10 portable kitchen island ideas that are perfect for streamlining your space

Portable kitchen island ideas are the perfect solution to small cooking spaces that still want all the style and function that a built-in island has to offer.

We've asked designers for their favorite ways to bring these kinds of kitchen islands into the space. From useful workstations to savvy storage solutions, there is plenty to inspire.

Whether you're renting or just want more versatility, these kitchen island ideas with freedom to move are chic and convenient.

Portable kitchen island ideas to wheel into your space

Portable islands are especially brilliant as an option for small kitchen islands. This is because more compact spaces benefit from multi functional furniture pieces like kitchen island carts.

Our design experts have suggested various cart styles throughout, which we have shopped to help you get the look.

1. Open the space up with a utility island

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

The size of a kitchen island can make or break a space. If your kitchen doesn’t have enough room for a built-in island unit, you can opt for a utility island to help you make the most of your space.

"Similar to a regular kitchen island, they work by increasing workspace, adding a storage area and expanding the overall visual real estate of your kitchen, which can translate into dollars earned when you sell," explains Jessica Rae Sommer, senior creative director at Maverick Design.

"They also offer a connection point and gathering space where people can congregate comfortably when entertaining," she adds.

If you're looking for a quick and budget-friendly solution, this Amazon Basics Utility Kitchen Cart is a great buy at just under $40 and is perfect for minimalist kitchen islands.

155lb. capacity Wade Logan Cala Wooden Kitchen Island Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H35.4 x W40.5 x D27.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $202.99 We love how much it splits into storage shelves and a gap for legroom, so you can decorate it with kitchen island seating. Amazon's choice Soges 3-Tier Kitchen Stand Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H32.7 x W35.4 x D15.7

Made from: Metal, wood

Price: $73 This packs in so much space for your cookware, dinnerware, and appliances. Lockable casters Costway Kitchen Trolley Island Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H36.5 x W18.5 x L48.5

Made from: Wood

Price: $209.99 Walmart shoppers say it's easy to put together, looks stylish, and rolls well.

2. Let your island roam free on wheels

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

Give yourself as much flexibility as possible by choosing a kitchen island on wheels that moves super easily.

“The mobility of a kitchen island cart will allow you to position it wherever and whenever you need additional workspace,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Especially handy in smaller spaces where space is limited, mobile kitchen trolleys allow you to free up precious floor footage in a nifty nudge, to suit the task.

Super slim Yamazaki Slim Storage Cart View at Crate and Barrel Size (in.): H5.1 x W31.7 x D18.7

Made from: Steel

Price: $145 This one's for those looking for narrow kitchen ideas. It even has a handle to help you pull the cart to where you need it. Curved push handle Amazon Basics 3-Tier Rolling Utility View at Amazon Size (in.): H31 x W17 x D13.35

Made from: Metal

Price: $36.52 Contemporary and cute, you can't go wrong with this multifunctional kitchen cart. There are three layers for supplies of all sizes and it comes in a choice of four fun colors. Pull out trash bin TMS Lima Kitchen Cart Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H34.4 x W17.7 x D28.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $183.99 This adorable piece features four caster wheels, two of which can be locked, and a three-tiered spice rack and towel bar.

3. DIY one with crates

(Image credit: Graham & Green)

Go for farmhouse kitchen island ideas by creating your own versatile storage island handcrafted from recycled wood, on vintage-style castor wheels for easy movability.

“Bring warmth and charm to your kitchen with a rustic wooden island, which is ideal for those decorating cottage-style kitchens,” Nina says.

We love the idea of pairing it up with bold bowls and cookware (Our Place's Perfect Pot would be a gorgeous color pop) to give it a real boho look.

4. Incorporate a breakfast bar

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture)

Get the most use from your portable kitchen island with a combination design that incorporates kitchen island seating ideas, turning it into a useful breakfast bar.

“One approach I like to use is picking contrasting materials and colors to create visual interest,” explains Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of HALO Homebuyers.

For a touch of luxe, add velvet bar stools like these Etta Avenue Layken Stools from Wayfair.

5. Choose a compact design with ample storage

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

A portable kitchen island can become even more useful if you choose one with kitchen island storage solutions.

Nina says, “Enhance organization and efficiency with a portable kitchen island cart equipped with drawers for storing utensils, linens, and kitchen gadgets.”

She adds, “The drawers keep essentials neatly tucked away while providing quick access during meal preparation.”

For example, this Red Barrel Studio Kitchen Cart from Wayfair has drawers and spacious cabinets.

6. Bring in tactile texture with natural materials

(Image credit: Bloomingville)

Celebrate the beauty of imperfection with a portable kitchen island cart made from bamboo or natural materials, rich in grain and pattern.

A freestanding bamboo design will add warmth to a space, breaking up uniformed cabinetry, whilst being lightweight to easily move as, if and when desired.

Adorn your natural island with a plethora of artisanal wooden boards (we like this Brabantia Chopping Board from Saks), glass storage jars and reactive glaze-ware canisters, to create a sustainably focused focal point that’s as beautiful as it is functional.

7. Repurpose a secondhand furniture piece

(Image credit: Modish Living)

Elevate your kitchen ideas and design scheme with a sturdy, beautifully built and made-to-last antique with a story to tell.

A gloriously grainy, reclaimed wood butchers block will work in kitchens of all shapes and sizes, adding chunky charm and textural interest.

“A butcher block kitchen island cart also provides a versatile surface for food preparation and serving,” adds Nina.

You can consider upcycling or repurposing a pre-loved item of furniture that you already have or even get one from one of the best secondhand furniture stores.

For instance, a wooden dresser or slim table with drawers can make a lovely, improvised movable kitchen island.

8. Integrate a pet bed into your island

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

They’re around our feet twenty-four-seven, especially when there are potential tip-bits to be had, so why not treat your favorite furball to a resting retreat to await their rewards in crumbs?

Bringing one of the best pet beds into your kitchen island can work as a space-saving option, as well as providing a cozy place for your four-legged friend to relax. For example, this Bedsure Dog Bed from Amazon has over 30,000 five-star reviews.

9. Combine a wine rack into your island

(Image credit: Cotswold Co.)

We can’t all afford the luxury or space of a wine cellar, but for more modest, sociable homes that love to entertain and appreciate the finer things in life, a portable kitchen island cart that packs a whole lot of storage into a small footprint, ticks a lot of boxes.

Nina explains, “Choose a cart with built-in wine racks, stemware holders, and a spacious top for mixing drinks and serving appetizers.”

She adds, “This cart is perfect for hosting gatherings and adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen or dining area.”

Opt for a design that thoughtfully integrates a whole range host of options, including a drawer to organize kitchen utensils, a wine rack, and an under-shelf for all of those cookbooks.

10. Choose contrasting colors and textures

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

A portable kitchen island featuring contrasting colors will definitely stand out from the crowd in an industrial style kitchen.

Choose a design with open shelves to happily fill with treasured cookware and beloved books, creating an attractive display and rustic highlight in any home.

And, if you fancy switching things up through the shifting seasons, simply wheel your utilitarian hero from the kitchen to the hallway or utility room.

FAQs

What is a portable kitchen island?

Portable or movable kitchen island carts add extra counter space and storage solutions to any kitchen.

Islands on wheels or freestanding islands can be repositioned to specific needs and space requirements, as and when required.

What portable island options are best for small kitchens?

In smaller spaces and compact kitchens, a butcher's block or utility trolley can provide the same functionality as a fixed kitchen island, but on a much smaller footprint. Choose a design with built-in storage solutions so that you can utilize space and maximize use.

Portable kitchen islands are a fantastic, multifunctional option in smaller kitchens where space is limited and a flexible configuration is favored.

Portable kitchen island carts are versatile, stylish, and practical additions to modern kitchens, offering a range of design options to suit your lifestyle.

“Don’t overlook the ability of kitchen island carts to transform your kitchen into a functional and inviting space for cooking, dining, and entertaining,” Nina finishes by saying.

They’re also a great vehicle for bringing in the best kitchen island trends.