirror. It's also available in six finishes including silver, black, bronze, white and gold. Anthro's mirror, on the other hand, is available in black or gold.

If neither of those are quite right for you, we've found three budget-friendly ornate gold mirrors that feature similar style elements to help you shop the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose look for less.

More budget alternatives

Capture the essence of the social media-famous sensation with these swaps.

Four sizes Rosdorf Park Christany Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Price: Was from $145.99 , now from $125.99

Dimensions (in.): 26 x 20 Available in five finishes, the Rosdorf Park Christany Wall Mirror offers swirling embellishments on the side and in its garland top. It weighs 11.75 lbs and can be wall-mounted with the already installed metal sawtooth hanger, or leaned on tables and floors. It's a perfect pick for a romantic vanity area, or will welcome guests into your home in style when placed in your entryway. Three sizes and finishes Micasso Antique French Vintage Arched Mirror Shop at Amazon Price: $99.89

Dimensions (in.): 31x19 Elegant yet slightly distressed with a vintage flair and textured frame, this iron mirror is a great way to make a statement. It's also packed with features to make it last, including 4mm thick glass with an additional aluminum membrane layer to help protect against knocks and stop it shattering easily. It comes with two hooks for quick wall mounting and is rated five stars by Amazon shoppers. Wide look Gold Bordeaux Wide Arch Metal Wall Mirror Shop at Hobby Lobby Price: Was $229.99, now $114.99

Dimensions (in.): H33 x W44 x D1.38 We love the wide setting of this gold ornate mirror and reckon it's perfect for snapping selfies and checking your outfits. It can be wall-mounted too, but do use the keyhole mount included and do not hang with metal wire. This item is made from metal and glass, and is backed onto MDF, with a floral crown and embellishments on the lower sides, much like the Gleaming Primrose.

Meet our expert

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Designer When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

FAQs

What style is the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose mirror?

The Gleaming Primrose Mirror is a Baroque statement maker with its floral-like embellishments and a vintage gold-look finish. It's a luxe piece but designers argue its versatile and can slot in, or contrast in any room, regardless of the decor type, be it modern, classical, or minimalist.

"Whether hung on a wall to create a focal point, placed atop a console table for an entryway statement, positioned above a fireplace mantel to reflect warmth, or standing on the floor to lend a sense of grandeur, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror effortlessly complements various decor styles," Nina adds.

Can't get enough of Anthro? Lou Rota's new Anthropologie tableware collection is "timeless and elegant with a touch of whimsy", and you're going to love it.

