How to clean windows without streaks — 5 easy steps that cleaning pros always follow

Learning how to clean windows is a great idea if yours are looking a little grubby and are in need of some sparkle power.

We've asked cleaning experts for their top tips for perfect panes that look polished and professional. Picking the right day and choosing the right supplies (including newspaper!) are all key parts of this. Trust us: taking your time to learn the right process is worth it.

Even the best cleaning supplies won't work if you're using the wrong tools or haven't nailed the technique. Don’t worry though — our step-by-step guide on how to clean windows without streak has got you covered.

How to clean windows in five easy steps

It's time to learn how to clean windows without streaks for a shiny and smooth finish. This is our no-nonsense guide, but there are other window cleaning hacks out there.

Our cleaning pros have recommended specific buys to help you along the way, which we've sought out, as well as curating highly-rated window cleaning essentials from trusted retailers.

What you’ll need

Step 1: Pick the right day for streak-free clean windows

Is it a sunny day? Hold off washing windows until it's cloudy out.

“I know it might be tempting to do household chores when the sun is shining, but cleaning windows on a hot day can actually be a bit of a challenge,” explains James King, cleaning expert at DeluxeMaid.

He continues, “The high temperature makes the cleaning solution dry up super quickly, which can make it tough to get a smooth and streak-free finish.

If this happens over time, James says this can actually damage the glass and cause it to deteriorate.

“The solution doesn't stay on the window surface long enough to properly break down dirt and grime,” he adds. “It can also be frustrating because the solution doesn't spread evenly, and you end up with a partially cleaned window.”

This also means that you tend to scrub more, which is a lot more work and can add pressure to the glass.

We've got more info on why you should never clean window panes when the sun shows its face.

Step two: Remove curtains and blinds

Once you've chosen the right weather to clean your windows, the next step is to remove curtains, blinds, or any other window treatment.

Make sure to take extra care as not to break them, and lay them down carefully in a place that is clean.

After they've been taken down, you can use a vacuum cleaner, handheld vac, or a duster to remove cobwebs and dirt from around the edges of the window frame.

From here, you can wipe down down windowsills and frames, either with a clean cloth or paper towel.

“If there’s mold, use soap and warm water, then scrub that with a brush and rinse thoroughly,” James adds.

Step 3: Gather your cleaning supplies

First, gather all the necessary tools — a squeegee, microfiber cloths, a bucket, and your choice of cleaning solution.

“I highly recommend a homemade solution made from equal parts vinegar and water,” says Yessica Bello, cleaning expert at Bello's Cleaning. “It’s not only economical but also better for your health and the environment.”

Learning how to clean windows with vinegar is easy and there are a few top tips you can learn along the way.

If you’re looking for an even stronger solution, James recommends the Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray Bottle from Amazon, which has a bottle made from 100% recovered coastal plastic and resists build-up for 30 days.

Step 4: Begin cleaning

Start by spraying your solution onto the glass and use a microfiber cloth to spread it evenly.

“Microfiber is fantastic for this purpose as it cleans without leaving any lint,” Yessica says.

For those stubborn spots or window grime, James says a paste made from baking soda and water can do wonders.

“Just apply it to the spots, let it sit for a few minutes, and then wipe clean,” he says.

Step 5: Squeegee and let dry

From here, you can use a squeegee (the Mr. Siga Multi-Purpose Silicon Squeegee from Walmart has a rubber blade and a handy suction hook), starting from the top corner of the window, making vertical or horizontal strokes.

“After each stroke, wipe the squeegee blade with a clean cloth to prevent streaks,” Yessica adds.

Put some on a microfiber cloth and wipe in a zigzag or circular motion to avoid streaks. The same motion works for mirrors.

If you don’t have microfiber cloths to hand, chances are that you have an old newspaper lying around instead.

“Crumple it up, and buff the mirror — the texture of the newspaper helps to absorb excess moisture and leaves behind a sparkling shine,” James says.

Once you've done this, all you need to do is leave your windows to dry, before hanging up your curtains and blinds back up again.

Our favorite window cleaning essentials

By following these easy and effective steps, you’ll have cleaned your windows properly and will be left with streak-free, shiny surfaces.

“Go through each one carefully and you’ll leave your windows sparkling clear, rain or shine,” Yessica finishes by saying.

Now you’ve learned how to clean windows without streaks, you can move on to other areas of your home, such as cleaning your floors.