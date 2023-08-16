These are the cutest Target lamps to light up your space

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

NGL, I really detest those sterile overhead lights. They give me the ick. I’d much rather light up a li’l corner of the room with a cute lamp and layer my lighting, rather than face the main light.

There’s just something so cozy about layered lighting. And, whatever space you're looking to illuminate — whether it's your WFH corner, dorm room, or your living room -—the right lamp can seriously change the vibe.

Love the concept of adding some extra lighting to your home but not sure what to pick? I’ve rounded up a selection of all the cutest lamps from Target, starting from just $12.

The best Target lamps