Your A-Z guide to the best Labor Day sales happening this weekend — for your home

There are so many deals live!

Labor Day hub graphic on colorful background with blue and pink flag that reads 'sale'
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Annie Collyer
By Annie Collyer
published

Labor Day is almost here, but don't worry if you can't wait: there are plenty of sales live now, through to Monday. Yes, you needn't panic if your vacuum cleaner has recently broken and you don't have $500+ spare to spend. In fact, this is your last chance to bag a bargain before Black Friday at the end of November, so have a good think about anything you might need for your home from now until then. We're heading into hosting season, after all!

Now, we know that not everyone celebrates Labor Day, and some who do don't necessarily celebrate by shopping. And that's fine. But we at Real Homes love a bit of retail therapy. Because why pass up a bargain if it's right in front of your eyes? And for anyone who is heading to college (or back to college), the Labor Day sales are your secret to saving big on all of the necessities. Yes, air fryers, blenders, coffee makers — all of the kitchen buys you might need will be on sale this weekend.

With this in mind, we've put our top deal experts on the job of finding the best sales out there. We're not talking about those fake sales that are actually just brands getting rid of their summer stock, either. We're talking about the wow-worthy ones. And so far, we've been pleasantly surprised at what we've found. So, from 25% off fragrances at Nest New York to an extra 40% off at Anthropologie, here's where to do your shopping (or browsing) this weekend. You heard it here first!

These are the best Labor Day sales for 2023 — to shop for your home or yard

Listed from A–Z.

Allswell | 25% off everything

Allswell | 25% off everything
Use the code BIGDEAL25 for 25% off everything at Allswell this Labor Day weekend. Plus, you get free shipping on orders $35+.

View Deal
Anthropologie | Extra 40% off for Labor Day

Anthropologie | Extra 40% off for Labor Day
Yes, there's a lovely 40% off selected home and furniture finds at Anthropologie for Labor Day weekend. It's the time to refresh your bedding, invest in some new dinnerware, or buy that coffee table you've been lusting after.

View Deal
Article | Labor Day sale now live

Article | Labor Day sale now live
The huge Article Labor Day sale is currently live, with everything from sofas to bed frames and even ottomans, all discounted. Prices start at a low $29.

View Deal
Bed Bath &amp; Beyond Labor Day sale now live

Bed Bath & Beyond | Labor Day sale now live
There's a whole bunch of deals already live at Bed, Bath & Beyond for Labor Day. Think discounted patio furniture, mattresses from $199, bath essentials from $19 and even appliances from $39.

View Deal
Best Buy | 40% off appliances for Labor Day

Best Buy | 40% off appliances for Labor Day
Yes, you can already shop up to 40% off big-brand appliances for Labor Day, at Best Buy. This offer includes big and small appliances, from washers to microwaves.

View Deal
Brooklinen| 20% off for Labor Day

Brooklinen| 20% off for Labor Day
One of the best bedding brands around, especially if you're looking for quality, and right now you can score 20% off your entire order. Thanks, Labor Day!

View Deal
Burrow | Up to 60% off for Labor Day

Burrow | Up to 60% off for Labor Day
Your brand-new couch could be nestled in the Burrow Labor Day sale. Think everything from sectional to corner sofas, all discounted big, but only until the 4th September.

View Deal
Casper | 25% off everything

Casper | 25% off everything
Yes, you read that right. There's 25% off almost everything at Casper for Labor Day, which means it's the perfect time to buy a mattress, some bedding, or even pillows.

View Deal
Cozy Earth | 20%–25% off for Labor Day sale

Cozy Earth | 20%–25% off for Labor Day sale
We're big Cozy Earth fans, and currently their buttery bamboo bedding is on sale with up to 25% off its luxe sheet sets, duvet covers, and comforters. Impressively breathable but perfectly suitable for colder seasons, it's worth investing in sheets from this brand, especially while they're discounted. They stock some of our favorite bed sheets.

View Deal
Lucid | 20% off everything for Labor Day

Lucid | 20% off everything for Labor Day
Apply the code LABORDAY23 at checkout for 20 percent off all mattresses, toppers, and everything else at Lucid.

View Deal
Macy's | 25% – 60% off for Labor Day

Macy's | 25% – 60% off for Labor Day
You can save BIG at Macy's this Labor Day, from a huge range of brands, too. Think everything from discounted appliances to cheap bath towels, and even Halloween decor! 

View Deal
Magic Linen | Up 20% off for Labor Day

Magic Linen | Up 20% off for Labor Day
If you love linen, and let's be honest, once you've tried a linen bedding set, pajamas, or anything else there's no turning back, you'll want to make the most of Magic Linen's 20% off Labor Day sale. Spend $200 and get 15% off, or spend over $300 and get 20% off. Simple!

View Deal
Nectar | 33% off everything for Labor Day

Nectar | 33% off everything for Labor Day
You can now get our top-rated cheap mattress from just $359 for a Twin, plus for only $99 (usually $449) you can add a pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector to your order.

View Deal
Nest New York | 25% off for fall

Nest New York | 25% off for fall
Go on, treat yourself to a fancy new reed diffuser while they're on sale. Use the code FALL25 at checkout and you'll get 25% off your basket. Their Himalayan Salt & Rosewater fragrance is our fave, but in colder months we love their Charcoal Woods candle.

View Deal
Parachute | 15% off mattresses for Labor Day

Parachute | 15% off mattresses for Labor Day
It's rare to see a sale at Parachute, so you heard it here first: don't miss your chance! Their Eco Comfort Mattress is now discounted with prices from $1,274.15.

View Deal
Ruggable | Save up to 20% off this Labor Day

Ruggable | Save up to 20% off this Labor Day
Right, so if you buy one Ruggable rug this weekend, you'll get 15% off. Buy two and you'll get a whopping 20% off. Only with the code LD23, though. What are you waiting for?

View Deal
Serena &amp; Lily | Up to 40% off everything

Serena & Lily | Up to 40% off everything
There's a huge sale on at Serena & Lily for Labor Day, with everything from chairs to tableware and even fancy mirrors. Get in fast!

View Deal
Siena | $300 off the Siena Mattress

Siena | $300 off the Siena Mattress
The Siena is one of the cheapest mattresses around, with a Twin costing $199 RN in the sale. A full is $349, a Queen is $399, and a King is $499. For an extra $99 or $129 (depending on the size of your mattress) they'll also throw in a pillow, sheet set, and a protector, too.

View Deal
The Citizentry | 20% off selected buys for Labor Day

The Citizentry | 20% off selected buys for Labor Day
Shop rugs, bedding, and pillows at 20% off right now for Labor Day. There's also 10% off furniture...

View Deal
Wayfair| Labor Day clearance sale

Wayfair| Labor Day clearance sale
Wayfair is having a huge end-of-summer clearance for Labor Day, which means that you can grab some patio furniture with 70% off. That and there's 75% off area rugs and 60% off office furniture, as well as much more.

View Deal
The Company Store | Up to 30% off for Labor Day

The Company Store | Up to 30% off for Labor Day
Use the code LDW23 for a huge discount this weekend. When you spend $100+ you'll get 20% off, $300+ and you can take 25% off and $500+ will get you 30% off your entire order.

View Deal
Zinus | 20% off sitewide for Labor Day

Zinus | 20% off sitewide for Labor Day
Use the code LABORDAY20 at checkout for a lovely 20% off your brand-new mattress. This means that their highly-rated green tea mattress now starts at $135.20 — a total bargain. A Queen, usually $239, is now $191.20, and a King is $223.20, normally $279. This is the cheapest mattress in this guide right now, for sure.

View Deal

FAQs

When do the Labor Day sales begin?

Labor Day is on the 4th of September this year, but every year we start to see deals go live a couple of weekends before. The majority of the sales should be live now, ahead of the weekend. Some brands tend to wait and will do a one-day-only sale, though.

Annie Collyer
Annie Collyer
Head Ecommerce Editor

Hi! I'm Annie, and I'm the Head Ecommerce Editor at Real Homes. I've been part of the Real Homes team since 2018, when I joined as Deals Editor. Along with covering major sales events — from Black Friday to Amazon Prime Day — I review home must-haves so that you can buy with peace of mind. Mostly focusing on home fragrance and sleep, as well as a few vacuum cleaners, I've tested pretty much every item you can think of that you need in your home. I live on the outskirts of the city in a two-bed apartment with my husband and my pug, Doug. So I am always searching for compact alternatives and ways to save floor space. What about when I am not typing away? Well, you'll find me enjoying an iced coffee (no matter the season) and trying out the latest brunch spots the city has to offer, or booking my next holiday. Where else can you find my words? Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, Ideal Home, Gardeningetc, and Woman & Home.

Latest

SPONSORS