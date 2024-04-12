The new Titanium Always Pan Pro from Our Place features brand-new non-stick tech and you need it in your kitchen

Fan-favorite brand, Our Place, has just launched the Titanium Always Pan Pro — a grown-up version of their famous Always Pan which launched the brand into cookware stardom.

With brand-new non-stick technology, the Titanium Always Pan Pro is promising a hefty upgrade from the ceramic version, and may even win over even pro chefs. You can use metal cooking utensils, steel wool on the interior and it's safe up to 1000° Fahrenheit. Better yet, it can go straight in the dishwasher and oven.

We investigated everything you need to know about this non-toxic cookware release, to get you cooking with ease at home.

Everything we know about the Titanium Always Pan Pro

The new Titanium Always Pan Pro by Our Place is entering its star-studded line-up as a professional cooking tool. The titanium material contains a new NoCo™ Nonstick technology, never before seen in non-stick pans.



It’s the first-ever nonstick technology that’s coating-free and made without PFAS, otherwise known as “Forever Chemicals”

It has fully-clad, tri-ply construction with a stainless steel exterior, quick-heating aluminum core, and durable titanium interior

According to the retailer, the titanium surface is 300% harder than stainless steel, making it virtually indestructible and able to withstand up to 1000° Fahrenheit.

How does it compare to the Always Pan?

The new Titanium Always Pan Pro by Our Place is a major upgrade from its classic Always Pan. While we tried and tested the Always Pan, it had a couple of drawbacks for devout foodies. The ceramic non-stick coating can only handle up to 450ºF and is hand-wash only.

That's where the new Pro version comes in. The titanium pan is hard-wearing, and capable of handling more than double the heat of its predecessor. This means you don't have to worry about using it in the oven or using very high heat. Plus, you can toss it in the dishwasher for easier clean-up.

For your peace of mind, it comes loaded with a limited lifetime warranty, a 100-day trial, and free shipping.

Is it non-stick?

The Titanium Always Pan® Pro is equipped with new technology not used in any other of the best non-stick frying pans. The Titanium NoCo™ isn't actually a coating like you would typically see in pans.

A pattern has been pressed into the interior of the pan creating a micro-textured surface. The surface sears food while the sunken pockets create airflow and a nonstick experience.

Since the non-stick pattern is embedded into the material, and not a coating on the outside, it won't erode over time. And you can use metal utensils on it, as you don't have to worry about scratching it.

What's included?

The Titanium Always Pan Pro comes with a modular, steam-release lid and a nesting beechwood spatula (as do the other Always Pans models). It has a 2.8 qt. capacity and is 3.4 lb, making it a little heavier than the Always Pan 2.0, which comes in at 2.8 lb.

It's compatible with all cooktops and is made with a 3mm fully-clad tri-ply construction. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty, a 100-day free trial, and free shipping & returns.

If you're looking for a pan that can do just about everything in the kitchen, this new release may be for you. It's as capable as it is low-maintenance, as you can throw it right in the dishwasher (a step up from the usual way to clean a non-stick pan). If the past performance from Our Place cookware is any indicator, it has another winner in its line-up.