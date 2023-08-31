Your A-Z guide to the best Labor Day sales happening this weekend — for your home

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Labor Day is almost here, but don't worry if you can't wait: there are plenty of sales live now, through to Monday. Yes, you needn't panic if your vacuum cleaner has recently broken and you don't have $500+ spare to spend. In fact, this is your last chance to bag a bargain before Black Friday at the end of November, so have a good think about anything you might need for your home from now until then. We're heading into hosting season, after all!

Now, we know that not everyone celebrates Labor Day, and some who do don't necessarily celebrate by shopping. And that's fine. But we at Real Homes love a bit of retail therapy. Because why pass up a bargain if it's right in front of your eyes? And for anyone who is heading to college (or back to college), the Labor Day sales are your secret to saving big on all of the necessities. Yes, air fryers, blenders, coffee makers — all of the kitchen buys you might need will be on sale this weekend.

With this in mind, we've put our top deal experts on the job of finding the best sales out there. We're not talking about those fake sales that are actually just brands getting rid of their summer stock, either. We're talking about the wow-worthy ones. And so far, we've been pleasantly surprised at what we've found. So, from 25% off fragrances at Nest New York to an extra 40% off at Anthropologie, here's where to do your shopping (or browsing) this weekend. You heard it here first!

These are the best Labor Day sales for 2023 — to shop for your home or yard

Listed from A–Z.

Allswell | 25% off everything

Use the code BIGDEAL25 for 25% off everything at Allswell this Labor Day weekend. Plus, you get free shipping on orders $35+.

Anthropologie | Extra 40% off for Labor Day

Yes, there's a lovely 40% off selected home and furniture finds at Anthropologie for Labor Day weekend. It's the time to refresh your bedding, invest in some new dinnerware, or buy that coffee table you've been lusting after.

Article | Labor Day sale now live

The huge Article Labor Day sale is currently live, with everything from sofas to bed frames and even ottomans, all discounted. Prices start at a low $29.



Best Buy | 40% off appliances for Labor Day

Yes, you can already shop up to 40% off big-brand appliances for Labor Day, at Best Buy. This offer includes big and small appliances, from washers to microwaves.

Brooklinen| 20% off for Labor Day

One of the best bedding brands around, especially if you're looking for quality, and right now you can score 20% off your entire order. Thanks, Labor Day!

Burrow | Up to 60% off for Labor Day

Your brand-new couch could be nestled in the Burrow Labor Day sale. Think everything from sectional to corner sofas, all discounted big, but only until the 4th September.



Casper | 25% off everything

Yes, you read that right. There's 25% off almost everything at Casper for Labor Day, which means it's the perfect time to buy a mattress, some bedding, or even pillows.

Cozy Earth | 20%–25% off for Labor Day sale

We're big Cozy Earth fans, and currently their buttery bamboo bedding is on sale with up to 25% off its luxe sheet sets, duvet covers, and comforters. Impressively breathable but perfectly suitable for colder seasons, it's worth investing in sheets from this brand, especially while they're discounted. They stock some of our favorite bed sheets.

Lucid | 20% off everything for Labor Day

Apply the code LABORDAY23 at checkout for 20 percent off all mattresses, toppers, and everything else at Lucid.

Macy's | 25% – 60% off for Labor Day

You can save BIG at Macy's this Labor Day, from a huge range of brands, too. Think everything from discounted appliances to cheap bath towels, and even Halloween decor!

Magic Linen | Up 20% off for Labor Day

If you love linen, and let's be honest, once you've tried a linen bedding set, pajamas, or anything else there's no turning back, you'll want to make the most of Magic Linen's 20% off Labor Day sale. Spend $200 and get 15% off, or spend over $300 and get 20% off. Simple!

Nectar | 33% off everything for Labor Day

You can now get our top-rated cheap mattress from just $359 for a Twin, plus for only $99 (usually $449) you can add a pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector to your order.

Nest New York | 25% off for fall

Go on, treat yourself to a fancy new reed diffuser while they're on sale. Use the code FALL25 at checkout and you'll get 25% off your basket. Their Himalayan Salt & Rosewater fragrance is our fave, but in colder months we love their Charcoal Woods candle.

Parachute | 15% off mattresses for Labor Day

It's rare to see a sale at Parachute, so you heard it here first: don't miss your chance! Their Eco Comfort Mattress is now discounted with prices from $1,274.15.

Ruggable | Save up to 20% off this Labor Day

Right, so if you buy one Ruggable rug this weekend, you'll get 15% off. Buy two and you'll get a whopping 20% off. Only with the code LD23, though. What are you waiting for?

Serena & Lily | Up to 40% off everything

There's a huge sale on at Serena & Lily for Labor Day, with everything from chairs to tableware and even fancy mirrors. Get in fast!

Siena | $300 off the Siena Mattress

The Siena is one of the cheapest mattresses around, with a Twin costing $199 RN in the sale. A full is $349, a Queen is $399, and a King is $499. For an extra $99 or $129 (depending on the size of your mattress) they'll also throw in a pillow, sheet set, and a protector, too.

The Citizentry | 20% off selected buys for Labor Day

Shop rugs, bedding, and pillows at 20% off right now for Labor Day. There's also 10% off furniture...

The Company Store | Up to 30% off for Labor Day

Use the code LDW23 for a huge discount this weekend. When you spend $100+ you'll get 20% off, $300+ and you can take 25% off and $500+ will get you 30% off your entire order.

Zinus | 20% off sitewide for Labor Day

Use the code LABORDAY20 at checkout for a lovely 20% off your brand-new mattress. This means that their highly-rated green tea mattress now starts at $135.20 — a total bargain. A Queen, usually $239, is now $191.20, and a King is $223.20, normally $279. This is the cheapest mattress in this guide right now, for sure.

