7 outdated kitchen cabinet colors designers say you should wave goodbye to, plus what to try instead

Outdated kitchen cabinet colors are worth remembering if you're zhuzhing up yours and want to have fresh and fabulous doors.

We've asked design experts what they've seen go out of style and which colors they're reaching for. Boring beiges and bright primary colors are just a few they've bid farewell to, and they're loving cherry reds, and more dramatic blues.

When looking for kitchen cabinet ideas, knowing what to swerve is just as important as having the right colors in mind. That being said, we have also asked our pros what you can use instead.

For those avoiding outdated kitchen cabinet trends, color is a crucial aspect to keep in mind.

Our experts have handily recommended colors you can go for instead, in case you're looking at your cabinets and are cringing.

1. Ditch dark brown, try light

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

We love chocolate as much as the next person (in all forms), but when it comes to outdated kitchen cabinet colors, this rich shade is up there.

“Heavy dark browns used to be the number one option to create a snug, enveloping feeling, but now they can make a space look less inviting and too small,” explains Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

He continues, “The lighter wood tones are in greater demand for an open, airy feel.”

Even if you’re stuck with dark cabinets in a rental, you can still use peel-and-stick wood tiles such as these Achim Home Furnishings Store Tivoli Tiles from Amazon.

2. Ditch powdery country blue, try dramatic hues

(Image credit: Searle & Taylor Kitchens)

The powdery country blue shade may seem like a go-to, but it has been overused so much in recent years that it’s become an outdated kitchen cabinet color.

“Instead, embrace more defined, distinct shades of blue that evoke a sense of calm, tranquility, and sophistication,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She adds, “Whether it's a very light blue for coastal kitchen ideas or a rich navy for a touch of drama and depth, blue hues infuse your kitchen with a sense of elegance.”

For those seeking something more eye-catching, you could always go for Benjamin Moore’s playful Light Mint Paint Color.

3. Ditch Tuscan red, try richer shades

(Image credit: Kitchen Makers)

Red is the hottest shade of the year, thanks to the unexpected red theory being one of the biggest interior design trends. This is why experts are saying to swerve pared-down versions and to go just all-out instead.

Nina explains, “Say farewell to the outdated kitchen cabinet color Tuscan red, and instead, embrace richer red shades which will create an inviting room reminiscent of countryside kitchens.”

We think a few of these Merola Tile Antic Feeling Tiles from Wayfair on a cabinet would look amazing and are ideal for those looking for French kitchen ideas.

Classic Caliente AF-290 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This energetic shade is perfect for adding radiance to your kitchen cabinets. Warming Red 02 Matt Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 We love the earthy tones in this paint, which is a darker take on Tuscan red. Rich Ladybug Red Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Size: Rectangle

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 We think this dreamy shade is versatile enough to use anywhere in the house for a vibrant pop.

4. Ditch sunshine yellow, try yellow accents

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

We’re all for bringing cheerful shades into the home — that’s dopamine dressing 101. But bright yellow kitchen cabinets can be jarring.

Nina says, “Incorporate subtle accents of yellow into your kitchen counter decor through either textiles or artwork (we love this Limoncello Print from Desenio).”

If you’re dead set on the shade, you could even invest in one of the best small kitchen appliances in a bright yellow shade, such as this highly-rated Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select in Yellow Pepper on Amazon.

5. Ditch Barbie pink, try softer pastels

(Image credit: Sorbet Dreams)

We have a real soft spot for Barbiecore decor, but it’s certainly now an outdated kitchen cabinet color.

“Whether it's a blush pink for a touch of romance and femininity or lavender for a fresh, youthful vibe, choose pastel shades to add a sophisticated charm to your kitchen without overpowering the space,” Nina says.

For those who can’t let go of eye-catching pinks entirely, Benjamin Moore’s Damask Rose Paint Color is a pretty alternative.

Muted Pink 04 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 Sweet dreams are definitely made of this pink shade, which is super versatile, too. Refreshing Green 08 Matt Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This delicious green reminds us of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Hint of blush Lavender Lipstick 2072-50 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 We're in love with this muted lilac, as it's so chic and will add charm and character to any kitchen cabinet.

6. Ditch tan, try neutrals

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

When splashed on in large quantities, tans and beiges can look seriously yawn-worthy.

“Although neutrals are classic, beige and tans that were prevalent in early 2000s kitchen designs have now been replaced with light grays and off-whites for modern kitchen ideas,” Artem says.

One of our favorite gray shades is Lick’s Warm Gray 14 Paint Color, thanks to its cozy pink undertones.

7. Ditch gold paint, try gold hardware

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

When making your small kitchen look brighter, you don’t need to go overboard with the metallic to create a luxurious effect.

Nina says, “Gone are the days of overwhelming gold color schemes that dominate kitchen spaces, suffocating them with their boldness.”

She adds, “Instead, I like to go for gold cabinet pulls which look lovely against neutral cabinets and allow other elements in the kitchen to shine.”

Shoppers love these Goldenwarm Light Brass Cup Pulls from Amazon, saying they look professional and are a breeze to install.

The kitchen cabinet isn’t an area you want to constantly keep refreshing as this will be time-consuming, so be sure to choose a shade you really love.

“Unleash your creativity and let your kitchen become a canvas for color exploration and aesthetic enjoyment,” Nina finishes by saying.

