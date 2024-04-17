Whether you are committed to open plan kitchen ideas or are even just in the inspiration searching stage, having beautiful design in the back of your mind will help you create the perfect space.

We've asked designers for their top ways to create this look in your space. From stylish designs to clever shapes, there are so many ways to bring this into your home.

For those with expansive spaces looking for kitchen ideas, choosing open plan design could help make your space look even better.

Gorgeous open plan kitchen ideas

Creating a stylish open plan kitchen generally works in larger spaces, but those looking for small kitchen ideas may find a few helpful tips and tricks in this, too.

We have also rounded up buys throughout to help you start styling your open plan kitchen as soon as possible.

1. Choose a simple kitchen

When you look across your open-plan space, you want it to have a flow, and for it to be cohesive.

One of the best ways to do this is by keeping the design ultra-simple, choosing furniture and wall colors that are light and bright.

We like how in this kitchen it feels open and spacious, but is accented by color pops to give it personality.

10 color choices 17 Stories Lilian Stacking Side Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H34.4 x D17.2

Made from: Metal

Price: $147.99 for four These industrial style chairs are stackable, so you can easily put them to the side if you need to create more space. Compact design Lark Manor Thelma Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29.9 x W30 x L30

Made from: Wood

Price: $349.99 We love how versatile this table is, and think it would work anywhere from the kitchen to the dining room. Easy to install IC Instant Coach Plug In Pendant Light Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H12.60 x W7.09 x L12.60

Made from: Rattan, bamboo

Price: $31.49 This is ideal for those looking for coastal kitchen ideas and boho ones, too. If you don't want a pendant light, there is also a wall light version.

2. Create a broken-plan layout

If all-out open is too much for you, broken-plan living might work instead. This is all about creating distinct zones with different floor finishes, split-level flooring and partitions, such as half-walls, bookcases, glazed doors or screens.

What's the benefit of broken-plan kitchen, diners and living spaces? Visually, you can keep a spacious, bright, sociable feel for your room, but also create a definite impression of separation between the various zones.

From a practical point of view, it also means a messy kitchen can be quickly screened from a dining area, or a noisy kitchen diner can be separated from the lounging space.

3. Be mindful of shape

When it comes to the layout of an open-plan space, there are plenty of options available to you.

These include galley kitchen ideas, which have linear layouts which can visually and physically mark off the kitchen zone from the rest of the room and helps keep the work area safely apart.

We also like using L-shaped kitchens, as the corner of this can maximize kitchen storage potential.

For those who want maximum separation without losing the open layout, U-shaped kitchen ideas can also work well for open plan spaces.

4. Remember chic appliances and fittings

When designing an open plan kitchen, it's important to know all the must-have elements a kitchen must have, so nothing gets missed.

“In various projects, such as the Wu and Calderon residences, we've implemented hidden cabinets and integrated appliances that maintain a sleek, unobstructed view, which is vital in open-plan layouts,” says Nick Chatzigeorgakis, design expert and CEO of Intrabuild.

This is our top list of essentials your place will need to have:

5. Pick a contemporary look

If the aim for the overall look of your open-plan layout is contemporary, make sure to go for sleek modern kitchen ideas.

"Fronted kitchen units can be a winner, complementing the fuss-free lines of couches and dining furniture," says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

If you're loving the shiny copper chairs in this snap as much as we are, the Joss and Main Bradley Chair from Wayfair is super stylish.

6. Try traditional styles

If your furniture has a more classic or country feel, go for cabinetry that continues the vibe.

Shaker kitchens are perfect in this instance, though they work equally well in a kitchen with more of a contemporary feel, too.

It's important to think about your unit finish during this stage, too. High-gloss cabinetry can maximize light, while painted kitchen cabinets are easy to update if you think you may want to change the color in the future.

7. Give it a go in small spaces

If you don't believe that open-plan can work in a small space, you need to check out this new-build log cabin.

The main room in the cabin is the living room, kitchen and dining room, but it's been designed so cleverly and stylishly it all works and doesn't feel too cramped.

In terms of incorporating the dining aspect, it's best to opt for a table in a similar shade and finish to your kitchen cabinets, which will help it blend into the scheme effectively. Alternatively, round tables or glass tables are go-to options for smaller kitchen-diners.

8. Be mindful of color

Choosing the right color for cabinetry can help distinguish the kitchen as a zone within the open-plan layout, so don’t be afraid to choose stand-out hues such as yellow, blue or green for units.

This can be repeated in accessories or soft furnishings in other zones to create a subtle link across the open-plan space.

Be sure to scope out kitchen paint ideas, as these can provide an overview of the options, if you're not sure what you're looking for.

9. Choose a wonderful worktop

Choosing the right kitchen worktop is an important stage when designing a kitchen, open plan or otherwise.

Artem says, "Some key options to consider include natural marble, wood, and stainless steel and concrete. Bear in mind that each has its own maintenance requirements as well as qualities."

The important point to note is that the open-plan layout means the worktop is on permanent show and is set against other surfaces across dining and living spaces, so consider the aesthetic qualities alongside the room’s other materials, as well as thinking of the look of the kitchen.

10. Dress up the windows

When dressing windows for an open-plan kitchen, diner and living space, you need to find a solution that suits and complements all zones in the room.

Our top choices are window shutters and kitchen blinds (the Aosky Blinds on Amazon are similar to the ones above), as these come in various styles, can be color-matched to suit your scheme, are easy to keep clean and needn't cost a fortune if you opt for DIY-fit designs.

If you want to add a softer touch to your scheme, café-style shutters look wonderful matched with curtains at a bay window, for example.

11. Plan the lighting

Kitchen lighting should be planned for individual zones in an open-plan space and operable on a separate circuit.

This way, when you’ve moved away from the kitchen to the dining area, the lights won’t be shining brightly on the accumulated cooking dishes and pans.

Light the zone just as you would light a kitchen elsewhere. Remember task lighting in key work areas and provide ambient lighting, such as hanging kitchen island pendant lighting.

12. Coordinate the flooring

Extending the flooring in an open-plan layout will emphasize the proportions of the space and help it feel unified.

“The best way to incorporate an open kitchen is to choose finishes, particularly flooring, that flow from one space to another,” says Donna Wood, principal designer and owner of Stonewood Interiors.

Kitchen flooring needs to stand up to floor traffic, splashes, and dropped items, so make sure the floor you choose across the whole space meets its demands.

13. Maximize natural light

For those designing a modern open plan kitchen, it's often the prospect of a space flooded with natural light that appeals the most.

The use of skylights, roof lights, clerestory and glazed doors is the easiest way to flood a space with natural light.

We also recommend paying attention to window treatments and learning how to clean windows properly to ensure as much light is coming through as possible.

14. Test out moody hues

While we do love using bright shades to make a small kitchen look bigger, you shouldn't write off the dark colors — especially as they're one of the most popular interest design trends.

Designed as part of a scheme with plenty of natural light, darker, moodier shades can make a stylish addition to an open plan kitchen diner, and is an on-trend option at the moment.

If you're a fan of the shade above, Benjamin Moore's Satin Black is a very close match.

15. Hang up open shelving

For an open plan kitchen idea with a laid back, or unfitted, family feel, you might consider turning to Scandi-inspired spaces for inspiration.

Incorporating features such as open shelving will make a space feel lived in, without compromising on style.

Nick says, “Storage solutions such as open shelves will ensure the kitchen does not overwhelm the living space, but rather complements it.”

Style them up with beautiful wall art prints and the best indoor plants to add even more easiness and breeziness.

16. Invest in bi-fold doors

A popular addition to contemporary open plan kitchen ideas, bi-fold doors make for a stylish design feature that draws the eye, effectively creating flow between the kitchen and the outdoors.

While bi-fold and sliding doors tend to be more expensive additions, they're worth the investment if you have budget to spare and want to add a standout feature to your dream kitchen diner.

17. Opt for metal materials

If you love the idea of bi-fold or sliding doors but don't have the budget to invest in such a standout feature, it's worth considering floor-to-ceiling metal windows and breakfast bars as an alternative.

They're equally stylish, have the same effect light-wise and make a much more affordable alternative.

18. Pick pendant lighting

Positioning pendant lighting above an open plan kitchen is an easy design technique that can be used to create a striking (or understated) focal point and can be effective in helping to zone a space.

You can't go wrong with a simple, chic option, such as the Sculptural Globe Pendant from West Elm.

19. Plan around a kitchen island

If you plan on using your open plan kitchen diner as a location for socializing and entertaining guests, it's worth considering incorporating kitchen island ideas into your scheme.

Nick explains, “Multi-functional islands not only provide additional workspace and storage but also act as a natural divider between the kitchen and living areas.”

This can either be built into your kitchen, or you can go for a portable kitchen island if you're renting (the Homestyles Kitchen Island on Amazon has over 8,000 five-star reviews).

20. Coordinate furniture

If you want to create some consistency in your open plan kitchen, you'll need to choose furniture that's similar in style and finish.

This can be achieved by opting for furniture in similar wood finishes or through the use of an accent shade incorporated subtly throughout a space (Benjamin Moore's Palmetto Paint is similar to the one used throughout above).

21. Play with industrial styles

Exposed bricks walls make for a statement open plan kitchen idea, creating a distinctly industrial feel when paired with darker, more atmospheric shades.

Brick can also be used to hint at the history of a space while still working as part of a more contemporary interiors scheme. They're also seriously reminiscent of NYC apartments.

22. Reach for rustic

Looking for rustic open plan kitchen ideas? If designed effectively, they can have all the functions of a contemporary space without sacrificing its country appeal.

The trick is designing the space with a muted or neutral color palette and opting for furniture with more traditional appeal, such as the Lina Kitchen Island from Anthropologie pictured above.

23. Add a living area

An open plan kitchen doesn't need to end at a kitchen and dining room — if you have the space, why not incorporate a small living area too?

Just a couple of couches, a coffee table, and even an armchair can create a chill-out area.

You can even lay down a rug (the washable Rayne Navy Rug from Ruggable is on our wishlist) to add comfort and to break up the space.

24. Incorporate warm tones

We love the feel of a spacious light and bright open plan kitchen space. It’s easy on the eye and the white color scheme is sleek and modern.

But how do you prevent this kind of look from becoming visually cold? Add in some wood and rich gray granite.

Then, add in some accessories like patterned vases (we like the Brushstroke Vase from Anthropologie) as kitchen countertop decor ideas.

These touches will make the open plan kitchen appear cozier and more inviting.

25. Use color zoning

Creating contrasts within a space also helps to define the various roles of the open plan area. Here, the bottle green kitchen area is clearly marked and we love the way the color is carried through to the painted dining chairs.

The dark shade also contrasts beautifully with the plywood island and lime washed floorboards and as a result you get a really light and bright space for cooking, relaxing and eating in.

FAQs

What is an open plan kitchen?

Open plan kitchens usually combine the kitchen and dining area of a home. You can also include a lounge setting as part of yours. They are completely versatile which is why we love them.

What do I need to think about before planning an open plan kitchen?

Take time to think about how people will move through the open-plan room. Circulation space between zones needs to be unimpeded by furniture and it’s also vital for safety’s sake that people aren’t going to pass through the work area of the kitchen to get from one zone to another.

Is the kitchen zone far enough away from the seating area? Watching TV or talking may be difficult against the background noise of clattering pans and worktop appliances, so think about the distance between these zones.

Think too about whether you want appliances like washing machines and dryers to be part of the kitchen. Remember that noisy spin cycles will do nothing for the atmosphere of the room. You may wish to plan cupboards or a separate utility room in which these can be kept.

By using open plan kitchens in your home, you’re sure to create a cooking zone that you can be proud of.

“Thoughtful design and innovative solutions can reinvent even the most compact of spaces into open, inviting, and highly personalized kitchens,” Nick finishes by saying.

If your home is a little too small for these, you may find freestanding kitchen ideas useful instead.