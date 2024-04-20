The latest Pottery Barn sale will help you create the backyard oasis of your dreams with up to 30% off

The current Pottery Barn sale will inspire shoppers to get a dose of vitamin D with up to 30% off outdoor and gardening buys.

From small decor accents like planters and lanterns to larger items like dining sets, these Pottery Barn deals will ensure that you're taking advantage of your backyard space to the fullest this season. And with stunning selections that sport a coastal aura, they're hard to resist.

No matter what outdoor decor trends are particularly speaking to you this spring and summer — cushy layers, multifunctional pieces — you'll find plenty to swoon over in the Pottery Barn sale, with clearance items up to 50% off across all rooms.

What to shop during the Pottery Barn sale

You can shop the Pottery Barn all sale page for indoor and outdoor buys that range up to 50% off. Additionally, select clearance items will enjoy a further 15% off with the code "EXTRA".

Backyard season is gearing up, and you can shop regular-priced and discounted outdoor items in the following categories:

Pottery Barn outdoor furniture

Crafted from some of the best materials for outdoor furniture, Pottery Barn's buys offer quality and style.

Two finishes Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Bar Height Table Shop at Pottery Barn Price: Was $599 , now $419

Dimensions (in.): 32 x 42 Ideal for small spaces, this outdoor bar table is made from sustainable eucalyptus that adds a relaxed, calm feel to your backyard. Set of two Tulum Outdoor Lounge Chair Shop at Pottery Barn Price: Was $1,398 , now $1,119

Dimensions (in.): Beachy, boho, and beautiful, these handwoven all-weather wicker chairs with polyester cushions make for an inviting outdoor retreat. Note that the sale only applies to the chairs as a set. Removable tray Indio Metal Outdoor Bar Cart Shop at Pottery Barn Price: Was $599 , now $479

Dimensions (in.): 34 x 16 x 36 Cheers to sweet summer sips: this modern bar cart is made from rust-proof aluminum and can be easily transported from indoors to outdoors when needed.

Pottery Barn outdoor decor

Don't forget the small accents to tie the look of your backyard or patio together!

Air dry Thierney Outdoor Pillow Shop at Pottery Barn Price: Was $69.50 , now $62.50

Dimensions (in.): 22 x 22 Coastal decor at its finest, this pillow, made from recycled polyester fibers offers a laid-back yet sophisticated vibe that won't go out of style, whether it's on the balcony or in the living room. Three finishes Caleb Handcrafted Metal Outdoor Lantern Visit Site Price: Was from $69-$349 , now from $49.50-$299

Dimensions (in.): From 15-42.25 Lighting sets the tone, even outdoors. Enjoy a laid-back summer get-together with a glow from this sleek, modern lantern quartet. 10" also available Altman Cachepot Shop at Pottery Barn Price: Was $99 , now $79

Dimensions (in.): 13 No outdoor display would be complete without a few cute planters. This planter was crafted of red clay and offers a rustic charm to your gathering area.

FAQs

Are West Elm and Pottery Barn the same company?

Pottery Barn and West Elm both fall under the Williams Sonoma parent company umbrella, which also owns stores like Mark & Graham and Rejuvenation. West Elm offers a more modern aesthetic whereas Pottery Barn leans towards a rustic, coastal style.

What is another store similar to Pottery Barn?

If you like the Pottery Barn furniture and decor style, you can find a similar aesthetic at the following brands and retailers:

Magnolia at Target

Studio McGee at Target

The Company Store

Lulu and Georgia

Wayfair

Walmart

Joss & Main

Does Pottery Barn have Black Friday sales?

Yes, Pottery Barn hosts Black Friday sales. In 2023, the retailer got the discounts going ahead of time with a pre-Black Friday sale (the Friday after Thanksgiving) and continued the fun the following week into Cyber Monday. Some sales were up to 50% off. Although there's no word yet about what's going to take place in 2024, stay tuned for upcoming details (we will update this page so bookmark it) and enjoy the brand's current offerings in the meantime.

If your space isn't quite backyard-ready, get your lawn, garden, and deck in tip-top shape with deals from the Home Depot Black Friday sale and the Lowe's SpringFest 2024 sale.