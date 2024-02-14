How often to water jade plants — gardeners spill succulent hydrating tips

Wondering how often to water jade plants? Consider these greens the least thirsty of the bunch.

When caring for houseplants, our instinct often tells us to keep the watering can close by, but not all selections require a large helping of H20. In fact, a variety of succulents thrive on a less-is-more approach, which is ideal for the newly green-thumbed.

If you're expanding your collection of best indoor plants, allow one of our expert gardeners to guide you how often to water jade plants.

How often to water jade plants, according to a pro

An easy houseplant if ever there was one, the jade plant doesn't require a weekly sip of water, believe it or not, only getting thirsty around the 10-day, or two-week mark.

"Jade plants are succulents, meaning they store water in their leaves, so they don't need to be watered too often," says Bryan Clayton, CEO and co-founder at Green Pal. "The golden rule is to water your jade plant once every two to three weeks, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings."

While this timeline is not necessarily set in stone, using a tool like the GROWIT Soil Water Monitor for Plants on Amazon can help you determine whether or not you should water now or later.

Even if you're gardening in an apartment, be mindful of changes in the plant, as you would if growing this plant outdoors.

"Keep an eye out for leaves that start to shrivel or lose their plumpness," Bryan says. "This is a jade plant's way of saying, 'I'm thirsty.' Another sign is if the soil has been dry for a while, so always check the soil before watering to avoid overdoing it."

Like any other plant, a change in color is an indication that something is off (don't get us started on things like fiddle leaf fig brown spots).

"Look out for brown spots, as they can be a sign of overwatering or fungal disease," Bryan says. "First, cut back on your watering schedule. If the problem persists, remove any affected leaves with a sterile knife and consider treating the plant with a fungicide recommended for succulents."

Even with minimal care, the jade plant can thrive for quite some time, which makes it a no-brainer for your collection and one of the best plants for an indoor garden, in our opinion. Place in indirect sunlight, preferably near a south-facing window, keep them in a small pot where the soil is easy to maintain and re-pot every two to three years.

"Taking care of a jade plant is pretty easy once you get the hang of it," Bryan says. "They're incredibly resilient and can bring a touch of green to your space for years with just a little TLC."

And with that, we're headed out to find some cute planters.

P.S. the jade plant can be mildly toxic to pets when ingested, so keep them away from furry friends.

Bryan Clayton Social Links Navigation CEO and Co-Founder at GreenPal Bryan is the CEO and co-founder at Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. Given all types of environments he's worked with, he is very well-versed in all types of floral and plant-care needs.

What to shop

Like the Chinese money plant, the jade plant holds some superstition and some people believe it should be placed in hallways, and make a nice addition to your small entryway ideas.

Thinking spring? We are, too. If you're anxious to take your green thumb outside, we found the best outdoor potted plants to grow on your balcony or tiny patio.