Hurry! The Our Place Spring Sale is on now — including $40 off the viral Always Pan

If it's been in your basket a while, the Our Place Spring Sale is a good time to finally nab the viral Always Pan, a brilliantly versatile kitchen item that promises to do the job of 10 pieces of traditional cookware.

From its multifunctional features to gorgeous color selections, the fan-favorite buy continually tops bestseller lists and shows no signs of slowing down. See what the hype is about for less during the Our Place Spring Sale event, offering up to 40% off its famous pans and big bundles discounted by a whopping $260.

If you're ready to give the Always Pan a go, learn how to organize cabinets in a small kitchen to make way for the new treats you score from the Our Place sale.

Shop the Our Place spring sale

Dreaming about an Always Pan — hello, Sage! — but still want to keep your options open during the Our Place spring sale? Shop by category to see what suits your culinary needs. Keep in mind the sale is only on until May 14.

The viral non-toxic cookware comes in a deluxe Always Pan 2.0 which we reviewed and loved, and removes the need for unnecessary kitchen clutter by allowing cooks to do 10 things with one tool: sauté, sear, bake, braise, fry, broil, roast, strain, serve, and store.

It's oven safe up to 450°, features a clean Thermakind coating that removes toxins, and has a place for your spoon to rest — a nifty convenience, if you ask us.

Customers rate the viral sensation highly, with one commenting in a review that it is "durable, super non-stick and easy to clean" all of which are a chef's dream. Other write-ups praise the pan for its aesthetics:" I leave it out on my stovetop because it’s that cute."

The pan comes in various sizes and shades, so find the type of cookware that speaks to you and get ready to host those spring and summer dinner parties.

Three sizes Always Pan Check Amazon Shop at Our Place Price: Was from $120 , now from $95 Available in six colors — including one limited edition shade — the Always Pan is dubbed by happy customers as an "extra-handy, multifunctional, toxin-free non-stick pan" that you'll love keeping in your kitchen.

More from the Our Place Spring sale

If you don't have the need for a pan, the Our Place Spring Sale has much more to offer. Like its viral hit product, these selections are not only functional, but they practically step in as decor pieces, which is perfect if you're trying to nail this year's small kitchen trends.

If you've gone gaga for the Our Place Always Pan, you are going to love its new look: the recently released Titanium Always Pan Pro utilizes ground-breaking NoCo technology to take cooking to the next level, and looks gorgeous on your stovetop in the process. And, if you're curious, we uncovered an Always Pan swap on Amazon.