Our favorite Wayfair patio furniture picks for small spaces — some are 60% off for Way Day

The forecast indicates sunny days ahead, and Wayfair patio furniture picks will help you ring in the alfresco season in style.

But you need to act quickly if you want to take advantage of the savings: Way Day outdoor deals end tonight, Monday, May 6, and you don't want to miss up to 60% off seasonal buys.

Before we kiss Way Day goodbye, why not get those outdoor decor plans in motion?

Shop the best Wayfair patio furniture

Quicklist

Have something particular in mind for your backyard — and beyond? Peruse Wayfair's outdoor savings by category:

Shop Wayfair outdoor patio furniture

If you're not working with much space but still want to make a big impact on your outdoor style, we found the perfect selections. Plus, Wayfair kindly rounded up its best patio sets under $200 — a steal!

Four colors Akers 2 - Person Outdoor Seating Group Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $194.99 , now $165.99

Dimensions (in.): 13.25 x 19.5 x 18 (table), 26 x 22.25 x 26 (chair) For a modern touch, the colorful, jewel-tone finish of Akers' patio set is a great way to welcome summer to your space. Assembly is required. Two shelves Powe Bar Set with Stools Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $249.99 , now $179.99

Dimensions (in.): 40 x 40 x 23 (overall) Cheers to summer! Mix different concoctions and store your mixology essentials in this chic, all-weather resin wicker bar. Two finishes Kerveen Fir Outdoor Bench Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $189.99 , now $129.99

Dimensions (in.): 33.5 x 45.25 x 24 We love versatility, and since this fir wood selection is durable, stylish, and acts as a storage space, it's a no-brainer in our book.

Wayfair outdoor decor

Outdoor decor trends need to be accentuated by fun accessories in order to really come to life. These selections will add the pizzaz you're looking for.

Weather-resistant Hadeeqa Wood Elevated Planter Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $175.99 , now 159.99

Dimensions (in.): 28.3 x 48.4 x 24.4 Execute your raised garden bed ideas in this stylish and durable space that's begging for a few florals, herbs, and veggies. Four colors, two shapes Diedrich Geometric Polypropylene Throw Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $36 , now $17.99

Dimensions (in.): 12 x 18 Pair this bold and beautiful boho buy with neutrals to add a fun pop to your outdoor space. This indoor/outdoor pillow is crafted from weather-resistant polypropylene. Built-in LED Light 29'' Integrated LED Outdoor Floor Lamp Visit Site Price: Was $99.99 , now $74.71

Dimensions (in.): 10.25 x 29 Let there be light — and a tropical vibe to boot with this adorable light source. FYI, it doesn't require a plug-in power source.

FAQs

What patio furniture material lasts the longest?

So, what is the best material for outdoor furniture? Teak, synthetic wicker, aluminum, cedar, and poly lumber are durable, weather-resistant picks that will deliver quality and style. According to our sister site, Living etc., wood, wrought iron, resin wicker, aluminum, and glass outdoor furniture selections will last the longest.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Does patio furniture need to be covered in the winter?

Regardless of where you're living and what temperatures you're experiencing, it is a good idea to cover your patio furniture during the winter. If possible, you should try to move the pieces to a secure location where they won't be affected by the weather. Wayfair's patio furniture covers, some of which are also discounted for Way Day, will keep your outdoor buys in tip-top shape.

Is it worth it to buy expensive outdoor furniture?

There are a lot of factors to take into consideration before buying outdoor furniture: your budget, your space, and your storage space, to name a few key points. Should you not have a place to store your pieces during the cold-weather months, you'll also want to factor coverings and furniture protection into your budget as well. Think about what you need and how often you'll use the pieces before settling on a price point.

Still want a few more things for your outdoor oasis? We've rounded up our favorite Target outdoor furniture picks and terrific Walmart balcony buys that will have you reaching for the SPF and shades in no time.