These are the cutest Target lamps to light up your space

NGL, I really detest those sterile overhead lights. They give me the ick. I’d much rather light up a li’l corner of the room with a cute lamp and layer my lighting, rather than face the main light. 

There’s just something so cozy about layered lighting. And, whatever space you're looking to illuminate — whether it's your WFH corner, dorm room, or your living room -—the right lamp can seriously change the vibe.

Love the concept of adding some extra lighting to your home but not sure what to pick? I’ve rounded up a selection of all the cutest lamps from Target, starting from just $12. 

The best Target lamps

A rattan based lamp with a white lampshade
1. Boho Rattan Table Lamp Brown

Was $50, now $32.50

How effortlessly chic is this boho-style rattan table lamp? It's the kind of lamp that is so wonderfully neutral that it's guaranteed to look glorious in any space. *BRB, just running to add one to my cart.* 

A cream and beige lamp
2. Ceramic Mini Table Lamp

$12 

Look up 'sophisticated' in the dictionary and you'll find this lamp. Ok, not really but it is the epitome of sleekness and style. The two-tone ceramic base paired with the neutral lampshade makes this lamp a great choice for more muted tastes. Plus, it's only $12 and a total bargain.

A wicker based lamp with a white lampshade
3. Rattan Diagonal Weave Table Lamp Tan

Was $60, now $36 

There's something about this diagonal close-knit rattan weave that just speaks to me. The lampshade might be kinda plain but the base is anything but. If you're looking to add a li'l extra visible texture to your space, this is the one to buy. 

A pink scalloped edge table lamp
4. Tapered Ribbed Table Lamp

$30

Ok, so technically this is a kids' lamp but I had to include it because it's just SO cute. If the mid pink hue isn't enough to wow you, the sweet scalloped edge base design has to be. I have one just like this at home and I am obsessed. 

A vintage-style green bankers
5. Executive Banker's Desk Lamp with Glass Shade Green

$49.99

Love that whole industrial vibe? Then this banker-style lamp is a great choice. The vintage-style base (that features a brushed chrome finish) is chic and elegant, while the green glass shade adds a lovely pop of color. 

Green glass lamp with a gold stand
6. Jasmine Globe Shade Table Lamp Green

$179.99

I can't even cope. This gold based, green balloon-style lamp is what dreams are made of. The gold base exudes elegance, while the green glass lampshade adds a li'l extra style. For upping the ante on your decor this is the one. 

Green and white mushroom lamp
7. Portable Mushroom Lamp

$15

Could this mushroom lamp be any sweeter? If you're looking for a portable lamp design that you can take wherever you go, this cordless design is perf. 

A rose gold desk lamp
8. Modern Iron Desk Lamp with USB Port and Glass Shade

$69.99

Simplistic and elegant, what's not to love about this statement desk lamp? *BRB, just going to order my own*. Whether you position it on your desk or pop it by your bed, this lamp is sure to add an extra layer of style. 

A yellow lamp

9. Ceramic Table Lamp with Elongated Shade Yellow

$60 

Looking to make a statement with your lighting? Well, then this mustard-hued scalloped-edge lamp is definitely the one for you.  And thanks to its compact size it's ideal for popping in even the smallest of spaces (dorm rooms, we're looking at you). 

