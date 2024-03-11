Ninja pizza oven discounts are up for grabs this St. Patrick's Day — enjoy up to $110 off

Set up shop outdoors with these discounted Ninja pizza ovens this spring

Ninja pizza oven and accessories on a green background
We're dreaming about taking our meals al fresco, and these Ninja pizza ovens are discounted just in time for spring's arrival. 

The brand is hosting a St. Patrick's Day sale, offering up to $110 on various items, including several outdoor pizza ovens. If you're itching to get dining outdoors, grab one of these bargains whilst they're discounted and stocks last.

If you're in the market for one of the best pizza ovens and enjoy your Italian food with a side of savings, now is the time to act.

These Ninja pizza ovens are currently on sale

Ninja pizza ovens are a great shoe in for some of the best small backyard ideas and this St. Patrick's Day — a day synonymous with luck and good fortune  — up your yard game with awesome discounts and free gifts. 

The Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill is among the sale items boasting free grill accessories, too.

As you prep for milder spring weather and the hot summer days to come, whilst the best grills are worth their weight in gold, a pizza oven will bring copious outdoor dining enjoyment.

We've rounded up discounted Ninja pizza ovens and delved into their features. And, if you're particularly interested in perfecting your slices, we've rounded up the best pizza stone for thin crust at home (and our experts dish up how to use a pizza stone in their guide, if you're new to the practice).

Ninja Woodfire™ 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven Basic BundleModel:OO101B2
Ninja Woodfire™ 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven Basic Bundle

Price: $400, save $30 with code "OVEN30"
Dimensions (in.): L21.5 x W18 x H15.1

No need for the pizzeria with this 8-in-1 tool. You'll not only receive the pizza oven, but an adjustable outdoor stand, oven cover, and pellets all-purpose blend. Temperatures range from 105-700°Fahrenheit, and features include pizza, max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and warm.

Ninja Woodfire™ 8-in-1 Outdoor OvenModel:OO101B
Ninja Woodfire™ 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

Price: Was $399.99, now $349.99
Dimensions (in.): L21.5 x W18 x H15.1

Another model of the 8-in-1 outdoor pizza oven boasts the same features (pizza, max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and warm) and capabilities (105-700°F) but does not include the bundle accessories.

Just like a grill, a Ninja outdoor pizza oven requires maintenance. Luckily, we're here to make the process simpler with top tips on how to clean a pizza oven

