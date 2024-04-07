Bobby Berk's stained Tupperware hack is genuis for washing dishes

Banish traces of sauces, soups, and more with Bobby Berk's stained Tupperware hack

Stacked clear food storage containers on left with blue lids in image on left, Bobby Berk on right
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tackling kitchen messes just got easier with Bobby Berk's stained Tupperware hack. The designer and former Queer Eye star has shared a pretty clever trick for washing up. 

We all know the frustration of trying to figure out how to remove stains from tupperware after storing rich tomato sauce or a hearty curry. Even if you splash out on some nice containers, they often never look the same. 

But fear not, Bobby is here to save the day. Simply employ his smart cleaning hack with dish soap, a paper towel and a few shakes, and your Tupperware will be looking as good as new in no time.

Bobby Berk's stained Tupperware hack

Bobby is a pro in all things around the house and it's no surprise he's nailed cleaning hacks too. Acidic foods like tomato sauce and powerful spices like turmeric can stain containers and embed themselves into the plastic.

The reality star shared this simple way of cleaning food storage containers in a flash with inexpensive cleaning supplies. However, if you're still struggling to remove stains, switching to glass food storage containers will solve the issue.

A post shared by Bobby Berk (@bobby)

A photo posted by on

How to wash stained Tupperwear

To recreate Bobby's hack, all you'll need is some dish soap and paper towels (if you've run out, you can snag paper towels on Amazon). 

Simply add a few drops of dish soap to the stained food container, add one folded paper towel, and fill it with hot water. 

Secure the lid back on the container, making sure it's secure so you don't end up with a soapy mess. Then shake it all up! 

The friction from the paper towel will help loosen those food particles, removing the stain. The agitation from the shaking will help grease and oil release from the plastic, being absorbed into the paper towel. 

For such a simple material, it sure gets the job done. Who knew washing dishes by hand could be this easy?

Six packs of clear dish soap on white backgroundSix pack
Seventh Generation Dish Soap Liquid

Price: $20.12

This plant-based mild dish soap will cut through dirt and oil to leave a squeaky-clean result.

Clear food containers stacked on top of each other with red lids24 Piece
Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers Variety Set

Price: $17.97

Get prepared with this 24 piece food storage container set from Rubbermaid. 

Bounty paper towels8 rolls
Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels

Price: $24.42

These classic paper towels are loved by customers with over 250k reviews. 

Whether you're trying a new tupperware cleaning hack or using some handy dishwashing tools, there are always little ways to make doing chores easier.

But washing the dishes isn't the only clever tip up Bobby's sleeve. He also shared this great lighting hack for renters if you're stuck in a space you can't renovate.

Emily Lambe
Emily Lambe
Deputy Editor

Hey! I’m Emily and I’m the deputy digital editor at Real Homes. I’m here to bring you the latest decor trends, inspirational ideas and the best budget-friendly buys. I live in a rented apartment, making the most of small spaces and using accent pieces to make things pop. When I’m not writing, I’m usually doing yoga, eating chocolate or working on my skincare routine.

