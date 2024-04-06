7 kitchen island pendant lighting ideas to glow up your cooking space with

Kitchen island pendant lighting ideas are the perfect way to make this area of you cooking space truly shine.

We've asked designers what they go for when adding hanging lights above this space. Mixing and matching, luxe chandeliers, and even DIYs are some of their go-to pendant picks for this area of the home.

If you're looking for kitchen island ideas, adding pendant lights above them is the best way to turn your work surface into a stunning focal point.

Pretty kitchen island pendant lighting ideas

Both small kitchen islands and larger ones will benefit from having kitchen island lighting above them.

Our experts have recommended specific styles throughout and our in-house shoppers have curated matching picks from trusted retailers.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Mix and match pendant lights

(Image credit: Searle & Taylor Kitchens)

This is a great design tip if you’re looking for colorful kitchen island ideas, as you can really use kitchen island hanging lights to showcase different styles.

“Don't be afraid to mix and match your pendant materials for an eclectic, curated look, as mixing different textures adds so much depth and visual intrigue,” says Jim Gray, home improvement expert and realtor at Agent Advice.

He likes to pair up metal shades with clear glass globes (this Mercury Row Single Pendant from Wayfair is budget-friendly) for modern kitchen ideas.

2. Hang chandeliers

(Image credit: Rehome)

Turn your kitchen island into a five-star location with a chandelier-style kitchen island pendant lighting ideas.

“If you have a large kitchen with a large island, then a chandelier is the best choice,” explains Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service. “This can be anything from a chic crystal one or a metal one with metallic accents.”

We also like the idea of going for a rustic style, such as the Lauren Foundry Modern Farmhouse Chandelier from Wayfair — perfect for those looking for French kitchen ideas.

3. Cluster them together

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Why go for one kitchen island hanging light when you can go for a few? This will make your workspace look so much more polished.

“Create visual interest and depth by clustering multiple pendant lights together above your kitchen island,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Clustered arrangements add dimension to your space while providing ample task lighting for cooking and meal prep,” she adds.

She also suggests experimenting with different heights, shapes, and sizes to create a dynamic finish. Or, you could even go for a pendant light with multiple bulbs, such as this gorgeous Wade Logan Wason Light from Wayfair.

4. Go for minimalist colors

(Image credit: Original BTC)

We love minimalist kitchens, which can be accentuated even further with subtle kitchen island pendant lighting ideas.

Tommy explains, “For a more polished look, you may want to choose white or light lampshades for your pendant lights to avoid any visual distractions.”

He continues, “In the evening, they will provide a gentle and enchanting illumination in your kitchen.”

For those who aren’t in their forever homes, they’re also a versatile choice that can be moved seamlessly between different designs (we like this Better Homes and Gardens Architectural Light from Walmart).

LED compatible Latitude Run Alfrodull Light Single Drum Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H9 x W16 x D16

Made from: Silk, steel

Price: $133.99 Wayfair shoppers say this gives off a great amount of light and is both pretty and functional. Adjustable wire Homemaxs Large Hanging Globe Pendant Light Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H39 x W5 x L5

Made from: Glass

Price: $14.39 For those looking for budget-friendly kitchen island pendant lighting ideas, this is ideal. Frosted shade Orren Ellis Light Single Dome Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H8.5 x W11 x D11

Made from: Metal

Price: $43.99 Renters, this is for you. It has a handy plug, so you can simply hook it up wherever needed.

5. Choose customized creations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unleash your creativity and personalize your kitchen island pendant lighting by going for custom-made fixtures, which is one of our favorite DIY kitchen island ideas.

Nina says, “Explore artisanal lighting shops, secondhand furniture stores, or even get crafting yourself to bring in unique and one-of-a-kind pendant designs that reflect your individuality.”

You can also repurpose everyday objects or materials to create bespoke pendant lights that add charm and character to your kitchen.

For example, you could superglue fabric (this Horbanual Hunter Green Satin Fabric from Amazon is similar to the pendant light above) onto a plain lampshade, then hang it up.

6. Try linear

(Image credit: Arteriors)

For long and spacious kitchen islands, consider using linear pendant lights to provide even illumination across the length of the counter.

“Linear fixtures with multiple light sources offer practical lighting while also serving as a striking design element,” Nina says.

She suggests, “Choose sleek and streamlined designs to complement modern and contemporary kitchens, or opt for rustic wood and metal finishes for a more industrial or farmhouse-inspired look.”

We love the glam Callie Gold Lantern Pendant from Wayfair, which is part of the beautiful Kelly Clarkson Home collection.

Assembly required Mercury Row Hymel Light Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18.25 x W51 x D14

Made from: Steel

Price: $359.99 The open end on these light fittings will make changing bulbs a total breeze. Two color options Laurel Foundry Stagner Kitchen Island Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H8.75x W41 x D8

Made from: Steel

Price: $283.99 This statement lighting fixture comes with free three-day delivery, meaning you can start styling your island lighting quickly. 200 watts Pynnesu Rectangular Pendant Light Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H8.45 x W8.86 x L22.05

Made from: Metal

Price: $62.79 This is giving us vintage-style decor vibes. We also like its detachable chain which makes it easy to adjust.

7. Look for dimmable lights

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

We’re a huge fan of sustainable design that brings together both style and functionality. This kitchen island pendant lighting idea does just that.

Jim adds, “Make sure you're choosing fixtures with adjustable brightness and look into options for energy-efficient LED bulbs (these Linkind Light Bulbs are Amazon's Choice if you need them).”

Many different styles come with adjustable lighting (how striking is this Joss and Main Woven Rope Pendant from Wayfair?), so be sure to factor this in mind when browsing sites or looking in-store.

As you explore these kitchen island pendant lighting ideas, just remember to keep size, height, and your overall kitchen aesthetic in mind.

“With careful consideration, you can illuminate your kitchen island in style and create a welcoming and inviting space for cooking, dining, and entertaining,” Nina finishes by saying.

Once you’ve sorted your lighting, you can move onto kitchen island seating ideas, so your guests have somewhere to sit while you sizzle away.