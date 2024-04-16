Ninja outdoor accessories to scoop up during its latest sale

Warm weather is right around the corner, and to celebrate, Ninja outdoor appliances are seeing delightful discounts. What better way to welcome spring than a BBQ?

Whether you're looking forward to heating up the grill or want to take your alfresco cooking in a new direction with a pizza oven, Ninja's outdoor offerings are willing to assist with your meal prep. Let's just hope you have an apron on hand when things quite literally heat up.

As your small backyard ideas start to take shape for 2024, ensure these Ninja appliances are on your radar for all future gatherings you're planning.

Shop the collection of Ninja outdoor essentials

Ninja offers a variety of discounts and special offers across all of its categories. The current outdoor savings are below. Shoppers can also cash in on 10% off accessories with the code "BLOOM10".

Ninja outdoor appliances on sale

While you're highly encouraged to peruse outdoor decor trends, do keep in mind when you're styling your dining set and lounge chairs that you'll need a food source. These Ninja selections will assist.

Model: OO101B2 Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven Shop at Ninja Price: Was $399.99 , now $349.99

Dimensions (in.): L21.5 x W18 x H15.1 Broil, bake, roast, and beyond with help from the Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven. Temps range from 105-700°F, features can accommodate large gatherings, and only 1/2 cup of pellets is needed to bring out the woodfire flavor in your cooking. Model: OG66UPG1 Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker Shop at Ninja Price: Was $449.75 , now $399.99

Dimensions (in.): 22.28 x 20.04 x 15.83 With seven cooking functions, an air fry basket, and an extra-large grate, to name a few, this baby will have you geared up for BBQ season in no time. You'll also receive a bonus premium grill cover and roasting lifters. Model: FB131WH Ninja FrostVault 30qt Hard Cooler with Dry Zone Shop at Ninja Price: $199.99

Dimensions (in.): 23.94 x 17.07 x 18.78 Keep food and up to 48 cans cool with help from the Ninja FrostVault's premium ice retention and fridge-temp dry storage. While the backyard accessory is not currently on sale, it does come with a free tumbler when purchased.

FAQs

Does Ninja have an outdoor grill?

In addition to the brand's popular selections like air fryers and blenders, Ninja also offers a variety of outdoor appliances that will be a huge hit when the warm weather swoops in. The Ninja Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker with Stand & Side Table is particularly handy for those who like to cook and dine outdoors but aren't working with much space.

Can you use the Ninja outdoor oven indoors?

The Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven cannot be used indoors. All cooking done on this appliance must be done outdoors. There are, however, indoor Ninja ovens to choose from as well, should you not have a backyard.

What are popular Ninja items?

Peruse our Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill review to see if this will assist with your needs. Between a compact fit for small spaces, a 200 to 500-degree Fahrenheit temperature range, smokeless design, and easy-to-use features, this particular buy is ideal for small spaces.

Need another contender? Our Ninja Speedi review praises the multicooker air fryer's 10-in-one cooking functionality. It's particularly handy for those who are in rushes or those who are living in dorms.

Is the Ninja outdoor oven electric or gas?

The Ninja Woodfire™ 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven uses electric heat and can reach up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

Planning on a lot of outdoor hosting this spring and summer? We found the perfect outdoor entertaining essentials that will keep you and your guests busy for hours. And that Nostalgia snow cone machine is great for adults and kids alike.