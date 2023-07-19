Ready or not — the back-to-school sales are live RN. Whether you're a freshman trying to tick off an endless to-do list, or a seasoned sophomore who needs some more stationery, supplies, and shiz — I've got the intel.
I had quite the dorm packing list in my first year of college. And I wish I didn't go head-first and pay full price for everything. Luckily, I've learned my lesson the hard way and found out that some stores put popular items on promo just before the academic year begins.
These five stores have some discounts that scream "take my money" and are actually worth opening your wallet for. So get on board the markdown-mobile, 'cause bb we're going shopping!
Back-to-school sales by store
- Amazon: school supplies, tech, and even snacks!
- Best Buy: find the perfect tech for the school year
- Overstock: Don't overpay for your odds and ends
- Target: Its college sales have everything for your studies and dorm
- Walmart: For savings that sizzle, you know where to shop!
1. Amazon
You may or may not know it, but Amazon has a whole dedicated page to college-related shopping and deals. On the page carousels, I found up to 51% off bedding, 68% off rugs, and up to 50% off select furniture. Take a look at these three deals I've handpicked for you...
Acrylic
Price:
Was $23.99, now $18.99
Put a stop to a cluttered desk with this clear Amazon desk organizer set. Made from acrylic and with non-slip silicone pads, you can keep staples, tacks, pencils, and pens in order with this see-through ensemble.
Linen fresh
Price:
Was $60, now $43.50 (save $16.50) with Prime
Dorms can get a li'l gross at times, but if you're not allowed to get rid of the stink with candles, look to flameless home fragrances. The Real Homes team loves Nest as a brand, and I can imagine this clean-scented reed diffuser will make your room smell like fresh laundry.
Chow down together
Price:
Was $139.99, now $79.99 (save $60)
Food is a great way to make friends on campus, so cook up a load of fries and nugs with this highly-rated air fryer that can air fry, bake, reheat, and roast. Instant has gone into administration, but you can still save 43% off this convection oven.
2. Best Buy
You might have brushed off Best Buy, assuming it's just the place where your parents buy large-ticket appliances and laptops. But actually, I've tracked down this back-to-school page which has tons of things that'll help you ace life on campus.
For cold coffee queens
Price:
Was $99.99, now $79.99 (save $20)
When you're paying for dorm accommodation, don't be surprised if you haven't got the disposable income you used to have when living at home with your fam. Think ahead and save money from constant Starbs runs with this iced coffee maker.
Great for projects
Price:
Was $129.99, now $79.99 (save $50)
Whether you're printing off course materials or tix to a concert, a wireless printer is one of the things that should be at the top of your dorm packing list. You won't have to worry about ink (at least for the first semester) as it's included in this back-to-school bundle once you register with HP+.
Value combo
Price:
Was $229.95 now $219.99 (save $9.96)
You don't have to have an all-singing, all-dancing bean-to-cup machine to enjoy the benefits of caffeine. This small coffee maker and milk frother is the perfect match for making mochas, cappuccinos, and white Americanos. Essential buys for those who turn in their papers in the wee hours of the morning.
3. Target
Even when I'm not shopping for school stuff, Target is the place to go. While it's got some generically categorized back-to-school and college deals, you can also sign up for its Target Circle College Student Appreciation promotion where you can get 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase. To get the most out of this scheme, I'd use this on a big-ticket item you've been saving up for.
Shoe storage
Price:
Was $12, now $9.60 (save $2.40)
Whether it's sneakers for sports, pumps for looking preppy in class, or high-heeled sandals for that sorority social — you've got to find a place for all that footwear. Luckily this shoe organizer fits over your door freeing up floor space.
Highly-rated pick
Price:
Was $35, now $28 (save $7)
With over 10,000 four-star reviews, this is one of Target's most popular bedding items. Made from 100% cotton and available in 13 colors, this should be one of the items on your dorm packing list.
Cheap eats
Price:
Was $119.99, now $89.99 (save $30)
Don't underestimate Target as a place to pick up your small kitchen appliances. This compact air fryer by Ninja will save you tens (potentially hundreds) of dollars on take-out. The store also has some great small coffee maker deals too, FYI.
4. Overstock
Girl, you better have paid attention in math, because I'm going to reel off some numbers here. At Overstock, your purse won't be doing overtime. It has bedding from $20, storage from $16, wall decor from $9, and study space essentials from $50. It's a no-brainer.
Tactile touch
Price:
Was 115.99, now $98.09 (save $17.90)
A good mirror is vital for college life to ensure that you can look and feel great before you leave your room. For brushing your teeth, doing your makeup, and making sure you've got no cookie crumbs on your face, this boho beaut will come in handy.
Space-saving
Price:
Was $155.94, now $130.49 (save $25.45)
This compact desk fits perfectly in any corner of your dorm room and is perfect for even the smallest of spaces. I love the chrome color drawer knobs, which give this pink piece of furniture a slightly vintage vibe.
In 4 colors
Price:
Was: $336, Overstock price: $167.02 (save $168.98)
Investing in a bench will pay dividends in any dorm room. It makes a cute space for your friends to sit (that's not on the bed) and for you to tie your shoes before heading out to class.
5. Walmart
Walmart has thousands of college savings with rollbacks and more on school essentials, technology, and more. Fill up your cart and refresh your dorm or apartment with these picks that won't blow through your savings.
UO dupe
Price:
Was $29.94, now $24.94 (save $5)
Totally had to double-take this dorm room light as it looks *just* like the mushroom lamp from a few other stores I've scoped out. This one, however, is more than $100 cheaper.
100% cotton
Price:
Was $33.98 now $24.98 (save $9)
College activities mean life can get a li'l sweaty, so showers (and having lots of good towels on hand) are musts. These super-soft, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified bath accessories are available in six colors to match any dorm.
Ice cold drinks
Price:
Was $109.99, now $84
With almost 2,000 4.2-star ratings, this miniature fridge is a cool college buy and has one wire shelf that you can slide out! Whether you're left or right-handed, the door is also reversible making cold beverages accessible for everyone.