Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s home office is “a space where industrial design meets personal warmth,” say interior designers

The beautiful office space put together by married couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski has officially proven to me you can bring together chic design without compromising on practicality.

Its industrial desk, tall shelves filled with thoughtful touches, and eclectic mixture of lighting all add to this. I have asked interior designers why these work so well in the A Quiet Place stars' home, how you can recreate the look, plus curated an edit of similar furniture and decor pieces.

When it comes to home office ideas, finding design solutions that work hard in the space will ensure you can utilize it comfortably, just like John can be seen doing in his Instagram picture.

The first thing that caught my eye in this office space is the huge desk that John Krasinski can be seen sitting behind.

“The desk's sleek black frame, accented with open storage shelves on either end, effortlessly combines utility with style,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Meanwhile, the rolling wheels add a touch of versatility, allowing the workspace to adapt as needed — a perfect fit for the dynamic life of an actor-director,” she adds.

Surrounding this central piece are tall wall shelves that are great office storage ideas and showcase a quirky mix of personal decor.

“Here, every item tells a story: a classic globe hints at wanderlust, while a vintage typewriter evokes a bygone era of storytelling,” Nina adds.

You can fill your shelves with pieces you love, to give you an extra motivational boost in your office space. For example, you could add an eye-catching photo frame, such as the Primrose Tabletop Frame from Walmart, which has a gold finish and a detailed border.

Both the desk and shelves, as well as the room’s beautiful architecture, are complemented by the varied office lighting ideas in John and Emily’s space.

“I always recommend place lighting on dimmers in home offices, so you can control the brightness for different moods and tasks,” says Pam Hutter, interior designer and principal of Hutter Architects.

“You can also add black wall sconces, silver table lamps, and white floor lamps to create a layered lighting scheme,” Nina suggests.

Pam also advises moving your desk next to the largest window in the room like John has, to take advantage of natural light.

Shop the edit

Assembly tools included Vecelo Home Office Desk Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H30 x W43 x D20

Made from: Metal, wood

Price: $168 For those looking for small office ideas, this desk is similar to John's but takes up much less space. I really like its contemporary style, as well as the spacious shelves underneath it. It also comes with a chair, saving you both money and time. But, if you are looking for a seat with more features, the best Amazon office chairs are worth seeking out. Five year warranty Winston Porter Tanaga Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H85.5 x W24 x D12

Made from: Wood

Price: $399.99 If you can't add built-in shelves to your office, I recommend choosing floor-to-ceiling ones like this. I like the fact shelves are fully adjustable, so you can move them accordingly to fit decor big and small. The paneling is also chip and scratch-resistant and won't bow in extreme temperatures, making it super durable. Three watts ONEXT LED Lamp Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H12 x W8 x D8

Made from: Plastic

Price: $22.99 If you're on the lookout for small office lighting ideas, a versatile table lamp like this is a smart choice. The gooseneck is movable and it has plenty of room for pens and notepads. The best part? It has a USB charging port and an AC outlet, allowing you to power up your phone without stretching out your cables.

Paying attention to simple yet important details like the desk, lighting, and storage units are all key for putting together a fab and functional workspace.

“By blending these elements, you can recreate the sophisticated yet inviting ambiance of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's office — a space where industrial design meets personal warmth,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you’re feeling inspired by this and want to scope out more celeb office decor, Ashley Tisdale’s office chair is a cute and cozy choice.