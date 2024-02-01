How to brighten a small kitchen — 5 expert-approved ways to add sparkle

Learning how to brighten a small kitchen will make your space look stylish and spacious

Learning how to brighten a small kitchen will achieve airy looks like this white kitchen with white shelves, a countertop with oranges on it and a tap, plus three wooden stools
(Image credit: Donny Mak / Polina Pigulevsky)
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

Learning how to brighten a small kitchen will banish the gloom and usher in a lighter, airy feel in your space. With just a few clever tricks, you can make your kitchen feel fresh and fab.

From clever color choices to vibrant decor, there are lots of fun ways to lighten up your kitchen. We've spoken with interior designers who reveal their five favorite ways to do this.

When looking for small kitchen ideas, finding ways to make it bright will also make it look bigger, creating an inviting space to cook and host in.

How to brighten a small kitchen

If you want to make your small kitchen look bigger, finding out how to brighten it up should top your priority list.

As well as getting the lowdown from designers, we've also found some swish buys to help you get started on transforming your place with their advice in mind.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Organize your surfaces

A white kitchen with shelving and cabinets and a wooden floor with a runner rug

(Image credit: WORKSHOP / The English Den)

Look, we get it. It’s great having all your sauces and spices right where you can get them. But if they’re overwhelming your surfaces, it's time to organize your small kitchen.

“Organization is key to keeping a small kitchen feeling light and bright,” says Julia Lauve, interior designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP.

A picture of Julia Lauve, a blonde woman in a white t-shirt standing in front of a metal shelf with vases
Julia Lauve

Julia Lauve is an interior designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP. Known for her eclectic interiors, Julia focuses on practical elegance. This always comes in useful when she's brightening small kitchens.

She continues, “No matter how much sunlight it gets, a cluttered counter will instantly make a space feel uninviting.”

You can quickly declutter your small kitchen by removing anything almost empty or out of date, categorizing everything, and then rearranging the groups in small kitchen organizers like lazy Susans and tiered or stackable shelves.

Clear acrylic lazy Susan9 or 11"
iDesign Linus Divided Turntable

Size (in): D9 x H3
Made from: Acrylic
Price: $21.99

A wooden tiered countertop shelf with spices, sugar, and bird decorations on itExpandable
RoyalHouse Bamboo Spice Rack Organizer

Size (in.): ‎H4.69 x W8.43 x L12.4
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $19.99

Two clear stacked organizer bins with colorful boxes and cans in themStackable
mDesign Plastic Food Storage Organizer

Size (in.): H6.25 x W7.75 x L15
Made from: Plastic
Price: $29.99 for two

2. Bring in polished hardware

A white kitchen with a stove, fridge, and copper pans and a kettle

(Image credit: @thistle.harvest)

You might have cleaned your kitchen so it’s shiny and fresh, but you can always add extra sparkle power with any hanging pots and pans.

“I find it really fun to select hardware like polished brass and chrome,” says Carly Rose, principal designer and founder of Rose Design.

A picture of Carly Rose, a brown haired woman wearing a brown dress
Carly Rose

Carly Rose is the principal designer and founder of Rose Design. Rose Design’s goal is to offer interior spaces and experiences with individuality. Brightening up small kitchens is just one way she does this.

You could also bring in this element with a dreamy copper kettle (we love how gorgeous this vintage inspired copped kettle at Anthropologie is), or a coffee machine with a sleek silver finish. 

The small footprint and programmable, customizable features of the Keurig® K-Supreme Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker make it a great fit in a small kitchen.

If you want to go for a vintage vibe, you may be able to easily thrift some quirky pre-loved cookware in these shades from secondhand furniture stores.

A copper electric kettle with a gooseneck spoutRapid boil
DmofwHi Gooseneck Electric Kettle

Capacity: 1L
Finish: Stainless steel
Price: $42.99

A silver Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Capacity: 4lbs
Finish: Stainless steel
Price: $699.95

Tested by us and highly rated for its ease of use, built-in features, and versatility with automatic and manual functions, we gave this 4.5/5 stars.

Copper panControlled cooking
Cuisine Romefort Copper Pan

Size (in.): H1.97 x W16.3 x L9.5
Made from: Copper
Price: $158

3. Add clever lighting

A red and brown kitchen with white countertops and wall sconces

(Image credit: Emily LaMarque Design Studio / Douglas Hill)

Even if you have pendant lighting in your kitchen, chances are it still feels a little dull when you’re using.

Julia says: “I like to use under cabinet lighting, as it’s a fantastic way to quickly brighten a small kitchen.”

If you’re renting you can add this to your cabinets and inside your drawers, by using adhesive lights. This way, you can easily find your favorite snacks, all while keeping your kitchen brilliantly bright. 

Motion detect adhesive lights will reduce unnecessary energy use. This 30-sensor LED under cabinet light duo from Amazon has a motion detection setting and is USB rechargeable.

As well as this, you could also add wall sconces onto the wall to add a decorative finish and to add dimension to your kitchen space.

A brass dual armed wall sconce with two round bulbsDimmable
Mercury Row Alresford Armed Sconce

Size (in.): H11.7 x W19 x D19
Made from: Metal
Price: $63.99

Two LED light stripsEco-friendly
Lepotec 30-LED Motion Sensor Cabinet

Size (in.): H7 x W8
Made from: Aluminum
Price: $26.99 for two

Two motion sensor night lightsRechargeable
Landgoo Motion Sensor Night Lights

Size (in.): H0.98 x W2.4 x D7.09
Made from: Acrylic, walnut wood
Price: $38.99 for two

4. Be considerate of color

A kitchen corner with white cabinets, blue walls, and dark blue cabinets

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Picking the best paint colors for your small kitchen is a key part of keeping it bright. Don’t worry, you don’t need to just keep it white — you can play about with contrasting shades, too.

Carly explains, “When designing small kitchens, I like to do lighter and brighter on top and a comparably deeper tone on the bottom.”

She continues, “I will typically select a medium tone for the countertop in whatever material you are using, and a deeper tone on the bottom half of the cabinets and floor.”

This tiered approach, draws your attention up and makes a small space feel larger. Carly adds, “I find using stronger or lighter contrasting tones makes the space feel brighter."

Before you go full-on with the paint, be sure to test out a sample on the space, to see if it reflects light and dimension as intended and you like how it looks throughout the day, and in your kitchen's particular type of natural light.

A white squareIlluminating
White 07 Interior Paint Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2

A fanned out pile of white marble peel and stick tile with gray veiningEasy to remove
BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash

Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80
Made from: Resin
Price: $26.99 for 23

A blue squareColor of the year
Blue Nova Paint Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: From $2.50

5. Go for bold

A white kitchen with a pink cabinet, a breakfast bar, and blue blinds

(Image credit: Hillarys)

When we talk about brightening up a small kitchen, we aren’t just talking about whites and lights.

Carly says, “I love bringing in a pop of color with a fruit bowl or vase. Something with high contrast saturated color and texture is fun and adds a playful levity to the small space,” she explains.

Along with livening up your countertops, don’t be afraid to look high and low when it comes to zhuzhing up this room. 

“Bring in bright accessories, sparkly lights, and a colorful area rug to infuse a powerful, quick dose of personality,” explains Emily LaMarque, interior designer and founder of Emily LaMarque Design Studio.

A picture of Emily LaMarque, a woman wearing a blue blazer, white top, and blue jeans
Emily LaMarque

Whether the project is a blank canvas or a complete restoration, Emily brings to the table over 15 years of experience and a meticulous eye for detail to deliver spaces rich with style and individuality. This is an approach she also takes to brightening up small kitchens.

Whether you go for complementary colors for a monochrome finish or clashing ones for a maximalist approach, this is a must-try.

A pink circular plastic bowlFour colors available
Majestic Ace Crystal Fruit Bowl

Size (in.): W23.3 x L23.3
Made from: Plastic
Price: $13.55

A colorful runner rug with a beige background and a rainbow cross patternMachine washable
The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Rainbow Rug

Size (ft.): W2.5 x L7
Made from: Polyester
Price: $209.99

Twelve sets of fairy lightsValue for money
Sinamer Battery Operated Fairy Lights

Size (in.): H0.75 x W‎6.93 x D5.55
Made from: Copper
Price: $9.99 for 12

By using a mixture of bright colors and bold lighting, you can give even the smallest kitchen a total glow up. If you don't want to stop there, lightening up your small living room is also a smart idea, as this is the area many guests see first.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

