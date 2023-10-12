These 12 Urban Outfitters curtains prove that drapes are the unsung hero of the decor world — from $39

Urban Outfitters Curtains: Quick Menu
Did you know that all you need is a set of Urban Outfitters curtains to transform a stale space into a world of whimsical elegance? If your answer is no, I'm here to shed some light on the matter because I can't get enough of this easy breezy collection. Colorful, calming, and classy, these curtains can create a peaceful stillness, softening outdoor noise, light, and clutter. Essentially, they're a must-have for any room in need of an immediate top-to-toe mini makeover.
Just dressing one window is a recipe for sophistication and one I'll never neglect. Just as a rug is a must-have for bare floors, curtains are non-negotiable for naked windows. Yes, practicality comes into it, but really, even if you already have black-out blinds fitted, your window set-up just simply isn't complete without some beautiful drapes! I work in the luxury furniture and furnishings industry and one of our central practices is balancing form and function to lean into feng shui principles.
So, with this in mind, breeze through this roundup of the window treatments they have to offer (including some in the Urban Outfitters home sale). There's something for everyone, with tranquil neutrals and bold colors lacing through the collection.
12 of the best Urban Outfitters curtains
Best Urban Outfitters curtains
Fringe-trimmed
Price: $69 Buy one, get 25% off
Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: Cotton Color(s): Green Multi, Cream, Bright White, Blush, and Honey
Install method: Rod pocket
One thing about me, I'm going to incorporate earthy khaki shades into the place I live. I love the bohemian charm of décor that brings the outdoors in, subtly and sustainably. So, this semi-opaque set of curtains is perfect and it comes with a curtain panel. If you're someone who is easily woken up by sunlight or can't get to bed because the street lights are too bright, these light-blocking curtains are for you. FYI — you'll need to handwash these.
Room-darkening
Price: $69
Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: 68% Lyocell, 25% linen, 7% polyester; 100% polyester back
Color: Gold
Install method: Ties
The vibrance of these linen blend weave curtains from Urban Outfitters is enough to brighten up any room (while simultaneously shielding you from the glare of the sunlight, ironically). These curtains are like sunshine in a drape, ideal for creating a warm apartment aesthetic filled with good vibes.
Fun but functional
Price:
Was $69 – $79 Now $39.99 (save up to $40)
Size: W52 x L84 or W52 x L96
Made from: Cotton
Color: White
Install method: Rod pocket
These adorable little pom pom white curtains are the perfect subtly playful addition to any space. Delicate and gentle, this breezy silhouette is sold as a single panel and is a simple way to add intrigue and detail to a neutral space.
Light and airy
Price: $49 Buy one, get 25% off
Size: W52 x L84
Made from: 100% Polyester
Color: Purple Multi
Install method: Rod pocket
Light-filtering with an array of whimsical, pastel colors, I love the delicate floral pattern that has been added to the gridded collage, giving all kinds of statement with its semi-cheer chiffon finish. If it gets a little dusty, simply throw it in the laundry.
Arty aesthetic
Price: $49, Buy one, get one 25% off
Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: 100% polyester
Color: Red Multi
Install method: Rod pocket
OK, Harper, thanks for giving us the opportunity to transform our windows into a vivid work of art. A semi-sheer chiffon curtain, this boasts a warm-toned floral design to filter the outside light through in a beautiful flood of vibrant colors.
Soft girly
Price: $39, Buy one, get one 25% off
Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: 100% cotton
Color(s): Black Multi or Red Multi
Install method: Tab top
Giving that whimsical soft feminine feel, this window panel is made from breezy cotton with an all-over ditsy floral design. I'm a big fan of the simultaneously deep and bright colorway, offering the perfect dressing for windows in a neutral space.
Vintage-inspired pattern
Price: $49, Buy one, get one 25% off
Size(in.): W52 x L84
Made from: Polyester
Color(s): Blue/White, Black/White, Pink/White
I'll never say no to a blue and white colorway, constantly reminded of the charm of buildings found on the Greek islands. Semi-sheer textural chiffon and lightweight, this is a breezy choice for bedroom windows. But if you're not feeling the Med vibes, it's also available in classic black and white, or a bold Magenta-white combo.
Light-diffusing
Price: $49, Buy one, get one 25% off
Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: 100% Polyester
Color: Multi
Install method: Rod pocket
I am obsessed with this swirled design... is it just me who is transported to ice pops on a hot summer's day? The wavy motif is exciting and the colors are stunning in bright, warm tones, creating a beautiful filter for natural light. Though it's made from polyester, it meets OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 guidelines which independently test each component for harmful substances.
Nostalgic needlework
Price: $59
Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: Cotton
Color: Natural Multi
Install method: Tab top
I'm a patchwork girl, whether that's for my quilt or my curtains, so this member of the Urban Outfitters curtains collection caught my eye right away. It's made from leftover deadstock fabric, making it sustainable — which, if you know me, you know is essential. It's got a semi-sheer light-filtering finish, which hits the sweet spot of transparency.
Quiet luxury
Price: $39, Buy one, get one 25% off
Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: 100% cotton
Color: Sage, White, or, Tan
Install method: Tab top
I'd say that sage is the color of the year, but this verdant hue has been making waves for years now and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere. A single panel that will lend a luxurious and timeless touch to your space, this is made from a cool, cotton weave. Also available in crisp white or a peach-toned tan.
Balletcore
Price: $49 - $59
Size (in.): W52 x L84 or W52 x L96
Made from: Cotton
Color: White, Olive, or, Pearl
Install method: Tab top
Yes — Urban Outfitters is stocking a frilled curtain! This is French in a frivolous and fun, old-timey way and as someone who lived in Montpellier in the South of France, I will take any opportunity to lean into those sensibilities. Très chic! As well as a trendy tutu white, you can also choose from an olive green, or pearl (which is confusingly rust-colored, and not off-white as you might assume).
90s' chic
Price: $69, Buy one, get one 25% off
Size (in.): W54 x L82
Made from: Rayon
Color (s): Slate, Pearl, Olive, Pink, and, Maroon
Install method: Tab top
OK, Queen: Let's get luxe with this gorgeous velvet window panel in velvet. The deep slate color is rich and regal and the texture offers a decadence to your room that I think you'll struggle to find for this price elsewhere. This is sure to sell out soon.
How we chose
Informed by my love for all things décor and the gravity of the Urban Outfitters website, taking a deep dive into the curtains collection was a dream. My particular penchant for finding sustainable buys meant detecting the surplus material patchwork curtains was a must, and from there, it was all about giving variety in material and color. This, alongside the importance of great reviews and ratings helped me put together this round-up for you!
