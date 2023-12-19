Cameron Diaz's kitchen is full of chic cookware and decor — here's why we love her style

Cameron Diaz's kitchen was showcased beautifully in her recent TikTok, with The Holiday star sharing how to make a delicious pear cake and cocktail. Cameron always looks so elegant when on the red carpet, so it's no surprise to us that her kitchen matches her faultless style.

After we finished drooling over her yummy treats, our attention turned to Cameron's marble countertops, Mediterranean bowls, and the Hexclad pan every celeb seems to have at the moment. We spoke to our in-house kitchen expert to find out why these all work so beautifully in the space.

If you're looking for small kitchen ideas, Cameron's is filled with plenty of inspo. Here's why her kitchen picks really are brilliant choices, and where to shop to replicate her timeless look.

@camerondiaz Welcome to Cooking with Cameron!👩🏼‍🍳 To celebrate the holiday season, I wanted to share recipes for my delicious pear cake & @avaline Lambrusco cocktail🍐🍷a dessert and drink pairing that’s perfect for a little cozy dinner party. Head over to drinkavaline.com to find the full recipe and to shop our Holiday Collection! Cheers!🥂 ♬ original sound - Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz's kitchen

From beautiful patterns to bright colors, Cameron's place is filled with ideas for refreshing your small kitchen. Notepad at the ready? Off we go down the wishing well of Hollywood kitchen beauties.

Why we love Cameron Diaz's kitchen

The first thing that caught our eye was the striking marble splashback above the oven.

“Cameron's decor might be made of real marble, but you don't have to be a Hollywood A-lister to achieve the look," says acting head ecommerce editor at Real Homes, Christina Chrysostomou. “If you're a renter or someone who likes to switch up their interior design, consider peel-and-stick tiles and vinyl.”

This waterproof material can be used on backsplashes and kitchen islands to give it a quiet luxury look for less.

Christina Chrysostomou Acting head ecommerce editor at Real Homes Christina is the acting head ecommerce editor at Real Homes. She has tested hundreds of kitchen appliances and cookware during her time with us.

We also spotted our in-house favorite non-toxic cookware, the Hexclad pan also loved by Hailey Bieber among others. “I never thought I'd have something in common with Cameron Diaz, Hailey Bieber, and Chef Ramsay, but it appears they all have the same great taste in non-stick frying pans as I do,” says Christina, currently busy testing this bit of kit.

Not only does the hybrid pan work on induction hobs but it’s also built for oven use. “When you're using it as a frying pan, the handle stays nice and cool, though you'll need to be careful if you're reverse searing a steak or browning off a frittata.”

Christina also loves the fact you can use metal utensils on it and even clean it with a metal scourer, adding, “if this makes you shudder, it's dishwasher safe too.”

Before she got started with cooking in the video, Cameron measured out all the ingredients carefully. “Her blue and white bowls are the perfect combination of vintage, Mediterranean, and chinoiserie,” says Christina.

The navy and white provide a great contrast to the warm spices and orange persimmon fruit she uses in her recipe, making it easy for her to see where each spice is.

Get the look with these three buys

Want to bring Cameron's chic kitchen style into your home? These picks are just the ticket to bring in the Hollywood glam.

Cameron's pan 1. HexClad Hybrid Stainless Steel Frying Pan $111.99 at Amazon $157.24 at Amazon $231.98 at Amazon Sizes (in.): 8", 10", or 12"

Made from: Hard anodized aluminum with diamond-infused Thermolon

Price: From $114.99 This is the pan Cameron Diaz can be seen sizzling away with in her video. The laser-etched hexagonal ridges help to sear your food evenly, while the steel base and aluminum core hold heat. Easy to remove 2. BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin

Price: $26.99 for 23 When renting, any decor piece which is peel-and-stick is your best friend. These veined marble-style tiles have all the glamor of normal ones, without the cost or the heavy renovation work. Four color options 3. Selamica Ceramic Mini Dipping Bowls Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H1.3 x W3

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $19.99 for six These adorable bowls are eye-catching and have multiple purposes, too. As well as using them for cooking, you could also serve up snacks such as chips, nuts, and candy.

If you're giving your kitchen a makeover, you just can't go wrong with choosing timeless, elegant styles. Want to explore even more sophisticated celebrity kitchens? Interior designers love Olivia Rodrigo's quiet luxury kitchen.