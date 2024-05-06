The latest Walmart sale will get your home summer-ready with thousands of discounts — including lookalikes on viral buys

The calendar says we're still in spring, but the latest Walmart sale has decided to fast-forward to summer, so grab your shades and some SPF.

From balcony buys to garden essentials, wall art to kitchen accessories, Walmart's discounts in the home sector will help you prepare for the warm weather, both indoors and outdoors. With price cuts reaching up to 40% off — and 65% off in the Flash Sale department — why not take advantage of the opportunity?

You know, if you're going to play around with different interior design trends for the new season and get in on a few viral sensations, Walmart's summer state of mind comes at a perfect time.

What to shop during the Walmart sale

Currently, prices on thousands of items are being slashed across the board — beauty, tech, wellness, toys — as part of Walmart's summer savings discounts. If you need a refresh in your home, and outside of it, we've rounded up the categories worth perusing:

Walmart home savings

Thousands of home items at Walmart are seeing major price reductions, including rugs, lighting, wall decor, and beyond. If you need to spruce things up, now is the time to start making swaps.

Creamify Technology Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker $199.85 at Amazon Price: Was $199 , now $148.58

Dimensions (in.): 15.95 x 12.07 Ice cream season is nearly here, and you can customize your dessert of choice — ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, etc. — with the machine's easy one-touch program. What sweets will you be concocting? Popular pick Filigree Arch Metal Wall Mirror Shop at Walmart Price: Was $65 , now $55

Dimensions (in.): 20 x 30 With a Gleaming Primrose mirror dupe as elegant as Anthropologie's OG viral buy, who are we to refuse? This luxe selection is a game-changer for small entryways and works with a variety of aesthetics and is suitable for all seasons. Five colors Urban Shop Novelty Glass Mushroom Lamp Shop at Walmart Price: Was $29.94 , now $24.99

Dimensions (in.): 4.2 x 9 x 12 For a very Y2K addition to your desk space or nightstand, the pastel-speckled mushroom lamp is a viral buy that will add a playful element to any space. It requires a 15W type B bulb or 2W LED bulb in a E12 socket.



Walmart patio and garden savings

If Walmart backyard furniture selections don't give you a hankering for a BBQ and a game of ladder ball, we're not sure what will. There's over 1,000 patio and garden deals to be had, and they'll have you reconfiguring your outdoor oasis in no time. Grab a glass of lemonade and meet us outside.

2-in-1 Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Small Greenhouse Shop at Walmart Price: Was $59.99 , now $49.99

Dimensions (in): 49.25 x 37.5 x 36.25 Raised garden beds are the popular accessory for plant parents this year, but not all of them come with a greenhouse cover protector like this. What better way to ensure the safety of your florals? Foldable JOIVI Patio Swing Egg Chair with Stand Shop at Walmart Price: Was $359.99 , now $239.99

Dimensions (in.): 51.2 x 51.2 x 80.7 Walmart egg chairs are a popular hashtag, as evidenced by their appearance in our FYPs. Get in on the boho trend with this hanging chair. Steel and Wicker Mainstays Rope 3-Piece Bistro Set Shop at Walmart Price: Was $149 , now $124.99

Dimensions (in.): Chairs, D18.11 x W21.26 x H32.28; table D18.11 x H18.9 Perfect for patios, this foldable bistro set is a great space-saving buy that lets you enjoy meals alfresco and easy storage when the season comes to a close.

FAQs

Are flash sales worth it?

Flash Deals at Walmart are worth exploring, as the short-term sales can see up to 65% off popular items. These offers are available across all of the retailer's categories, and a countdown clock alerts shoppers to how much time they have left to add these items to their carts at a discounted rate.

You can expect savings like $351 off the Nicesoul Outdoor Rattan Double Hanging Swing Egg Chair, totaling just $299, for example. Keep your eyes peeled daily for the latest sales.

What store is comparable to Walmart for home decor?

Walmart has a variety of home decor brands under its belt, but if you're planning on shopping around, explore the following retailers for similar styles:

Amazon

Home Depot

HomeGoods

HomeSense

IKEA

Marshall's

Target

Wayfair

When is the Walmart Black Friday sale?

Walmart Black Friday Deals for 2024 have yet to be revealed, but stay tuned for updates and keep your eyes peeled for other savings opportunities.

Curious about what's happening across retailers? Wayfair's Way Day sale is offering discounts on plenty of home and backyard buys that you'll love for the summer, but you'll have to act fast. The event comes to a close on May 6.