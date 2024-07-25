Gigi Hadid's office space is so sleek — designers love its elegant and practical solutions

I love Gigi Hadid's simple yet refined fashion style, so I'll often look at her Instagram feed for outfit ideas. But while doing this, I spotted her lounging in the office of her knitwear brand Guest in Residence, and instead found myself swooning over that.

I've asked interior designers why the space works stylishly as well as functionally, going through everything from the versatile storage to the lush plants, finding out why they work so well and how to recreate the look.

Whether you're looking for home office inspiration or want to switch up your desk space, Gigi's workspace has lots of stylish ideas to take away.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) A photo posted by on

Inside Gigi Hadid's office space, functionality and elegance blend together perfectly.

“Her office offers modern elegance with a cozy twist, creating a space that is both inviting and inspiring,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

The first thing that caught my attention was the bold and bright white office storage unit that is seriously versatile.

“This bookshelf is more than just a storage solution — it's a display of thoughtful curation, featuring lush plants, a sleek black watering can, a charming woven basket, and a mix of decorative elements and colorful binders that add pops of vibrancy to the pristine white backdrop,” she explains.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is easy to replicate at home, whether you have existing shelves or are bringing new ones.

“Fill each shelf with the things that represent you. It could be books, music, photos, anything — you're telling the story of you,” says David Silva, interior designer at HomRem LLC.

“Be sure to leave plenty of open space between items, as this not only prevents clutter but also implies that your story isn't over yet,” he adds.

Next to these, Gigi can be seen chilling out on the comfy window seating, which is a great way to complement bookshelf ideas in any room.

Nina continues, “The seat cushion, upholstered in a rich, velvety dark blue fabric, offers a striking contrast to the white frame, making it a standout feature in the room.”

Jewel hues like this are one of the biggest interior design trends this year, thanks to their combination of moodiness and warmth.

If you don’t have a window you can repurpose as a seat, you could always add an accent chair in a similar shade, such as the Etta Avenue Hendrix Chair from Wayfair which is highly-rated, durable, and stunning.

I also love the corkboards that can be seen on the third picture in Gigi’s post, which are such an easy way to add character while keeping documents and calendars organized.

“Corkboards are easy to mount — simply print out your favorite photos and don't be afraid to show them off,” David adds. He suggests mounting these with Command Strips from Amazon if you’re renting — I have so many of these around my house and can confirm they’re strong and long-lasting.

Our Gigi Hadid office edit

Three size options Jininworl Thick Cushion Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W60 x D16

Made from: Velvet, sponge

Price: $65.99 Turn your window ledge into a comfy space to chill out like Gigi with this bold and blue cushion. It's made from high-rebound sponge, so it will keep its shape even if you sit on it time and time again. It's also made from anti-slip fabric so it will stay firm no matter how many people are on it. If you don't like the navy color, it does also come in seven other colors. Matching items available Wade Logan Anousha Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H65.21 x W29.07 x D12.81

Made from: Wood

Price: $194.99 I have a neutral bookcase just like this one in my living room and have used plants and colorful books to enhance it, just like Gigi has in her office. This has adjustable shelves and even comes with a tip-over restraint device, so you don't need to worry about it toppling over and damaging your home Easy to grow Costa Farms Tall Pothos Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $19.97 For those who aren't the most green-fingered, pothos plants are very easy to grow and a brilliant trailing plant. I've been growing mine for five years and think it's one of the best indoor plants out there, thanks to the fact it lasts ages, grows quickly, and is a luscious green hue.

By bringing modern storage, decor, and seating into your office like Gigi, you too can create a workspace that’s chic and comfortable.

“The thoughtful combination of practical elements with stylish touches makes this office the perfect place for productivity and creativity,” says Nina.

If you want to carry on looking at celeb offices, Ashley Tisdale's office chair is dreamy and cozy.