Hailey Bieber's HexClad pan is perfect for cooking delicious dishes in style

Hailey Bieber’s HexClad pan is one of the most versatile cookware items out there. When I saw her cooking kelp noodles with it on her Instagram, I was amazed at how well the non-stick worked on it. She sizzled away garlic and pesto into it without any of it catching — I always end up burning my garlic, so this is a game changer for me.

Hailey Bieber is known for being a model and an influencer, with over 50m followers on Instagram. As well as regularly serving gorgeous looks, she also is known for cooking up a storm in her What’s In My Kitchen? series. She also regularly posts Reels and YouTube Shorts of her makes and bakes, too.

Looking through small kitchen ideas and want a pan that'll do it all and eliminate the need for multiple pans? I’ve spoken to our in-house cookware expert to find out why it works so well, plus found out where you can buy it and budget-friendly alternatives (it’s an investment piece for sure!).

Hailey Bieber's HexClad Pan

As well as being non-stick, Hailey's pan is also non-toxic cookware, meaning that it won't add any bad chemicals to your food.

Everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber's Hexclad pan

Hailey Bieber knows what she’s doing when it comes to choosing cookware. We’ve been obsessed with everything from her small kitchen appliances to her panini press. “It's no surprise that Mrs. Bieber likes to cook up some 'yummy yummy' meals with the HexClad pan,” says Christina Chrysostomou, acting head of ecommerce at Real Homes.

Christina Chrysostomou, acting head of ecommerce at Real Homes

This is because the pan is as functional as it is beautiful. “The hexagonal nonstick surface not only looks pretty but ensures optimal heat distribution so that foods are cooked evenly and reach the right internal temperature.” This is especially important for cooking meat, which can be dangerous if not cooked correctly.

Despite all this, Christina’s favorite thing about these pans is how easy they are to clean. “These guys can be used with metal utensils without fear of damaging the surface, and you can even pop them in your dishwasher or — check this — steel wool pads,” she says. “My mind was blown when I heard you can use something that's usually a no-no on this non-stick pan!” If you do end up with a stubborn stain on it, this will make it even easier to clean up.

Whether you’re cooking up kelp noodles or are frying up something slightly less healthy, this pan is a useful choice for any small home. Its size and longevity mean that it could arguably replace most of your other pans, saving you cupboard and shelving space.

Hailey Bieber's HexClad pan, plus two alternative buys

Love the look of Hailey Bieber's HexClad pan and want to get your own? Here's where you can grab her exact pan from, plus two alternatives in case you want a different look or price point.

Hailey's pan 1. HexClad Hybrid Stainless Steel Frying Pan $144.99 at Amazon $184.99 at Amazon $260.98 at Amazon Price: From $114.99

Weight: 2.5 lbs (10")

Sizes (in.): 8", 10", or 12"

Material: Hard anodized aluminum with diamond-infused Thermolon

Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Oven safe? Up to 500°F This is the exact pan that Mrs. Hailey Rhode Bieber has, and she isn't the only celeb that loves it. The TV chef Gordon Ramsay also seriously rates it too. The hexagonal, honeycomb-like structures on the pan are stylish and great for heat retention too. Alternative all-rounder 2. Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $105 at Target $105 at Target Check Amazon Price: Was $150 Now $105 (save $45) at Our Place

Weight: 3 lbs (plus 1 lb lid)

Size (in.): 10.5"

Material: Aluminum and ceramic

Dishwasher safe? Yes

Oven safe? Up to 450°F Want a pan that will elevate the decor in your kitchen even more than the Hexclad? Selena Gomez prefers this Always Pan 2.0 from the woman and immigrant-owned Our Place, which is compatible with all cooktops. It's also a 10-in-1 item, so you can use it for everything from frying to finishing food off in the oven. Budget-friendly choice 3. OXO Good Grips Pro Frying Pan Skillet Buy at Amazon Price: $38.98

Weight: 1.21lbs

Sizes: 8"

Material: Hard Anodized Nonstick Aluminum, Stainless Steel

Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Oven safe? Up to 430°F For those who want a simple and sleek pan like Hailey's but don't want the cost, this OXO non-stick will work well. It has a three-layer non-stick coating, which will allow you to use less oil. It can't withstand super temperatures like the Hexclad, but you'll be fine so long as you use it on a stovetop.

The HexClad pan is both celeb and chef-approved, so if you are looking to invest in a quality pan that will save you money in the long run, it's well worth trying. If you want to shop even more Hailey Bieber kitchenware, these are the seven kitchen appliances that she uses in her What's In My Kitchen series.