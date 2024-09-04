Say hello to fridgescaping — the kitchen trend that will “romanticize your life”

As the content editor at Real Homes, I'm always looking out for the latest trends. Some of them make perfect sense and some of them are very surprising. The fridgescaping trend falls into the latter of these categories, but I've been nonetheless fascinated by it.

I've seen it all over my TikTok and Instagram feeds, so I had to find out what it's about, the pros and cons, and top tips for trying it if you're that way inclined. I've spoken with fridgescaping influencer Lynzi Judish, as well as a kitchen expert, to get the lowdown.

For those searching for kitchen trends to bring into your cooking space, this is one of the quirkiest ones I've seen this year.

What is fridgescaping?

“Fridgescaping is the art of organizing and styling the inside of a refrigerator to be visually appealing,” says Janice Page, interior designer and owner of PKsurroundings.

“Think of it as interior design for your fridge, involving careful placement of items in aesthetically pleasing ways, using matching decor and even color coordination to create a sense of harmony,” she adds.

The pros of fridgescaping

For those who are creative and love bringing interior design trends into their homes in fun ways, fridgescaping could be worth trying.

“I particularly love tablescaping and fridgescaping is very similar to that,” says Lynzi Judish, fridgescaper and influencer at @lynziliving.

She continues, “I’ve also become very obsessed with produce after this ranging from growing it to cooking it, so displaying it in a beautiful way that encourages me to eat healthy has become a real fun aspect of the process.”

Lynzi adds that she’s had lots of other people comment that it helps them to eat healthy, as it stops them wasting produce and displays it in an enticing way.

“Others say it’s a way to romanticize your life and to breathe some new life into a piece of your home that’s usually pretty mundane,” she adds. Lynzi also loves the dopamine decor hit of opening the fridge and seeing food looking more aesthetically pleasing.

As well as this, she says it’s a great way to stay on top of cleaning your fridge. “It’s so easy to maintain keeping it tidy in this process,” she adds.

Plus, Lynzi says it’s a very thrift-friendly hobby, as you can find budget-friendly decor in secondhand furniture stores.

The cons of fridgescaping

One of the big cons is that some of the food that you display out in the open, rather than in containers, will ripen much quicker.

“Berries are probably at the top of that list, so you need to prioritize them and eat them quickly. It’s definitely more time-consuming than just throwing food in the refrigerator when you get home from the grocery store,” Lynzi says.

“Setting up and maintaining a fridgescaped refrigerator requires time and regular upkeep, which might not be practical for everyone,” Janice agrees.

As well as this, Lynzi says It might be a little bit inconvenient, depending on how you design the refrigerator, meaning you might have to shift things around to get to something else.

“I also think that someone who doesn’t actually eat all of their produce might have more food waste,” she adds.

Top tips for fridgescaping

Want to try this at home? These are Lynzi’s top tips for fridgescaping:

Take it slow: “Start slowly by using items that you might use anyway. For example, most people will have their butter or eggs out in the refrigerator anyway, so a cute butter dish and egg crate are good starts.”

“Start slowly by using items that you might use anyway. For example, most people will have their butter or eggs out in the refrigerator anyway, so a cute butter dish and egg crate are good starts.” Meal plan: “I recommend making a meal plan before shopping so you have a good grasp of what you have and don’t over-shop just to make your refrigerator look pretty.”

“I recommend making a meal plan before shopping so you have a good grasp of what you have and don’t over-shop just to make your refrigerator look pretty.” Choose the right containers: “Not all containers that look like they could work for fridgescaping are right for food storage. Testing is important if you’re using old antique pieces. You don’t want to give yourself lead poisoning because you left asparagus in a vase for two weeks. Or, if you’re buying something online, it should say it in the manufacturing notes if it’s not food safe.”

“Not all containers that look like they could work for fridgescaping are right for food storage. Testing is important if you’re using old antique pieces. You don’t want to give yourself lead poisoning because you left asparagus in a vase for two weeks. Or, if you’re buying something online, it should say it in the manufacturing notes if it’s not food safe.” Carefully place items: “Things like apples are heavy ethylene producers and tend to make things ripen quicker and certain veggies are very sensitive to ethylene, so you wouldn’t want to store them next to each other.”

“Things like apples are heavy ethylene producers and tend to make things ripen quicker and certain veggies are very sensitive to ethylene, so you wouldn’t want to store them next to each other.” Avoid cross-contamination: “You want to be careful about cross-contamination, like not leaving meat out in the open uncovered or making sure you clean up spills right away.”

Fridgescaping buys

If you decide to try fridgescaping, make sure you’re enjoying yourself while doing it, rather than doing it to jump on a trend.

“Just have fun with it — at the end of the day, it’s not that serious and if this doesn’t bring you joy, please don’t feel any pressure to do it. That defeats the purpose!” Lynzi finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scoping out more popular styles? The frazzled English woman trend is one of the most popular TikTok trends right now.