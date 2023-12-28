5 small office layout ideas you've never thought about before

Finding new small office layout ideas isn't easy when you feel like you've tried just about everything.

One of the biggest challenges can be creating a small office in another room such as a living room, bedroom, or even kitchen. Then you need to find a way to make it feel separate. Fortunately, this is doable.

We spoke with two interior designers to discover their best small office ideas. Whether it is micro-sized, in the corner of another room, or even shared with another person — these layout ideas will change the way you live and work.

Small office layout ideas

Having a small office can feel frustrating because working in a cramped space is never comfortable. After all, you need at least enough room to fit a desk into your small office. However, sometimes it isn’t necessarily about how much (or how little) space you have, as it is how you use it.

1. Use curtains to divide a space

Working from home often means creating a workspace in another area such as a small living room office. Curtains, like our favorite Urban Outfitters curtains, are a really easy way to solve this problem.

“Curtains are a fantastic way to divide a space that has more than one purpose, especially since so many of us are working from home these days,” explains interior designer, Kate Dawson.

Curtains, like these blackout curtains from Amazon, can also be used to separate workspaces if two people need to be in the same room at the same time.

“These can create a visual division for multiple workstations, and then in an instant just pull it over to the side to make it all one open space again.”

Kate Dawson Social Links Navigation Interior designer Kate Dawson is an interior designer based in New Jersey who also works virtually, making her well-versed in creating home offices with style.

2. Paint a wall

Paint not only looks nice, but it also helps your brain know you are in a space where you work. One way to do this, according to Kate, is by painting an accent or feature wall.

“I also recommend painting the area... even if it's a wall that is long and the area doesn't really have its own walls,” she says.

Kate is also a proponent of the color-blocking method. “Pick one color and paint a segment of the walls, and I'd include the ceiling too, but just for your workspace. You can keep the space open, but it's also very clear how the different areas function.”

3. Put down a rug

Even a simple rug, like our favorite Target rugs, can make a major design impact. “Rugs can also be a great way to differentiate one area from another. Mostly you just need to have clear lines around the ‘area’ you're using for the office,” says Kate.

Go with a plush rug, like this fluffy rug available on Amazon, if you like to work barefoot. On the other hand, if you have pets at home, a washable rug may be a smarter choice. There are so many different options out there. The possibilities are seemingly endless.

4. Save space with a floating desk and chair on wheels

One of the biggest challenges with a small office is trying to find a way to fit your desk chair into a small space. Solve this issue is by using a floating desk. This type of desk is affixed to the wall and doesn't have legs to take up valuable space. Just be sure it is properly mounted because you don’t want the desk to fall off the wall.

Then add a wheeled desk chair, like this faux-leather desk chair from Amazon, so you can move around without feeling cramped. If you are working from your living room, you can also use it to seat guests when you have people over.

5. Keep everything within reach

One of the biggest small office layout challenges is when you convert a small space into a home office. Interior designer Caitlin Scanlon recommends creating a space where everything is within reach and decluttering your small space.

“The trick is to make sure you have space within reach for the items you use on a daily basis and storage that can be further away for the things you use on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis,” she explains.

Then Caitlun says to add a small table lamp, like our favorite Target lamps, with a shade to warm things up, along with a compact office chair.

When it comes to chairs, she suggests forgoing aesthetics for the sake of comfort. “The quality ones are pretty unattractive but necessary — your back, neck, and hips will thank you when you are over 40! I throw a small lambskin hide over the back to camouflage.”

Caitlin Scanlon Social Links Navigation Interior designer Caitlin Scanlon is an interior designer living in Los Angeles.

Small office layout buys

While you can make over an office on a small budget, there are a few buys that may help improve the layout of your room.

FAQs

Is the best way to decorate a small office to create a new layout? There are so many ways to decorate a small office. You can paint the walls, use wallpaper, and put rugs down on the floor. Don't forget a lamp and desk accessories.

What can I do if I can't fit my furniture into a small office? Thankfully, hope is not lost — there are many ways to arrange a small office. Try drawing all the furniture to scale and arranging them on paper first to see the best layout.

Now that you've set your office, it's crucial to keep it decluttered. Follow these tips for what to do when you feel overwhelmed by small office clutter. Go around the room and toss out anything you don't need or anything that doesn't work. Then ask yourself if there's anything you haven't used in over six months like old papers, dry pens, or old equipment.