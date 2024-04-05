7 kitchen cabinet trends designers say will elevate your cooking space

Knowing the latest kitchen cabinet trends designers love is useful for deciding what to do when revamping yours.

We've asked them what they're using this year to make this area of the kitchen shine. From clever tech to mixing different colors, there are plenty of ways to make your doors look dazzling.

If you're deep diving into kitchen cabinet ideas and want yours to look as up-to-date as possible, looking at what's current in the world of interior design is a helpful step.

Chic kitchen cabinet trends to try this year

It's time to say goodbye to outdated kitchen cabinet trends and say hello to beautiful ones instead.

Our design pros have helpfully recommended specific buys so you can enjoy their styling tips at home, and our in-house shoppers have tracked them down to help you shop the guide.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Smart technology

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

One of the most key modern kitchen ideas to hit cooking spaces in recent years is smart technology, which is easy to incorporate into your cabinets.

“As technology continues to revolutionize the way we live, it's also reshaping the landscape of kitchen cabinetry,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Smart solutions such as integrated kitchen lighting ideas and touchless opening mechanisms are making cabinets much more efficient,” she adds.

We like these sleek Berta Soft Closing Cabinet Hinges from Amazon, which will add a touch of modernity.

Eco-friendly Lepotec 30-LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H7 x W8

Made from: Aluminum

Price: $26.99 for two These have a lifelong free replacement policy, which is always reassuring when shopping online. Versatile Vyanlight Motion Sensor LED Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H0.6 x W7.4 x D1.2

Made from: Metal

Price: $24.99 for four Amazon shoppers say these are super bright and also work in hallways and under the stairs. Remote operation Lightbiz LED Closet Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): 0.87 x W3.34 x D3.34

Made from: Metal

Price: $39.99 for six These charge up easily thanks to their USB rechargeable batteries.

2. Open shelving

(Image credit: Searle & Taylor Kitchens)

No more hiding away your beautiful kitchen storage ideas — it’s time to showcase them to the world.

Nina explains, “By removing traditional cabinet doors and opting for exposed shelving, kitchens can appear larger, more spacious, and visually lighter.”

Simply take the hinges off the doors and voila — your new display unit awaits. You may want to learn how to declutter kitchen cabinets before you decorate.

You then use these to showcase your favorite cookware and decorative accents. We’ll be displaying our beloved Our Place Always Pan 2.0 on ours.

3. Red accents

(Image credit: The Painted Furniture Company)

One of the biggest interior design trends for the year has to be the unexpected red theory, which is also making a splash on kitchen cabinets.

“The most sought-after color trend for this year is red, and shades like tomato red or blood red will brighten up the kitchen during the day and provide a cozy atmosphere during nighttime,” says Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Looking for something a touch less bright? Go for dark pink instead. For example, Benjamin Moore’s Cranberry Cocktail Paint is a gorgeous alternative.

Classic Caliente AF-290 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This energetic shade is perfect for adding radiance to your kitchen cabinets. Warming Red 02 Matt Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 We love the earthy tones in this paint, which is giving us major European vibes. Rich Ladybug Red Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Size: Rectangle

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 We think this dreamy shade is versatile enough to use anywhere in the house for a vibrant pop.

4. Organic materials

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

More and more designers are bringing sustainability front and center for their designs, and one of the ways they’re doing this is by making more use of organic materials.

“From warm wood grains and rich textures to sleek stone and rugged metal accents, organic materials add depth and authenticity to culinary spaces,” Nina says.

If you’re DIYing your own cabinets, be sure to seek out organic materials, and don’t be afraid to ask at the store if you aren’t sure.

5. Modern minimalism

(Image credit: Grohe / Paul Craig)

For those looking for kitchen cabinet trends that will stand the test of time, choose simple shapes and the best kitchen paint ideas in subtle shades.

Nina explains, “Minimalist kitchen cabinet designs are gaining popularity for their clean lines and seamless integration into contemporary living spaces. Remove any cabinet doors with ornate embellishments and replace them with sleek, streamlined cabinetry."

This Breaktime Standard Cabinet Stock from Wayfair is a smart investment for anyone searching for a whole cabinet unit. Otherwise, simply brush over tired cabinets with a fresh paint color such as Benjamin Moore’s Classic Gray Paint.

Illuminating White 07 Interior Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 We love this color, which is a great one to have a tin of for refreshing all areas of the home. Refreshing American White 2112-70 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 Want a bright shade that still oozes sophistication? Say hello to this Benjamin Moore classic. Pink undertones White 06 Interior Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This softer color will add warmth to your kitchen cabinets, while still maintaining a sleek look.

6. Statement hardware

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

This is one of the easiest kitchen cabinet trends to follow and will look beautiful in any style kitchen.

“While minimalist designs dominate the landscape, statement hardware is emerging as a powerful design element that adds personality and flair to kitchen cabinets,” Nina explains.

From oversized knobs and handles to sleek pulls (we like the Goldenwarm Golden Cabinet Pulls from Amazon), they’re a brilliant way to make your kitchen look luxe.

7. Built-in storage

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

Keep your favorite storage on display as kitchen counter decor and put anything unsightly away with the help of built-in storage in your cabinets.

“These elements are not just about storage — they're about creating a kitchen that serves multiple purposes,” says Drew Hamblan, design expert and president of Fairview Custom Homes.

Achieve this with embedded sinks, dishwashers, or even under-counter refrigerators. You could even incorporate your kitchen trash into cabinets with the Rev-A-Shelf Pull-Out Trash Can with over 4,000 reviews from Amazon.

Whether you're embarking on a kitchen renovation or simply seeking inspiration, kitchen cabinet trends are useful to have in mind when designing this space.

“By embracing sleek simplicity, bold expressions, natural materials, and innovative technologies, homeowners can transform their culinary spaces with stylish kitchen cabinets,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you have cabinets within your island, modern kitchen island ideas may also work well for revamping this area of the home.