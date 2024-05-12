These 7 delightfully colorful kitchen ideas will help bring joy and personality into your space

Going for colorful kitchen ideas is a wonderful way to showcase your vibrant personality in your cooking area.

We've asked interior designers how you can bring bright and beautiful ideas into this space. Choosing lively accessories, playful appliances, and cheerful cabinets are just a few of their favorite tricks.

If you're on the lookout for kitchen color ideas and want to go all-out with character, keeping in mind all colors of the rainbow is freeing way to go — and you don't have to stick to just one or two hues, as our design ideas example.

Gorgeous colorful kitchen ideas

Whether you want two-tone kitchen color ideas, pretty patterns, or wish to combine both of these, going big on color is always fun.

Our pros have recommended specific buys throughout, which we have curated matching picks to help you shop the look with quality products from trusted retailers.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Reach for eclectic decor

(Image credit: Magnet Kitchens / Powerhouse Agency)

If you want to bring colorful kitchen ideas in gradually, picking playful accessories and decor elements is a great starting point to ease you into the brightness of it all.

“Display vibrant dishware, decorative bowls, and utensil holders in bold colors on open shelves or countertops,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She suggests picking lively textiles such as patterned rugs, curtains, or seat cushions (these Ambesonne Sunflower Chair from Amazon are water-resistant so can be used outdoors, too), as these will also infuse warmth and personality into the space.

You could also head to secondhand furniture stores to find unique vintage-style decor, to build on your eclectic theme.

Matching pieces available The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish Pasta Bowl Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W7.5

Made from: Stoneware

Price: $5.78 The shallow depth of it makes it ideal for everything from serving up food to displaying fruits. It's dishwasher and microwave safe, so you can heat up leftovers without worry. Stoneware is also ultra-durable, so it should last you for years to come. Made by glass artisans Estelle Colored Martini Glass Set Shop at Saks Size (in.): H7.25

Made from: Glass

Price: $205 for six These are very similar to Florence Pugh's colorful glasses, so you can add a touch of celeb chic into your home, too. They're hand wash only, which we advise following so they don't lose their lovely colors. At this price point, it's worth taking extra careful care of them, even if handwashing is a pain. Three colors available Iris Apfel Birds Of A Feather Green & Peach Rug Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): From W2 x L3

Made from: Polyester

Price: From $129 "More and more and less is a bore" is one of the late fashion designer Iris Apfel's most famous quotes. Pay ode to her fun mantra in your kitchen with this rug that's whimsical and washable. It also comes in runner rug shape, which may be useful for those looking for L-shaped kitchen ideas. The multiple pad thickness options make this Ruggable item super customizable to your needs. We recommended the flatwoven cushioned to blend high-traffic kitchen area needs whilst easing pressure underfoot when standing at the sink or kitchen for lengthy periods.

2. Pick playful appliances

(Image credit: Magnet Kitchens / Powerhouse Agency)

Make your day-to-day kitchen activities ten times more fun by bringing in bright functional pieces for a retro feel.

“Infuse your kitchen with whimsy by choosing colorful kitchen appliances that defy convention,” Nina suggests. “Explore options like retro-inspired refrigerators in pastel shades or sleek ovens in bold metallic finishes.”

Colorful appliances not only add character but also serve as functional statement pieces that anchor your kitchen design. We love the retro whistling kettle from Smeg and rounded up cheaper lookalikes to add another layer of fun to your kitchen, with the sound bolstering vintage vibes the max.

These also don’t necessarily need to be big — for example, you can snag one of the best coffee makers (the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker on Amazon comes in mint green and is travel mug friendly) in an eye-catching shade.

3. Go for bold cabinet colors

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Along with adding decorative elements, going for the best kitchen cabinet colors in vibrant shades is a bold way to bring personality in.

Nina says, “Choose shades like sunny yellow, ocean blue, emerald green, or dark pink to make a statement. Consider painting lower cabinets in a daring hue while keeping upper cabinets neutral for balance.”

This approach adds visual interest and personality to your kitchen.

If you love the dreamy cabinets above as much as we do, Benjamin Moore’s Tawny Port is a similar shade and has warm undertones.

4. Choose nature-inspired shades

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Draw inspiration from nature by incorporating earthy tones and botanical hues into your colorful kitchen design.

“Introduce shades of green or sunflower yellow to evoke a sense of serenity and vitality, then combine these colors with natural materials like wood and stone for a harmonious and inviting atmosphere,” Nina suggests.

“Balance the intensity of these hues with neutral countertops and flooring to prevent overwhelming the space,” adds Erica Reiner, interior designer and owner of Eco Method Interiors.

Renters can achieve a similar look to the above with peel-and-stick wallpaper, such as the Opalhouse Tropical Wallpaper from Target which is self-adhesive and repositionable.

5. Pay attention to your backsplash

(Image credit: Divine Savages / Arianna Danielson / @arianna_danielson)

Instead of letting your kitchen backsplash take a backseat, bring it to the forefront of your colorful kitchen.

“Experiment with patterned tiles, mosaic designs, or hand-painted ceramics in various hues,” Nina says. “Incorporate shades that complement your cabinet colors or opt for a contrasting palette to create a dynamic visual impact."

We like the Smart Tiles Pink Backsplash Tiles from Walmart, as they’re made from a gel material that looks just like ceramic and are heat and humidity-resistant.

6. Try a bright kitchen island color

(Image credit: Magnet Kitchens / Powerhouse Agency)

Turn your island into the star of the show by bravely opting for a colorful kitchen island idea.

Nina explains, “Paint the island base in a vibrant hue that contrasts with the surrounding cabinetry. You can also consider incorporating open shelving or decorative panels in complementary colors to enhance visual interest and create a cohesive look.”

These can range from bold yellows to deep purples like the above, which Benjamin Moore's Dark Burgundy color matches. This shade will look especially brilliant with creams and light grays.

It’s worth finding out if your kitchen island should match the cabinets, as this does depend on the shape and size of the space.

7. Opt for bright lighting

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Illuminate your kitchen with funky lighting fixtures that will enhance your colorful kitchen colors and double as decorative elements.

“Choose pendant lights, chandeliers, or wall sconces in vibrant hues like turquoise, orange, or pink,” Nina suggests.

These eye-catching fixtures will not only provide functional kitchen lighting but also enhance the kitchen's aesthetic appeal.

You could also get creative and paint a globe pendant light with patterns and colors of your choosing. Just be sure to grab an inexpensive one, such as the Homemaxs Hanging Light from Walmart which has an LED light and a smooth matte finish.

For those who aren’t sure about going all-out, you could try white kitchen ideas to create a blank canvas. “Opting for a neutral base, such as white or light gray, will provide a canvas for bold hues to pop,” Erica says.

Either way, you can let your creativity guide you in creating a colorful kitchen you can be proud of.

“From bold cabinet choices to playful accessories, colorful kitchen ideas offer so many opportunities to infuse your space with joy and personality,” Nina finishes by saying.