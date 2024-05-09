Love the Cloud Couch? Our swaps for $3,000 less capture the same "sumptuous comfort" — and they're perfect for small spaces

Nothing sounds quite as inviting as resting on a cloud couch. Lookalikes of the viral Restoration Hardware splurge are just as cozy and stylish as the trendsetter, but a fraction of the price.

The cozy silhouettes, ample configurations, and of course, plush fabric all contribute to the original's viral fame. Support from the likes of Kendall Jenner and Nina Dobrev doesn't hurt, either. But rest assured, you can feel like you're floating on a cloud à la A listers without shelling out thousands for The Cloud.

If you're looking to refresh a small living room and turn your space into a restful sanctuary, these selections are as close to relaxing on a Cumulonimbus as you'll get.

Why everyone wants a Cloud Couch

Every so often, a product takes over social media feeds and completely dominates the decor scene. You remember the hype surrounding the Gleaming Primrose mirror from Anthropologie, right? This comfy living room staple has similar star power.

"In interior design, certain furniture pieces rise above mere functionality to become iconic symbols of modern living," says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Among these, the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa has emerged as a superstar, captivating design enthusiasts worldwide."

Actress Kerry Washington, who has one of her own, warns shoppers not to expect to be productive after resting on one of these $4,000+ pieces. Gabrielle Union has been known to strike a pose alongside her Cloud on Instagram. It's a chic yet comfy statement maker if ever there was one.

The original Cloud Sofa Shop at Restoration Hardware Price: Prices vary

Dimensions (ft.): From 6 Dubbed the "world's most comfortable sofa", the Cloud offers three framed styes, 10 fabrics, 140 special-order fabrics, two depths, and four lengths, for a totally customizable experience.

"Essentially it is a viral phenomenon due to its style and build," Nina says. "What sets the Cloud apart is its design ethos, which prioritizes both form and function. Crafted with a sturdy frame and generous cushions, it strikes the perfect balance between structural integrity and sumptuous comfort.“

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And to top it all off, it fits in seamlessly with all of the best living room trends, no matter what you're going for.

"The modular design is a key component to its success because it means the style options can be customized to fit into different spaces and suit different needs," says designer Bree Steele. "Because the couch has a minimalist and versatile design, it can fit really well into many different decor styles."

Shop Cloud Couch dupes

The customizable Cloud Couch proves that there are plenty of ways to style a sofa without bringing in too many accessories. But if the original is too far out of budget, we’ve found a few cozy selections that can be personalized, are suitable for small spaces — and much lighter on the pocket.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

+70" ottoman GNIXUU Deep Seat Sectional Sofa Cloud Couch Shop at Amazon Price: From $379.99 to $789.99

Dimensions (in.): From 57.4 x 70 x 33 to 57.4 x 146.5 x 33 Available in four colors and four configurations, this chenille fabric sofa is easy to put together, cozy, and according to reviews, perfect for a "smaller living room in [a] studio apartment." Comfort, quality, and style: check, check, check. 86" or 120" Zimtown Sectional Sofa with Ottoman Shop at Walmart Price: Was $782.99 , now $539.99

Dimensions (in.): From 86 Soft and chic, this sofa features double-layered seating and extra-wide single seats that will ensure you're snoozing in no time. As reviewers agree, you "can't beat the price." Five colors Bentura 83.9'' Corduroy Sleeper Sofa Shop Wayfair Price: Was $779.99 , now $679.99

Dimensions (in.): 35.2 x 83.9 x 56.5 For a modern, steep, and stain-resistant take on the Cloud Couch, sink into this corduroy number that reviewers say is ideal for "stretching out and relaxing."

Should you be working with a large space, you might want to consider rivaling RH's original with the likes of the Meridian Furniture Plush Standard Cream Velvet Modular Sectional from Walmart or IKEA's Finnala sectional.

Regardless of the size or the way in which you personalize each module of the couch, there's unanimous agreement about the way in which to show off this sofa stunner.

"A couch like this can be the room's focal point if you want it to be," Bree says. "To achieve this, use a neutral color palette for the walls and floors, like soft pastels or earth tones. Choosing colors like this will complement the inviting nature of the couch, and make it seem truly like a cloud in your living room."

With the help of a faux fur blanket to add texture, a sleek sculpture to create visual interest, and personal touches to add charm, you're well on your way to a space you'll love.

"By integrating this iconic piece into your home and styling it thoughtfully, you can create a sanctuary that celebrates both style and substance—a space where comfort meets sophistication," Nina adds.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Designer When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

Bree Steele Social Links Navigation Designer Bree Steele is an interior designer and trade accounts manager for the interiors brand, RJ Living. She has over nine years of experience in the design industry and has styled 100+ residential homes and investment properties.

Working with limited space? Our designer-backed tips for how to make a small living room look bigger will make the most out of what you do have, putting function and style and the forefront.