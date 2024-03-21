7 narrow office ideas that will help you style an awkwardly-shaped workspace

Finding narrow office ideas will help you decorate your space, even if you have nothing but an aisle to work with.

We've asked interior designers for their top tips for decorating home workspaces without much square footage. Multifunctional furniture and mirror magic are just some of their favorite fixes for this space.

If you're looking for home office ideas and have a space lacking in width, finding ideas for narrow-shaped rooms is the way to go.

Neat narrow office ideas

These tips, tricks and small office ideas will help make yours a more inviting place to be productive in.

Our experts have suggested stylish, specific buys throughout, so we have sought these out for you.

1. Change the layout

(Image credit: Antipodream)

You don’t necessarily need to splash any cash to change your narrow office. Simply refreshing your small office layout ideas can make it work better for you.

“Carefully consider the layout of your narrow office to maximize efficiency and flow,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“I recommend positioning your desk along the longest wall to create a focal point and make the most of the available space,” she adds.

You could also consider room dividers to zone out areas and create visual separation without sacrificing space (this Beachcrest Home Genoveva Room Divider from Wayfair even has handy shelves).

2. Use multifunctional furniture

(Image credit: Wayfair)

One of the keys to maximizing space in a narrow office is choosing furniture with more than one function.

“Use slim furniture that works hard, like desks with inbuilt storage (we love this Martha Stewart Shaker Desk from Wayfair) or foldable surfaces,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

It’s also a good idea to think of the pieces beyond your desk that help you maintain a streamlined space, such as the best storage ottomans (this Lavish Home Storage Ottoman from Amazon has over 4,000 five-star reviews).

400 lb. weight capacity Alcott Hill Roxann Upholstered Storage Bench Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H17.5 x W43.5 x D19.1

Made from: Faux leather, velvet

Price: $141.99 We love the luxe look of this storage bench, which is perfect for adding a touch of glamor to your office. No assembly required Elephance Folding Desk Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H29.53 x W19.69 x D39.4

Made from: Wood, steel

Price: $84.99 You can fold up this desk once you're done for the day, so you can use your office space for other purposes. Lightweight AC Pacific White Crystal Tufted Storage Bench Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H16.9 x W15.75 x D15.75

Made from: Faux leather

Price: $110.77 Perch on this if you need a break from your screen. We also think this would work as a small bedroom idea.

3. Make it adaptable

(Image credit: Future PLC / Jonathan Jones)

If you know you might need your narrow office for other purposes, keep it as versatile as possible.

Nina suggests, “Embrace flexibility in your narrow office design by incorporating movable workstations that can be rearranged to accommodate different tasks and activities.”

To do this, consider going for modular furniture such as mobile filing cabinets (how cute is this colorful Inbox Zero Krahn Cabinet from Wayfair?) you can easily reconfigure.

This will allow you to adapt your workspace to whatever you need it to be — whether that be your office, home gym, or anything in between.

4. Utilize mirrors

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Harness the power of mirrors to make your small room appear bigger to the eye and enhance natural light.

“Install a large mirror on one wall to create the illusion of depth and reflection, making the space feel larger and brighter,” Nina says.

Not only this, but it will also serve as a useful spot to check you don't have anything on your shirt before any important video calls.

Be sure to choose a chic frame that complements your decor style (this striking Panama Mirror from Anthropologie is seriously striking) and serves as a decorative accent.

Shatterproof Mercer41 Lilliemai Arch Metal Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H65 x W22

Made from: Metal

Price: $98.99 Wayfair shoppers say this is high-quality, true to the picture color, and the perfect height. Hanging hardware included Costway Wall Mounted Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W1 x D16

Made from: Glass, aluminum

Price: $39.99 The glass on this is ultra-durable, making it a piece you can use for years to come. Horizontal and vertical orientation Orren Ellis Asymmetrical Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H46 x W26

Made from: MDF

Price: $154.99 Give your narrow office a playful accent by hanging up this wavy mirror.

5. Install a sliding door

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homeowners, this is a game-changing trick which is also one of the sleekest, space-saving modern small office ideas.

“Having a sliding door instead of a traditional swing door conserves narrow space and adds a stylish touch to the office entrance,” explains Ornella Guerrero Bianco, home improvement expert at Fixr.

This is something you could DIY yourself if you’re handy with a hammer or can bring an expert in to help out with.

6. Get organized

(Image credit: Pooky)

Being organized is super important in a narrow office space to maintain productivity and minimize mess.

Nina suggests, “Invest in clever organization solutions such as wall-mounted shelves, desktop organizers (this Comfyroom Desktop Organizer is Amazon's Choice), and cable management systems to keep your workspace tidy and efficient.”

If you’re looking around your office and feel like it needs a clean, learn how to declutter a small space and give it a spruce up.

Five colors available Teamix 2-Tier Desktop Monitor Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6.7 x W18.9 x D9.5

Made from: MDF

Price: $28.99 This doubles up as a desktop or laptop monitor, providing ample space for electronics, files, and anything else you like to keep on hand while working. Large capacity Fabrok Cable Management Box Shop at Etsy Size (in): H4.37 x W5.16 x D12.99

Made from: Plastic

Price: $19.99 We love this sleek ribbed cable management system, which also comes with handy, reusable cable ties. Quick to install Everly Quinn Legare Floating Shelf Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H6.1 x D6.1

Made from: Metal, wood

Price: $22.99 Give your small office a polished look with these sophisticated shelves. Shoppers say they're super sturdy.

7. Paint with lighter colors

(Image credit: Cult Furniture)

Whether you’re looking for neutral small office ideas or not, choosing a light and airy color palette will help create a bright, inviting atmosphere.

Nina says, “Choose neutral hues like soft whites, light grays, or pale pastels for the walls to make the room feel more spacious.”

You can always add pops of color with vibrant artwork, decorative accents, or the best indoor plants (this Costa Farms Pothos Plant is highly-rated on Walmart) to inject personality into the space without overwhelming the room.

Pink undertones White 06 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Use this on your walls and even on the ceiling to brighten up the room. Danish pastel Aarhus Pink Poster Print Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H12 x W8

Made from: Paper

Price: $10.17 Prop this up on your desk like the picture above or hang it up on your wall to make a statement. Calming color Gray 02 Eggshell Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 If white is too boring for you, this pretty light gray will still lighten up your narrow office.

With these clever narrow office ideas, you can transform even the most challenging of spaces into a functional, stylish place to thrive.

Nina finishes by saying, “Simply by maximizing vertical storage, embracing multipurpose furniture, and utilizing light and airy design, you can create a narrow office that feels inviting.”

If the office isn’t the only awkwardly shaped space in your home, you may also need dreamy narrow bedroom ideas.