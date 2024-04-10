The Williams Sonoma spring cookware event 2024 is on now — here are our favorite picks from just $56

Fancy a dinner party in the near future? The Williams Sonoma spring cookware event is underway, and there's no better excuse to stock up for your impending functions.
Whether you're the master of one-pot recipes or need new tools for baking sweet treats, there's a lot to love about this sales extravaganza: discounts from fan-favorite brands like Staub and Le Creuset, free shipping, and up to a whopping 40% off select finds.
You won't regret investing in the best types of cookware, but you might regret not striking while the iron's hot.
Shop the Williams Sonoma spring cookware event 2024
Shop by category
If you can't quite settle on what you need for your kitchen, break things down by category. Here are a few of the popular offers on deck for the sales event:
- 20% off nonstick cookware
- Up to 30% off Green Pan
- Up to 25% off all clad cookware
- Up to 40% off Le Creuset cookware
- Up to 40% off Staub cookware
- Up to 30% off William Sonoma cookware
What to shop
You might want to take our experts' advice on how to store plates and cookware in a small kitchen — there's a lot to love about this sale. We've uncovered finds that are great for small-space dwellers.
Bestseller
Price:
Was $149, now $129
Dimensions (in.): 8, 10, 12
The best nonstick frying pans provide healthier cooking options, even heating, and easy-to-clean surfaces, so it's no wonder they're a go-to in the kitchen. This set is available in three sizes, which is particularly helpful when you have a variety of foods heating up on the stove.
Dishwasher safe
Price:
Was $179.95, now $143.96
Capacity: 8QT
Ideal for all cooktops and oven safe up to 500°F, this nonstick stock pot is dent-resistant, features Thermo-Clad technology, and boasts Stay-cool stainless-steel handles to help keep temps in check.
10 colors
Price:
Was $195, now $135
Dimensions (in.): 7, 10, 13
Beloved for their vintage design, non-stick glaze interior, and enamel finish, among other accolades, the Le Creuset Heritage Open Rectangular Dishes are every baker's dream.
Williams Sonoma exclusive
Price:
Was $69.95, now $55.96
Dimensions (in.):
Pancakes, anyone? This griddle has high-quality PTFE nonstick features, has rapid heat conduction, is oven-safe up to 500°F and can go in the dishwasher.
Should you have more room to work with or are ready to invest in extensive cookware sets, Williams Sonoma's exclusive GreenPan™ Premiere Stainless-Steel Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set is $100 off at $399.96. And Williams Sonoma's Calphalon Elite Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set is reduced to $439.96 from $549.95.
And just so you know, there are seven things to get rid of first in your kitchen cabinets, according to experts, if you need a little more room.
In search of more cookware finds? Sage, a new Le Creuset color, will give you a taste of spring via Dutch ovens, pans, and beyond. If you want something a little more subdued, the neutral Le Creuset brioche collection is a perfect fit.