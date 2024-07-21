We've spotted Cameron Diaz with the Always Pan — here’s why every celebrity loves it, where to get yours and cheaper swaps

From British chef Nigella Lawson to Hollywood star Cameron Diaz, everyone is ditching their favourite kitchen pots and pans for the viral Our Place Always Pan.

Several members of the Real Homes team have also been converted to this kitchen staple, rating it a five star on functionality and style. Yet, we’re aware it also comes with a celebrity-approved price tag.

Alongside our love for the Always Pan 2.0, we have also found a more affordable alternative to rival the original, if you’re looking to adopt this celebrity style at home.

The actress and organic wine-founder of Avaline has been spotted using the ultimate kitchen accessory, which she frequently uses in her cooking videos at home.

The 8-in-1 chic pan not only looks stylish placed on top of your stove, it’s specifically designed to be the only pan you ever need as it’s a non-stick pan, suitable for saute, steaming and sauces.

From hearty family dinners to steamed, healthy greens, this pan can truly do everything, so no wonder it’s become a firm favorite for celebrities and us all alike.

Nigella has even been said to have swapped out her staple Le Cruset pan for this viral version that had a wait list of over 50,000 at it's peak. Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez were even spotted using this appliance in their kitchen, making it the must-have to cook with.

Our Always Pan picks

Celeb fave Price: $150 What is left to say about the Always Pan? It's designed specifically to replace all your other pans: steamers, frying pans and crock pots. With countless celebrity endorsements and a superior non-stick performance, it offers everything your kitchen needs and is brilliantly hardy. Cast iron Le Cruset Signature Cast Iron Pan Shop at Amazon Price: $199.95 Le Cruset is a classic investment for your kitchen. Passed down through generations, these pans are known for their durability and high-quality. With enough space to cook casseroles, curries and use for braising, roasting or stewing, it's another versatile and timeless choice. Editor's pick Goodful All-in-One Pan Shop at Amazon Price: $49.99 If you’re looking for an Always Pan dupe on a budget, we haven't found one better than this Goodful, 11-Inch, All-in-One pan. It's non-stick and designed to serve a multi-purpose, to cut down on kitchen clutter and offer a durable, affordable alternative. It's also dishwasher safe, perhaps my favorite quality! The main difference in function is this swap cannot be used in the oven, though many of the customers who reviewed it on the retailer's site do not realize this (it's in the brand's product manual), and reported the handles getting super hot after being in the oven.

