Hailey Bieber's Rhode office is "super chic and minimal" according to design pros

Take a look at Hailey Bieber's Rhode office if your WFH set-up is looking a little worse for wear. Stuck in a room that's totally cluttered and overwhelming? Hailey may have the solution.

The model and founder of beauty and skincare brand, Rhode, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her office. And good news Lip Tint fans, the brand's HQ is full of plenty of design inspo.

We asked design pros how to recreate Hailey's look at home. We have plenty of home office ideas that will create a calm and productive work environment, ASAP.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode office set-up

If you're getting stressed trying to WFH, borrow some design ideas from Hailey Bieber's Rhode office. It's important to create a functional space, especially with small home office ideas where you're more confined. Work materials and other odds and ends pile up quickly and before you know it, you're feeling too distracted to focus.

A modern small office is a good way to go if you're looking for something contemporary like Hailey's. The skincare pro incorporates design elements that are sure to make a calming home office space in no time. No matter if you're a fan of the brand's products (the viral Rhode Lip Case, anyone?) or just looking for fresh ideas, we've got you covered.

Scroll through her slideshow to get a full look at the sleek Rhode offices.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

From the color palette to the decor accessories, the Rhode office is great for a pared-back look. "Like the brand's packaging itself, Rhode's office is super chic and minimal," says content editor, Danielle Valente.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The decor is kept to a minimum and the products are the star of the show. The warm neutral color palette is relaxing and inviting without looking clinical, which can happen in minimal spaces."

Hailey's office is also a great source of inspiration for some home office storage ideas. "Hailey decorates the walls with some floating shelves which ass clean lines to the overall look. She uses just a few of her products out on display so everything important is within reach."

How to recreate Hailey Bieber's office look

Looking for a neutral small office? Then the color palette is the first place to start. And you don't have to stick to one uniform look. Danielle adds, "Hailey mixes cool shades of gray found on the Rhode packing with warm beige and brown. The contrast adds dimension and interest to a room that could otherwise look washed-out."

You can get a similar color scheme by painting your walls with Lick Beige 01 (a warm white with yellow undertones) and Lick Grey 02 (a light gray with lilac undertones).

Then declutter your small space to get rid rid of excess mess that may be overwhelming the room. Install some floating shelves on the wall to store useful items and decor. Everything you need on a day-to-day basis will be on-hand so no more digging through drawers and boxes.

It wouldn't be Hailey's office without some trendy furniture and accent pieces. Look for furniture that isn't too bulky and comes in neutral tones.

Danielle adds, "Hailey's chairs look just as comfy as they are beautiful. They have a modern feel with a simple silhouette, pairing sleek lines with a soft fabric. The side table in the middle adds some visual interest in a subtle way."

Lastly, you'll need a couple of decor pieces to make the room pop. Hailey uses plenty of indoor plants to add some natural greenery and organic shapes. "When in doubt, some leafy plants like fiddle leaf figs or monsteras can really make a difference," says Danielle.

Chenille Bryell Upholstered Swivel Accent Shop at Wayfair Price: $389.99

Size (in.): 29.5H x 32.5W x 33.9D This highly-rated boucle chair is equal parts style and substance. The swivel design allows you to adjust your position so you can place it anywhere in the room. Faux Mainstays Artificial Fiddle Leaf Plant Shop at Walmart Price: $4.92 Want to add some greenery without the effort of taking care of a real plant? This faux fiddle leaf looks pretty convincing. Plus, the white vase is similar to Hailey's centerpiece. Extra storage BUZUEY Side Table Shop at Amazon Price: $119

Size(in.): 21.2H x 15W x 15.7D This modern design is cool and contemporary, in a similar style to the Rhode office side table. The unique design provides ample storage for all your office supplies. We particularly love the rounded edges, a design feature really doing the rounds this year.

With a few simple additions or a fresh coat of paint, it's not hard to makeover a small office on a budget. Take a few pages out of Hailey's book and your small office will look luxurious with just a few upgrades.