Hurry! The coffee maker Keurig sale won't be around much longer

Just like your morning java, the coffee maker Keurig sale is good to the last drop. But you'll have to act quickly to score savings — discounts on customers' go-to machines will come to an end on April 16.

The Keurig sale features 20% off or more on beloved appliances with the code "BREWNEW24", and you should take this opportunity to ensure that you're getting the best taste around without a trip to your local coffee shop.

For some of the best pod coffee makers around, you've certainly come to the right place.

Shop the coffee maker Keurig sale — and more

The coffee maker Keurig sale isn't the only sales event coming to a close on April 16: here are other offers the retailer is hosting, in addition to what we consider the main event.

Visit the Keurig deals page for the appropriate discount codes for each selection:

Coffee maker Keurig sale

For the best small coffee makers for your little kitchen, check out our favorite selections from the Keurig sale, including some tried and tested models. For more information about the process, learn how we test coffee makers at Real Homes.

FAQs

How do I know if I need a new Keurig?

Aside from the obvious mechanical problems, you'll know it's time for a new coffee maker when the taste of the coffee starts to weaken. Should the appliance start leaking or debris build-up alters the taste and performance, you'll want to seek a replacement ASAP.

Other lifestyle changes could be a reason to get a new Keurig machine. Perhaps you're moving into a home where you'll be brewing for more than just yourself. Maybe you prefer the flavors of the coffee beans versus the pods. Our tried and tested guide of the best coffee machines will point you in the proper direction for what works best for you.

What is the lifespan of a Keurig coffee maker?

Regardless of the reasons for seeking a new coffee machine, Keurig appliances typically last roughly five years. Keurig offers maintenance tips to help keep your coffee brewing as best as it can. Aside from the regular care tips, like removing your pods and unplugging the machine, quarterly maintenance should include descaling your machine and changing the water filter.

What is the best Keurig for a single person?

Keurig's claim to fame is that it brews the proper amount of coffee for one person, whereas traditional coffee machines accommodate larger crowds. Should you be living solo and working with a tight space, shoppers oftentimes gravitate towards the K-Supreme SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker, which serves up quality taste, four cup sizes, warm and iced options, and SMART features to make the brewing process easier.

Have a machine in mind? Perfect! You're one step away from a delicious cup of Joe that rivals your neighborhood barista's skills. But you'll have to work on upkeep, too.

That's why we've asked experts for their favorite coffee maker cleaning hacks, specifically insight on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. As a gentle reminder, this is what happens when you don't clean your coffee machine, and you aren't going to like it.