5 best colors to paint a small office — we’ve got HUE covered

When choosing the best colors to paint a small office, there’s a lot to consider. The type of color schemes you like, the best shade for a space you’ll spend hours in, and even if it’ll put you in the right mood for work.

Combined with the challenges of limited square footage, that’s where our colour theory and design experts are best placed to lend a paint-covered hand — and their immense color knowledge — to help you nail this decision.

The even better news is when picking the best colors to paint a small office, the sky really is the limit. We spoke to our design experts for their best small office ideas, and superb color tricks to maximize your small office decor.

Best colors to paint a small office — hues for every mood

First, familiarize yourself with the worst paint colors for small spaces, then get to choosing the right color.

Nicole Gibbons, founder and CEO of Clare, suggests evaluating your lighting (you may have to learn how to properly light a small apartment) and then choosing the color. “Ensure your office has ample natural light, or use warm, ambient lighting to enhance the true beauty of these colors,” she explains.

“The right lighting can dramatically affect how these colors are perceived and can contribute to the overall mood and productivity of your office space.”

1. Warm up with beige

(Image credit: @carlanatalia)

If you are looking for an easy color that works with just about any aesthetic, you can’t go wrong with a warm beige in a neutral small office.

“Neutrals like warm beige are a fantastic choice for small office spaces. They have a calming effect — perfect for a workspace,” says Nicole. We love the beigeing color from Clare and this warm light beige from Lick.

This versatile color is a great alternative to plain white. It also feels like a more intentional neutral, adding a chic design element.

To prevent the space from feeling flat, Nicole explains that adding texture is key. “Textures bring depth and dimension to a room, making it feel more inviting," she says.

"Consider incorporating textured fabrics in your window treatments or office chair, woven baskets for storage, or even a subtle printed wallpaper to create a visual interest that's both understated and sophisticated. These elements can make your office feel more personal and thoughtfully designed.”

2. Go green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Green is a fantastic color for a colorful small office. It’s stylish and creates a feeling of bringing the outside, according to Nicole.

Creative Director of Little Greene, Ruth Mottershead says bringing nature into your office can have a grounding effect, and Daily Greens is just the color to do that. This mossy, olive green not only brings balance and tranquility, but also connects you to the natural world, which can be incredibly soothing in a work environment.

”The sense of wellbeing we gain from time outside in the natural world has resulted in a desire to recreate this sense of connection and positivity in our homes, driving a renewed love for greens of all hues,” says Ruth.

3. Delve into dark gray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth explains tells how dark grays have replaced dark blues as most-loved colors. “Darker hues are perfect for a study space, where they create a sense of focus. Color blocking (pairing colors opposite each other on the color wheel) with gray is a clever technique if you want to add an accent color.” If you'd like a brighter shade, light gray may even make a small space look bigger.

Color blocking is ideal for rooms with wainscoting (wall panelling) or chair rails. Painting these embellishments one color, and the wall a complementary shade, will add depth to a small space, levelling up the design exponentially.

4.Try icy blue

(Image credit: Clare/@ashleyswhiteside)

For those who prefer bright, refreshing hues, a crisp shade of blue such as Frozen by Clare can be a smart choice. “This icy, cool blue is reminiscent of a crisp winter morning, fresh and invigorating. In a small office, using a bright color can open up the space, making it feel more expansive and lively. It's perfect for stimulating mental energy and boosting creativity,” says Nicole.

Using a soft but bright color may even help you feel more motivated in a small office.

To complement this color, she suggests incorporating art and colorful accents. Nicole adds, "These pops of color can be in the form of artwork, decorative pillows, or even colorful stationery. They add a playful and inspiring touch to your workspace, turning it into a place that fuels your creativity and confidence.”

5. Pick pink

(Image credit: Little Greene)

While pink might not be the first color you think of for an office, it’s a unique choice that’s particularly good for those in creative fields. Pink home decor also makes for a great Zoom background.

Castell Pink by Little Greene is one example of this. “This shade is very versatile, allowing you to incorporate deeper accents, zone areas, and add interest,” says Ruth.

If you’re looking for a way to compliment this hue, she suggests a deep red on your doors or woodwork. “Using colors with related undertones together creates an inviting contemporary scheme,” Ruth adds.

FAQs

What are the best colors for staying motivated in a small office? If your job is a little stressful and you need to unwind to focus, think about soft neutrals and beige. However, if you prefer a more energetic color, try brighter shades like a vibrant blue or green.

What do you need to paint a small office? You need primer, paint, and a roller or brush. However, you may need additional tools depending on your space. You can pick up everything you need with this painting kit from Amazon.

Just because your office is small doesn’t mean it can't be beautifully designed. If you're making over a small office on a budget, consider little changes like swapping out an area rug, or adding a throw blanket on your office chair.