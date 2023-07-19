IDK about you, but these are the best back-to-school sales I've seen this year

Jump to category:
Christina Chrysostomou
By Christina Chrysostomou
published

Ready or not — the back-to-school sales are live RN. Whether you're a freshman trying to tick off an endless to-do list, or a seasoned sophomore who needs some more stationery, supplies, and shiz — I've got the intel.

I had quite the dorm packing list in my first year of college. And I wish I didn't go head-first and pay full price for everything. Luckily, I've learned my lesson the hard way and found out that some stores put popular items on promo just before the academic year begins.

These five stores have some discounts that scream "take my money" and are actually worth opening your wallet for. So get on board the markdown-mobile, 'cause bb we're going shopping!

Back-to-school sales by store

  • Amazon: school supplies, tech, and even snacks!
  • Best Buy: find the perfect tech for the school year
  • Overstock: Don't overpay for your odds and ends
  • Target: Its college sales have everything for your studies and dorm
  • Walmart: For savings that sizzle, you know where to shop!

1. Amazon

You may or may not know it, but Amazon has a whole dedicated page to college-related shopping and deals. On the page carousels, I found up to 51% off bedding, 68% off rugs, and up to 50% off select furniture. Take a look at these three deals I've handpicked for you...

SMARTAKE 13-Piece Drawer OrganizerAcrylic
Smartake 13-Piece Drawer Organizer

Price: Was $23.99, now $18.99

Put a stop to a cluttered desk with this clear Amazon desk organizer set. Made from acrylic and with non-slip silicone pads, you can keep staples, tacks, pencils, and pens in order with this see-through ensemble.

Nest Fragrances Linen Reed Diffuser, 5.9 fl ozLinen fresh
Nest Fragrances Linen Reed Diffuser, 5.9 fl oz

Price: Was $60, now $43.50 (save $16.50) with Prime

Dorms can get a li'l gross at times, but if you're not allowed to get rid of the stink with candles, look to flameless home fragrances. The Real Homes team loves Nest as a brand, and I can imagine this clean-scented reed diffuser will make your room smell like fresh laundry.

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7QT Large Air FryerChow down together
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer

Price: Was $139.99, now $79.99 (save $60)

Food is a great way to make friends on campus, so cook up a load of fries and nugs with this highly-rated air fryer that can air fry, bake, reheat, and roast. Instant has gone into administration, but you can still save 43% off this convection oven.

2. Best Buy

You might have brushed off Best Buy, assuming it's just the place where your parents buy large-ticket appliances and laptops. But actually, I've tracked down this back-to-school page which has tons of things that'll help you ace life on campus.

Keurig - K-Iced Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee MakerFor cold coffee queens
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Price: Was $99.99, now $79.99 (save $20) 

When you're paying for dorm accommodation, don't be surprised if you haven't got the disposable income you used to have when living at home with your fam. Think ahead and save money from constant Starbs runs with this iced coffee maker.

HP - ENVY 6065e Wireless Inkjet Printer with 3 months Instant InkGreat for projects
HP Envy 6065e Inkjet Printer with 3 months Instant Ink

Price: Was $129.99, now $79.99 (save $50)

Whether you're printing off course materials or tix to a concert, a wireless printer is one of the things that should be at the top of your dorm packing list. You won't have to worry about ink (at least for the first semester) as it's included in this back-to-school bundle once you register with HP+.

Nespresso Essenza Mini Black by Breville with Aeroccino3Value combo
Nespresso Essenza Mini Black by Breville with Aeroccino3

Price: Was $229.95 now $219.99 (save $9.96)

You don't have to have an all-singing, all-dancing bean-to-cup machine to enjoy the benefits of caffeine. This small coffee maker and milk frother is the perfect match for making mochas, cappuccinos, and white Americanos. Essential buys for those who turn in their papers in the wee hours of the morning.

3. Target

Even when I'm not shopping for school stuff, Target is the place to go. While it's got some generically categorized back-to-school and college deals, you can also sign up for its Target Circle College Student Appreciation promotion where you can get 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase. To get the most out of this scheme, I'd use this on a big-ticket item you've been saving up for.

Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer Clear - Room Essentials™Shoe storage
Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer Clear - Room Essentials™

Price: Was $12, now $9.60 (save $2.40)

Whether it's sneakers for sports, pumps for looking preppy in class, or high-heeled sandals for that sorority social — you've got to find a place for all that footwear. Luckily this shoe organizer fits over your door freeing up floor space.

400 Thread Count Solid Performance Sheet Set - Threshold™Highly-rated pick
400 Thread Count Solid Performance Sheet Set - Threshold™

Price: Was $35, now $28 (save $7)

With over 10,000 four-star reviews, this is one of Target's most popular bedding items. Made from 100% cotton and available in 13 colors, this should be one of the items on your dorm packing list.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer - Black AF101Cheap eats
Ninja 4qt Air Fryer, Black AF101

Price: Was $119.99, now $89.99 (save $30)

Don't underestimate Target as a place to pick up your small kitchen appliances. This compact air fryer by Ninja will save you tens (potentially hundreds) of dollars on take-out. The store also has some great small coffee maker deals too, FYI.

4. Overstock

Girl, you better have paid attention in math, because I'm going to reel off some numbers here. At Overstock, your purse won't be doing overtime. It has bedding from $20, storage from $16, wall decor from $9, and study space essentials from $50. It's a no-brainer.

Shaw Arch Decorative Wall Mirror w/ Rope TrimTactile touch
Shaw Arch Decorative Wall Mirror w/ Rope Trim

Price: Was 115.99, now $98.09 (save $17.90)

A good mirror is vital for college life to ensure that you can look and feel great before you leave your room. For brushing your teeth, doing your makeup, and making sure you've got no cookie crumbs on your face, this boho beaut will come in handy.

Porch & Den Lincoln Corner DeskSpace-saving
Porch & Den Lincoln Corner Desk

Price: Was $155.94, now $130.49 (save $25.45)

This compact desk fits perfectly in any corner of your dorm room and is perfect for even the smallest of spaces. I love the chrome color drawer knobs, which give this pink piece of furniture a slightly vintage vibe.

SAFAVIEH Tenko Waterfall Modern Minimalist Glam BenchIn 4 colors
Safavieh Waterfall Modern Minimalist Glam Bench

Price: Was: $336, Overstock price: $167.02 (save $168.98)

Investing in a bench will pay dividends in any dorm room. It makes a cute space for your friends to sit (that's not on the bed) and for you to tie your shoes before heading out to class.

5. Walmart

Walmart has thousands of college savings with rollbacks and more on school essentials, technology, and more. Fill up your cart and refresh your dorm or apartment with these picks that won't blow through your savings.

Urban Shop Novelty Glass Mushroom LampUO dupe
Urban Shop Novelty Glass Mushroom Lamp

Price: Was $29.94, now $24.94 (save $5)

Totally had to double-take this dorm room light as it looks *just* like the mushroom lamp from a few other stores I've scoped out. This one, however, is more than $100 cheaper.

Mainstays Solid 18-Piece Bath Towel Set100% cotton
Mainstays Solid 18-Piece Bath Towel Set

Price: Was $33.98 now $24.98 (save $9)

College activities mean life can get a li'l sweaty, so showers (and having lots of good towels on hand) are musts. These super-soft, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified bath accessories are available in six colors to match any dorm.

Galanz 1.7 Cu ft Single Door Mini Fridge, BlackIce cold drinks
Galanz 1.7 cu. ft. Single Door Mini Fridge, Black

Price: Was $109.99, now $84

With almost 2,000 4.2-star ratings, this miniature fridge is a cool college buy and has one wire shelf that you can slide out! Whether you're left or right-handed, the door is also reversible making cold beverages accessible for everyone.

Christina Chrysostomou
Christina Chrysostomou
Ecommerce Editor

Bonjour, Yasou, Hello — I'm Christina, ecommerce editor at Real Homes. Along with my super creative colleagues, I create content to help you create a chic home on a budget. I live in a two-bed maisonette with a garage and garden in Essex. Geographically, it's perfect; I've got the forest on my doorstep, and London is just 15 minutes by tube or car. I specialize in small kitchen appliances so that you can prepare food with ease at home. Prior to working for the Future plc family, I've worked on a number of consumer events including the Ideal Home Show, Grand Designs Live, and Good Homes Magazine. With a plethora of experience in digital marketing, editorial, and social media, I have an eye for what should be in your shopping basket.

