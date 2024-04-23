Let's cut to the chase — Bobby Berk's knife sharpener deserves a spot in your kitchen cabinet

Bobby Berk's knife sharpener recommendation is a cut above the rest, and at-home chefs are taking note of the useful gadget.

The interior designer and former Queer Eye star took to social media with his Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener, which is available on Amazon, to prove just how helpful the tool can be.

Have a look at one of the best knife sharpeners on shelves and start gathering the utensils in your collection that need some TLC. If you're planning a steak dinner in the near future, you'll definitely want to keep these tips in your back pocket — and the nifty gadget in your kitchen drawer.

See Bobby Berk's knife sharpener video and recommendation

A post shared by Bobby Berk (@bobby) A photo posted by on

Even the best kitchen knives experience some wear and tear, so rather than work with a dull knife, which can be quite dangerous, learn how to take care of the tools you already have.

"A sharp knife should take all the work out of your prep work," says Amy Hand of The Skillful Cook. "If you're finding yourself pushing down with force when you chop, it's a sign that you need to sharpen your knife."

Tumbler can assist. Grab your metal knife and attach it to the magnetic knife sharpener, which is available with both a 15 and 20-degree angle. (Use 20 degrees for the tools you work with daily, the 15-degree angle is best for specialty knives.) From there, take the Tumbler rolling sharpener, make sure your utensil is flush with the table, and begin to sharpen, just as Bobby does. A how-to is available below.

Rather than work with insufficient utensils or look for something new, learn how to perfect what you already have. Utilizing a knife sharpener like Tumbler could save you from purchasing new knives that you don't actually need.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A sharpener is definitely something that can be overlooked in the grand scheme of things, but it's a large and small kitchen must-have. Considering Tumbler was purchased over 5,000 times in the past month from Amazon, you can rest assured that it's a good investment.

Powered by diamonds The Original Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener Shop at Amazon Price: $129.99 The Original Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener has garnered viral fame for its ability to sharpen tools at a 15 and 20-degree angle. Its diamond disc is comparable to a 500 whetstone.

FAQs

How do you know if your knife needs sharpening?

If you have to apply force when cutting your food, you can potentially get cuts and injuries, which is a telltale sign your blade needs some TLC.

The simplest and quickest way to determine if your knife needs sharpening is by assessing its performance," says Jecca Chantilly, former chef and food blogger. "My culinary instructor always reminded me that a dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp knife."

How often should you sharpen your knives?

Typically, those who like to cook should sharpen their knives two to four times per year, but if you're frequently in the kitchen and giving your products a lot of use, the knives could benefit from more.

"The frequency depends on how often you use it," says Michael Vartholomaios of Choppn Knives. "Regular sharpening not only makes cutting a breeze but also extends your knife's life."

How do you take care of your kitchen knives?

Learning how to organize kitchen drawers and how to declutter kitchen cabinets not only makes more space for your products, but keeps them in better shape longer.

"Storing your knives correctly can significantly extend the time between sharpenings," Michael says. "Avoid tossing them in a drawer where they can bang against other utensils, which can cause the edge to chip or dull. Opt for a knife block, magnetic strip, or individual sheaths to protect the blade and keep it sharp longer."

Consider the Hereof Magnetic Strip from Amazon or Williams Sonoma's Wüsthof 17-Slot Knife Block if you're in need of a new storage system.

Meet our experts

Amy Hand Social Links Navigation Founder of The Skillful Cook Before Amy became a writer and founded The Skillful Cook, she was the head pastry chef at a boutique cafe, followed by the head chef at a taco restaurant. Now, she uses her cooking skills to fuel her writing with helpful hints and professional opinions.

Jecca Chantilly Social Links Navigation Food blogger and former chef Jecca is a former chef/pastry cook turned food blogger, recipe developer, and content creator. With over seven years of hospitality in the restaurant industry, she's excited to share my recipes and connect with foodies.



Michael Vartholomaios Social Links Navigation Choppn Knives founder Michael Vartholomaios is the culinary enthusiast behind Choppn Knives. This platform is used to dive into the world of kitchen knives, from choosing the perfect blade to mastering essential techniques. Through his blog, Michael aims to inspire home cooks to elevate their culinary skills and embrace the joy of creating delicious dishes.

Want to make room in your kitchen for future dinner party prep and brunch set-ups? We asked the experts which things to get rid of first in your kitchen cabinets and why, so start tidying up.