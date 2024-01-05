Fancy a Simba mattress discount? There's 45% off in the winter sale

Disclaimer This deal page was last updated in January 2024. We updated the discounts on offer, checked all prices and promotions, and added more products for you to shop.

Looking for a Simba mattress discount? You've come to the right place! 2024 is well underway but you're not too late to jump on the 'new year, new me' vibes when it comes to sleep goals. Yes, the rumors are true; you can get 45% off mattresses and more in its winter sale event.

Whether you want to pick up our top-rated Simba mattress (for under £450)or a topper for just £170, you and your bank balance are in for a treat. Having tried and tested some of Simba's best-rated products, and experienced the NASA-inspired temperature-regulating technology and cozy layers in each mattress, we can honestly say that this sale is a one-way ticket to a good night's sleep, for less.

As a brand, it has over 250,000 5-star reviews (more than any other in the world) and won over 60 sleep industry awards so you won't be counting sheep. But if it's sustainability that keeps you up at night, just know that it is the UK's first B Corp™ sleep brand. So perhaps you're ready to invest in the best mattress your money can buy, or have been eyeing up something from Simba for longer than you can remember. Either way, don't snooze on this deal, and do put your beauty sleep first.

Simba mattress discounts we've spotted

Simba | 45% off Winter sale

Need to upgrade your mattress? Simba is on it! Save up to 45% off sitewide including money off accessories with mattress purchases, plus more off bed bases, automatically applied at checkout.

Simba| Save 47% on bedding bundles

Need to upgrade all of your bedding? Thanks to this offer, you'll get your mattress of choice, plus two pillows, a duvet, and a mattress protector all at a bundle price. If you need a bed, choose the Simba Ultimate Bundle and get a stylish new bed frame, too. And, if the pre-packaged bundles aren't quite tailored to your needs, you can create your own.

What Real Homes recommends from Simba

Simba mattresses are among the very best mattresses you can buy, which is why we rated the Simba Hybrid and the Simba Hybrid Pro five out of five stars.

Here's what else we've reviewed:

Linda Clayton Mattress reviewer Linda gave the Simba mattress five out of five stars in her review. She says: "The Simba is noticeably, and pleasantly, more responsive than all-foam mattresses. The others tend to feel very firm when you first lie down, but you slowly, almost imperceptibly, settle into the mattress until you realize that you haven’t accidentally fallen asleep on the floor after all. Not so with the Simba Hybrid, and this is where it scores highly, and why it is so popular with the masses." The Simba Hybrid Mattress has five layers, which include foam and a patented titanium Aerocoil® spring-comfort layer, which are all there to offer you a cool and comfortable night's sleep.

Jennifer Oksien Mattress reviewer Jen has reviewed everything from mattresses to vacuums, plus she tracks all of the mattress deals so that you can score the best buy for less. She awarded five stars to her Simba Hybrid Pro mattress in her review, too. She says: "Comfortable, supportive, and rather luxurious, I highly recommend this mattress if you want to keep cool and sleep through the night without too much interruption from the other side of the bed." The Hybrid Pro, on the other hand, has been built to include seven layers to offer unbeatable temperature regulation, thanks to the luxurious natural wool top layer, and ultimate comfort with up to 5,000 titanium Aerocoil® springs packed in.

Lucy Searle Mattress topper reviewer Lucy has written about interiors, properties, and home products for over 30 years. In her Simba mattress topper review, she rated it 4.5 stars after eagerly seeing how it stood up against the best-selling mattress: "It can transform an old mattress so that it feels like a Simba mattress. The combination of foam and springs gives you plenty of support — more than you get from the usual memory foam mattress topper and much, much more than you could ever hope to get from a feather or down topper. It really suits me, since I tend to sleep on my side and need plenty of support around my waist area and a forgiving surface at hip and shoulder level. Other side sleepers would appreciate its 'hugging' qualities, I'm sure."

Laura Crombie Kids mattress reviewer Laura's little guinea pig (her three-year-old toddler Sophie) put the Simba Hybrid Kids Mattress to the test. Their verdict? "Awarded 4.5 stars, if you want a high-quality mattress that will help your kids to sleep more soundly, then the Simba Hybrid Kids Mattress is a great buy. Yes, it's more expensive than other kids' mattresses, but for wake-free sleeping, we think it's more than worth it."

Lindsey Davis Content director, ecommerce Lindsey has tested all of the Simba bedding products. That's right, she's done a full Simba bedding review: "Simba bedding is not just supremely comfortable, but a must for the eco-conscious side or back sleeper. You will pay a little more than you would for some other mattress-in-a-box brands, but we are yet to have bad sleep because of a Simba product." Included in this bedding bundle, she also deep dove into a Simba Orbit weighted blanket review. For the solo sleepers all about self-care, Lindsey loves Simba's weighted blanket and finds it a winner for beating stress and helping you sleep better. "Get ready for the deepest night's sleep you have had for a while. It is at the pricier end of the weighted blanket market, but worth the money for ease of cleaning. And, who can put a price on wellness?"

More about Simba mattresses

Simba mattress specs An excellent all-rounder mattress no matter which way you sleep Specifications Filling: Open cell foam/micro pocket springs Sizes: Small single to emperor (including EU sizes) Depth: 25cm Comfort grade: Medium RRP: £649–£1109 Warranty: 10 years Trial: 100 nights Reasons to buy + A cool night’s sleep + More bounce Reasons to avoid - Only the top cover, not sides, can be machine-washed - Not suitable for anyone above 18 stone (114 kg)

Simba sells three different types of mattress under its Simba Hybrid range, with three depths: the Hybrid (25cm deep with 2,500 springs); the Pro, (28cm deep with 5,000 springs); and, the Luxe (31cm deep with 6,000 springs), as well as the Simba Comfort mattress. Below are the best Simba mattress deals on the web today.

More Simba mattress deals and offers

Get a £100 Simba voucher when you refer a friend

Not only will your friend get two free pillows with their first Hybrid mattress, but thanks to this Simba mattress deal, you’ll get a £100 Simba gift card too for any additional purchases you want to make.

200-night trial

Not sure whether buying a mattress online is the right method for you? Simba offers a 200-night free trial, where you purchase a mattress, sleep on it, and if you're not keen, you can send it back and receive a full refund. That's even better than testing a mattress out in-store.

Free standard delivery on all orders at Simba

Simba offers fast, free, carbon-neutral delivery within 2-5 working days, between 7 am and 7 pm. Weekend and preferred time delivery options are also available (+£10), depending on when you order, as well as a VIP mattress (+£50) delivery service. Whatever service you choose, everything in your order will be delivered at the same time.

10-year guarantee

Every Simba mattress comes with a 10-year guarantee to give customers peace of mind that the mattress is built to last. So if there are any problems (we can't imagine there will be) you're covered for an entire decade. Amazing.

0% finance options for up to 12 months

Want a Simba mattress but can't afford to pay for one upfront? It's understandable, especially if you need a king-size for a whooping £749. Finance company DivideBuy offers Simba customers free credit on orders over £400, meaning you can pay for your mattress over three, six, nine, or 12 months. You'll still get the 200-night trial, and any discounts currently valid on the Simba website.

Free Simba Sleep Coach app Developed with sleep experts, the Simba Sleep Coach app empowers you to get the sleep of your dreams. In just three weeks, you can improve your sleep hygiene. All you have to do is answer some simple questions and learn what kind of sleeper you are, and the app will provide useful, easy-to-understand data about your energy levels and sleep patterns. It's currently available on the Apple store (sorry Android users, it's coming soon).

£50 mattress recycling service Don't lose sleep over how you're going to bin your old bed. That's for Simba to solve, sustainably. FYI, It doesn't matter if you bought a competitor-branded bed, or what size it is. This hassle-free option beats strapping it to the roof of your car, and taking it to the tip any day! All you have to do is bag it up in a protective bag (provided before collection), then keep your access routes clear so that a two-person team can retrieve it from your home address at a date and time that suits you.

Simba mattress accessory picks

Simba also sells accessories including mattress toppers, protectors, duvets, pillows, linens, and much more. Its mattress toppers come out on top as some of our best-rated and let's not forget one of our favorite pillows, which many of the Real Homes team can't sleep without.

Performance Bed Linen | Was from £90 Now from £40.50 (save £49.50) The best bed sheets should feel buttery-soft, and boy do these soothe the skin. If you're a hot sleeper, these have the added benefit of regulating your body temperature thanks to the Stratos finish on one side. Choose between 200-thread or 400-thread cotton options. FYI, Simba is part of the Better Cotton Initiative; a not-for-profit organisation that makes global cotton production better for the people who produce it and the environment it grows in. This gets a big thumbs up from us!

Simba Hybrid Duvet | Was £139, Now £90.35 (save £48.65)

This is the Real Homes pick of the best duvet, so we reckon you should snap this up if you can. Made from space-inspired fabric technology that's designed to take the heat, the Simba Duvet is made for all seasons. It features three different layers inside and the down alternative is vegan-friendly.

Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket | Was £169 , Now £126.75 (save £42.25)

A good weighted blanket will help you sleep if you struggle to drift off. This one uses the comforting weight of nano-beads to help guide away restlessness for better, deeper sleep. It's also available in different weights, including 6.8 kg and 9 kg, so you can choose which is right for you. Note that weighted blankets are not suitable for children, the elderly, or anyone with a predisposition that affects their ability to lift.

The Hybrid Topper | Was £349 , Now £161.85 (save £87.15)

A great mattress topper can transform any mattress and is an ideal solution for those who are fed up with an uncomfortable mattress but don’t want , or can't afford to buy a new one. It can also be rolled up and stored with ease, so you can take it anywhere with you. It's currently on offer with 35% off.

Simba mattress protector| Save 35% with a mattress

Keep your new mattress guarded against any spills and stains, with Simba's matching mattress protector. By using anti-microbial technology to prevent odors and eliminate micro-organisms, it will help to prolong the life of your mattress, you can save money in the long run. That being said you can get a discount now too, with 35 percent off at checkout.

Simba Hybrid Pillow | Buy two, save 25%

There’s a reason the Simba Hybrid Pillow is our favorite pillow. It’s temperature regulating, made with the same space-inspired technology as the duvet, and you can adjust its height using the Nanocubes to suit you personally. There’s also a memory foam pillow for £60 if that’s more up your street. This is made using recycled PET bottle fibers, gently combed into soft, airy clusters.

Now that you've browsed your bed's "underwear", it's time to dress and style it with printed bed sheets, silky pillowcases, and cozy throws. We've put together an extensive list of the best bedding brands to buy from, so you don't have to have a million tabs open at once. Some of the lines and labels listed are endorsed by celebrities and have been seen on their social feeds.