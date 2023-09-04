The Labor Day sales have excelled in the kitchen department — this is everything to buy for your kitchen from an expert

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

September 4 is officially a day where you can kick back and let *me* find Labor Day kitchen deals for you. I mean, it's literally my job, right? I'm the gal who gets paid to do her dream role of hunting down the best cups, plates, and utensils for your cookspace and yes, while I might get judged for having a million tabs open now — it's all for a good cause. You!

You'll usually see my name on all of our small kitchen appliance buying guides and reviews, but today, we're going a little tactile with useful kitchen gadgets and pretty little bits you can buy on a whim, without worrying about where the money is going to come from.

With a budget of $25, I've found you 11 things that'd fit in any modern kitchen (no matter the size). All of these items are guaranteed to get the girls talking and asking where you got them from. And, you can smugly say that you got them on sale (without stepping foot outside). Obvi, all are trend-led, so you can slowly and secretly get rid of mom's hand-me-downs, subbing in these affordable and aesthetic finds. You're welcome.

Where to shop for kitchenware on Labor Day

Labor Day deals on kitchenware

1. 45oz Melamine and Bamboo Dinner Bowl Gray - Threshold™ | Was $4 , Now $3.40 (save $0.60 at Target) Want to replicate that sleek AF dinner party setup you've seen on your social feed? Well, you can. And, it won't be as spendy as you think with these mixed material "blates"/ "plowls." They're glam enough for girl dinners (or just whipping out whenever).

2. Milk Mug | Was $10 , Now $5 (save $5 at UO) Roomie always borrowing your mug for their milk-based drinks? Put a stop to that with this vegan-friendly mug. At just $5, you can choose from a soy, oat, or "no milk" branded cup to avoid any "accidental" mix-ups.

3. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia | Was $14.99 , Now $8.99 (save $6 at Target) We've officially entered the "Ber" months, so these tiny li'l dishes will come in handy for when you're serving up mini pies, stews, soups, pasta dishes... Heck, you can even make movie night bougie with individual servings of popcorn. Oh, and if it wasn't obvious enough, they're cheaper than Le Creuset!

4 . Bootle Opener | Was $18 , Now $14 (save $4 at UO) Unleash your inner cowgirl and lasso a bottle of beer with this cute boot-shaped bottle opener. Because of their popularity, some of the designs have sold out, but you can still get your hands on this pink and brown checkered design.

5. JoyJolt Pivot Double Wall Coffee Tea Glasses, Set of 2 | Was $68.95 , Now $17.95 (save $51 at Target) I'm a klutz and always happen to scald my hands from clutching my coffee mug too tight, so these are lifesavers in my house. I love how the glass combines the wavy and acrylic trends in one. And with over $50 off, you'd be silly *not* to indulge in these. Use as both a hot and iced coffee cup to retain the temperature.

6. Gilded Stemless Wine Glass | Was $32 , Now $19.95 (save $12.05 at Anthropologie) Make like Bruno Mars and get some 24-carat magic in your kitchen with these gold-gilded, rose-tinted glasses. Unfortunately, these are hand-wash only, because you've got to be gentle with precious metals right?

7. Bailey Crudité Serving Bowl | Was $29 , Now $20.30 (save $8.70 at Urban Outfitters) Pimp up your carrots, cucumbers, and hummus sitch with this snail shell-shaped bowl. This is another fine example of the checkered trend that's here to stay! It's dishwasher safe, too.

8. Stacking Daisy Ramekin Bowl, Set Of 3 | Was $30 , Now $21 (save $9 at UO) Aren't these stackable floral bowls as pretty as a petal? They make the perfect pinch bowl for salt, pepper, and spices or can be used for gummy candy! Most surprisingly, they can also be popped in the oven for sweet or savory miniature baked goods!

9. Blake Glass Tea Infuser Mug by Pinky Up | Was $32.99 , Now $22.99 (save $10 at Target) More of a loose-leaf or flowering tea gal? If bagged brews are too basic for you, treat yourself to this borosilicate glass mug, infuser, and lid. It holds 16 fluid ounces so you can sip until your heart's content.

10. Wood Paddle with 4 Speckled Stoneware Bowls, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia | Was $29.99 , Now $23.99 (save $6 at Target)



Perfect for chips, dips, candy, trail mix, and fruit, these stoneware bowls are a snacker's BFF. The added bonus is that they are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so you can a) reheat nacho cheese or melt chocolate and b) avoid touching sticky and saucy textures after you've scooped them from the bowl.