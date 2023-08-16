These are the cutest Target lamps to light up your space

NGL, I really detest those sterile overhead lights. They give me the ick. I’d much rather light up a li’l corner of the room with a cute lamp and layer my lighting, rather than face the main light.
There’s just something so cozy about layered lighting. And, whatever space you're looking to illuminate — whether it's your WFH corner, dorm room, or your living room -—the right lamp can seriously change the vibe.
Love the concept of adding some extra lighting to your home but not sure what to pick? I’ve rounded up a selection of all the cutest lamps from Target, starting from just $12.
The best Target lamps
Was $50, now $32.50
How effortlessly chic is this boho-style rattan table lamp? It's the kind of lamp that is so wonderfully neutral that it's guaranteed to look glorious in any space. *BRB, just running to add one to my cart.*
$12
Look up 'sophisticated' in the dictionary and you'll find this lamp. Ok, not really but it is the epitome of sleekness and style. The two-tone ceramic base paired with the neutral lampshade makes this lamp a great choice for more muted tastes. Plus, it's only $12 and a total bargain.
Was $60, now $36
There's something about this diagonal close-knit rattan weave that just speaks to me. The lampshade might be kinda plain but the base is anything but. If you're looking to add a li'l extra visible texture to your space, this is the one to buy.
$30
Ok, so technically this is a kids' lamp but I had to include it because it's just SO cute. If the mid pink hue isn't enough to wow you, the sweet scalloped edge base design has to be. I have one just like this at home and I am obsessed.
$49.99
Love that whole industrial vibe? Then this banker-style lamp is a great choice. The vintage-style base (that features a brushed chrome finish) is chic and elegant, while the green glass shade adds a lovely pop of color.
$179.99
I can't even cope. This gold based, green balloon-style lamp is what dreams are made of. The gold base exudes elegance, while the green glass lampshade adds a li'l extra style. For upping the ante on your decor this is the one.
$15
Could this mushroom lamp be any sweeter? If you're looking for a portable lamp design that you can take wherever you go, this cordless design is perf.
$69.99
Simplistic and elegant, what's not to love about this statement desk lamp? *BRB, just going to order my own*. Whether you position it on your desk or pop it by your bed, this lamp is sure to add an extra layer of style.
$60
Looking to make a statement with your lighting? Well, then this mustard-hued scalloped-edge lamp is definitely the one for you. And thanks to its compact size it's ideal for popping in even the smallest of spaces (dorm rooms, we're looking at you).