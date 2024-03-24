Walmart home appliances are majorly discounted during its Super Spring Savings Week — snag up to 65% off

In case you haven't heard, prices on Walmart home appliances have been seriously splashed.

To welcome the new season, Walmart Spring Savings Week is generously slashing prices across the board, which means if you're thinking about a few upgrades for your digs, now is the time to take action. With up to 65% off, how can you resist?

After doing some digging, you'll notice plenty of small kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances, and other useful gadgets are among the contenders, and they're perfect for dwellers in small quarters.

Discounted Walmart home appliances perfect for small spaces

When is the best time to buy appliances? Right now, folks. Some of the best small air fryers, the best best vacuum cleaners, and other go-to gizmos are part of the retailer's event.

There's $130 off the Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with Powerfins Brushroll and $60 off the Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber. Yes, please!

If you see a few Walmart home appliances at an enticing price, you'll want to act quickly, as deals, terms, and availability may vary online, in stores, and through the Walmart app.

The Flash Deals are the most satisfying offers of the spring event, with a whopping 65% off, but those are the savings that will end the quickest. Add to your cart wisely.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to shop

13.5" Kalorik® 5 Quart Air Fryer with Ceramic Coating and Window Shop at Walmart Price: Was $49 , now $28.97

Capacity (qts.): 5 Toxic chemicals like PFOA, PTFE, and BPA get the boot with this healthy air fryer that will never leave your kitchen counter. It features an LED touchscreen display, 10 smart presets, and adjustable temperature up to 400° Fahrenheit. Bestseller Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Matrix Clean Navigation Shop at Walmart Price: Was $449.99 , now $188 Let this vac do all the work. It's small, but powerful and ideal for smaller spaces with a one-hour power time. It's great on vinyl, laminate, tile, carpet, and hardwood surfaces and has mopping capabilities as well. We love a multipurpose appliance! Walmart popular pick Miko Home Air Purifier Shop at Walmart Price: Was $119 , now $54.99 Allergies be damned. This purifier tackles allergens, particles, pet dander, dust, mold spores, and odor to keep your space smelling fresh.

Shop by category

In need of a few extra goodies? Here are some other categories worth exploring during Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week.

By the way, if you haven't caught a glimpse of the new Walmart balcony buys and farmhouse chic Walmart Easter decor, you're missing out.

Still want to add more to your cart? The Amazon Big Spring Sale is cutting prices by up to 40%, but the deals end on March 25, so act quickly. If you're working on your backyard or stoop aesthetic, the Big Wayfair outdoor furniture sale is currently underway as well.