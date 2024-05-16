10 pretty pastel kitchen ideas that are utterly dreamy and delicious

A seasoning of pastel kitchen color ideas will help turn your cooking zone into into a chef's paradise of calm.

If you love dreamy hues with plenty of character, we've got you covered with a host of inspiration to help you bring this in. From sugary shades to the perfect finishing touches, you're sure to fall for these.

For anyone wanting to bring in playful positivity with their kitchen color ideas, pastels are a beautiful way to go.

Sweet pastel kitchen ideas

Add happy vibes into your kitchen with soothing pastel hues that are great examples of colorful kitchen designs.

“It’s so natural for people to want cheerful kitchens in what is universally considered the heart of the home,” says Gaia Guidi Filippi, principal designer and owner of Gaia G Interiors.

“Pastels colors are amazing at achieving that, and there’s really a shade for every type of person. People are having so much more fun with their interiors and there’s a sense of freedom now to ‘rule-break,’ so of course this has extended to the kitchen,” she adds.

We've also rounded up pretty paint colors and decor throughout to match our designers' advice, to help you get the look.

1. Add sweet contrasts

Combine tonal pastel shades to create that adds a breezy aesthetic full of subtle contrast and interest, without overwhelming the space in heavy, saturated hues.

For example, you can alternate pastels throughout cabinetry, like in this beautiful Wayfair kitchen, for a balanced and cohesive look.



However, Gaia stresses that creating contrast with pastels involves more than simply repainting cabinets.

“Imagine a minty green tile backsplash amidst a pristine white kitchen, a whimsical peach pattern floor tile, a pink stand mixer on the countertop or even an accent wall painted a happy yellow,” she explains.

Made by glass artisans Estelle Colored Martini Glass Set Shop at Saks Size (in.): H7.25

Made from: Glass

Price: $205 for six I think these pastel glasses are a close match to Florence Pugh's colorful glasses, which the whole Real Homes team fell in love with. Make sure you follow the hand washing instructions, so they don't lose their lovely color. The price point means that's it's an especially good idea to take extra care of them. Washable filter Smeg '50s-Style Retro Pink Kettle Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H10 x W7 x L9

Made from: Stainless steel, plastic

Price: $189.95 Who said that pouring a cup of tea has to be boring? This kettle that's giving me all the Barbiecore trend vibes (I'm still a huge fan of it) has a gentle steam release and is drip-free, meaning you won't risk burning yourself. The pink is my personal favorite, but there are also green, blue, red, and metallic shades, if you want to go for something bolder than pastel shades. Watercolor print Ekaterina Lemon Cocktail Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: $29.95 Hanging up a fun print in your kitchen is a great way to inject color into your kitchen. The textured element of the print gives it real depth and vibrancy. You could hang this above your drinks station to highlight to guests where to grab a beverage. There are two larger sizes available if you want to go all out with it, too.

2. Pair with natural materials

Kitchens with natural and mixed materials bring depth, interest and texture into every space.

“Pastels harmonize effortlessly with wood finishes like white oak and mid-toned walnut,” says Gaia.

Choose wooden kitchen cabinet designs in color stained finishes to allow the natural characteristics of the wood to emerge, whilst adding a warming, sensory appeal.

3. Pave the way with bright, light tiles

Transform the look and feel of your kitchen without the expense, effort and mess of starting from scratch, with some simple kitchen tiling ideas.

Create a backsplash and attractive focal feature combined, with ‘color block’ sections of pastel-hued tiling.

Alternatively, you can choose a plain design in a herringbone formation for a fresh, modern look, or experiment with mixed patterns in pretty tonal shades to add homespun character or a globally-infused element.

4. Choose soothing mint green

Refuel your space with green kitchen ideas to create a calm, relaxing kitchen space with an inviting, fresh feel.

“Mint-colored cabinets or backsplash tiles evoke a sense of retro chic, adding a playful and cheerful ambiance to your cooking area,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Combine them with white walls and sleek stainless steel appliances for a modern twist on vintage charm,” she suggests.

5. Try lovely lilac

We’ve seen lilac and lavender become more dominant throughout fashion and now it’s the turn of the interiors.

Nina says, “Opt for lavender-colored cabinets or accent walls paired with marble countertops and brushed brass fixtures.”

She continues, “This regal color choice creates a serene and refined atmosphere, which is perfect for culinary creativity.”

Pair with earthy greens like or with a crisp white to create a sharp, vibrant contrast.

6. Go for grown up chalky pastels

Pastel decorating ideas can work with lots of different design styles. For those going for a sleek, contemporary look, go for pale, chalky shades to lend a sophisticated edge and combine with streamlined fixtures and fittings.

The palest pink, sherbet lemon or watery mint green can look new and modern if combined with tones of gray.

Raw materials such as wood and concrete add a grounding foundation for a designer-inspired, contemporary finish.

7. Make picking ingredients dreamy with a pastel pantry

If you’re worried about going the whole pastel hog, simmer down the color injection approach, and instead introduce a statement piece of functional furniture or kitchen storage design in a favorite hero shade.

Keep your remainder scheme in a fresh neutral to enjoy the ‘color pop’ effect.

It’s amazing how a bit of pastel color persuasion can elevate a utilitarian larder into a practical, knock-out beauty.

8. Pick a cheerful yellow

Sunshine shades add a splash of cheer wherever they go. Steer clear from garish neons and update cabinetry with radiating, soft buttercup hues for an energizing overhaul.

Nina explains: “Yellow cabinets or kitchen islands bring a cheerful and inviting feel to the space.”

“Complement them with natural wood accents, such as exposed beams or butcher block countertops, for a cozy and welcoming aesthetic,” she adds.

Yellow kitchen ideas work particularly well in spaces that don’t benefit from much natural light, adding visual warmth and creating a honey-soothing atmosphere.

9. Mix light and dark

Like chalk and cheese, marry dramatic darks with light pastel hues for a distinctive two-tone kitchen scheme. Warmer than the classic black and white checkerboard combo, feathery soft pastel tones add subtle color and playfulness to lift and energize.

10. Go for light blue

A dreamy blue kitchen will help you create a seamless space that both soothes and calms.

“Paint your cabinetry in shades reminiscent of a clear summer sky, creating a light and airy atmosphere,” Nina says.

She adds, “Pair it with white marble countertops and brass fixtures for a sophisticated look that exudes calmness and sophistication.”

Keeping the rest of the kitchen neutral tones will also help make this pop of color into a focused statement.

Pastel kitchen color ideas offer a gorgeous array of possibilities for transforming your space into a haven of soft hues and serene vibes.

“The charm that pastel colors add to your kitchen will make it radiate with beauty and sophistication,” Nina finishes by saying.

