Recreate Eva Longoria's kitchen cabinets for the ideal "sleek and minimal" cooking space, say interior experts

If you're finding cooking a bit hectic, take a look at Eva Longoria's kitchen cabinets for inspiration. Transforming your kitchen into a minimal and calming space can turn a tiresome chore into something you actually enjoy.

The Desperate Housewives star took to TikTok to share a chicken fajita recipe, showing off her gorgeous kitchen in the process. With clean lines, neutral colors, and stainless steel appliances, Eva's space is a designer's dream.

Our interior pros delve into Eva's kitchen cabinet ideas and how to recreate the look in your own home.

Why we're loving Eva Longoria's kitchen cabinets

Eva Longoria is no stranger to the kitchen, having shared quite a few cooking videos on her TikTok account, making everything from aguachile to tamales. In one of her latest posts, she demonstrated how to make easy chicken fajitas, but we couldn't help notice her minimalist kitchen design.

The actress and film producer embraced some of the best kitchen cabinet trends to create a great cooking workspace.

The room feels bright and airy with a neutral color palette, as Eva has chosen a soft warm brown for the kitchen cabinet colors. There are no bulky handles on the outside of Eva's cabinets, which also adds to the pared-back look.

Eva has opted for stainless steel appliances like her fridge, microwave, and toaster which surprisingly can help make a small kitchen look brighter.

“Adding reflective surfaces like stainless steel enhances brightness and creates the illusion of spaciousness,” explains Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

"Eva's kitchen is super calming due to the cohesive look of the kitchen cabinets," says content editor, Danielle Valente.

"If your space feels too cluttered or overwhelmed, you may not want to cook anything at all. But with a sleek and minimal look like Eva's, you'll feel relaxed enough to tackle anything in the kitchen."

How to recreate Eva Longoria's kitchen cabinets

There are a few simple steps you can take to get the look of Eva's kitchen. Starting with a few simple small kitchen upgrades that will really make a difference.

Stick to a neutral color palette by either painting your kitchen cabinets or applying peel-and-stick contact paper (this matte contact paper from Amazon has a 4.5 star rating with hundreds of reviews).

Stick to a white kitchen look or add touches of warm brown or soft gray. We like the soft neutral,beige 05 from Lick, for a chic paint color that will go with just about anything without making the space look drab.

“Choose a monochromatic color palette with crisp white or soft neutrals to create a sense of openness and tranquility,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Once your cabinets are freshly painted, add some corresponding decor and appliances that won't clash. Eva uses white cookware and a wooden knife block, which match the cabinets beautifully.

Look for stainless steel additions that not only look more professional but reflect light and brighten the room. Just make sure to keep your stainless steel appliances clean and smudge-free.

Declutter your kitchen cabinets and countertops to remove excess clutter and any items you aren't using regularly.

12 pieces Beautiful Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set Shop at Walmart Price: $119 This 12-piece set from Drew Barrymore's line, Beautiful, is some of the best non-toxic cookware you can buy as it looks gorgeous and is great value for money (Williams-Sonoma has a similar set that usually retails for $400). Eva uses similar cookware in her kitchen for an all-white look. Brushed Stainless Steel Cuisinart CPT-160 Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99 Eva has a stainless steel toaster sitting on her counter, matching all her other appliances. The hard-wearing material looks professional and is sure to last. Stainless steel is also super easy to clean, which is helpful as even steel toasters can suffer rust over time with the humidity and heat produced from toasting and defrosting bakery goods. 15 pieces Cuisinart Classic Knife Block Set Shop at Target Price: $99.99 Add warmth and natural materials to your kitchen counter with a wooden knife block. These all-white utensils will blend in with a minimalist aesthetic and come with a lifetime warranty to boot. And don't fret, once they go dull, Bobby Beck has the ultimate product recommendation (the Tumbling Rolling Knife Sharpener), that has gone viral for good reason.

Leave outdated kitchen cabinet trends behind and embrace the look of a modern space, like Eva Longoria's. After all, outdated kitchen cabinet colors can make your whole kitchen look worse for wear.

Celebs are full of unexpected design inspiration, like Ashley Tisdale's kitchen, which may give you the spark you need to freshen up the look of your home. It's a great way to make a small kitchen look luxurious if you're in a tiny house or apartment.