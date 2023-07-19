Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ready or not — the back-to-school sales are live RN. Whether you're a freshman trying to tick off an endless to-do list, or a seasoned sophomore who needs some more stationery, supplies, and shiz — I've got the intel.

I had quite the dorm packing list in my first year of college. And I wish I didn't go head-first and pay full price for everything. Luckily, I've learned my lesson the hard way and found out that some stores put popular items on promo just before the academic year begins.

These five stores have some discounts that scream "take my money" and are actually worth opening your wallet for. So get on board the markdown-mobile, 'cause bb we're going shopping!

Back-to-school sales by store

Amazon : school supplies, tech, and even snacks!

: school supplies, tech, and even snacks! Best Buy : find the perfect tech for the school year

: find the perfect tech for the school year Overstock : Don't overpay for your odds and ends

Don't overpay for your odds and ends Target : Its college sales have everything for your studies and dorm

: Its college sales have everything for your studies and dorm Walmart: For savings that sizzle, you know where to shop!

1. Amazon

You may or may not know it, but Amazon has a whole dedicated page to college-related shopping and deals. On the page carousels, I found up to 51% off bedding, 68% off rugs, and up to 50% off select furniture. Take a look at these three deals I've handpicked for you...

2. Best Buy

You might have brushed off Best Buy, assuming it's just the place where your parents buy large-ticket appliances and laptops. But actually, I've tracked down this back-to-school page which has tons of things that'll help you ace life on campus.

3. Target

Even when I'm not shopping for school stuff, Target is the place to go. While it's got some generically categorized back-to-school and college deals, you can also sign up for its Target Circle College Student Appreciation promotion where you can get 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase. To get the most out of this scheme, I'd use this on a big-ticket item you've been saving up for.

4. Overstock

Girl, you better have paid attention in math, because I'm going to reel off some numbers here. At Overstock, your purse won't be doing overtime. It has bedding from $20, storage from $16, wall decor from $9, and study space essentials from $50. It's a no-brainer.

Tactile touch Shaw Arch Decorative Wall Mirror w/ Rope Trim Shop at Overstock Price: Was 115.99 , now $98.09 (save $17.90) A good mirror is vital for college life to ensure that you can look and feel great before you leave your room. For brushing your teeth, doing your makeup, and making sure you've got no cookie crumbs on your face, this boho beaut will come in handy. Space-saving Porch & Den Lincoln Corner Desk Shop at Overstock Price: Was $155.94 , now $130.49 (save $25.45) This compact desk fits perfectly in any corner of your dorm room and is perfect for even the smallest of spaces. I love the chrome color drawer knobs, which give this pink piece of furniture a slightly vintage vibe. In 4 colors Safavieh Waterfall Modern Minimalist Glam Bench Shop at Overstock Price: Was: $336 , Overstock price: $167.02 (save $168.98) Investing in a bench will pay dividends in any dorm room. It makes a cute space for your friends to sit (that's not on the bed) and for you to tie your shoes before heading out to class.

5. Walmart

Walmart has thousands of college savings with rollbacks and more on school essentials, technology, and more. Fill up your cart and refresh your dorm or apartment with these picks that won't blow through your savings.