I'm a homes editor — these expensive-looking buys are worth it this Black Friday

Ready to luxe up your space? We've been on the hunt for expensive-looking buys that will trick your eyes and pleasantly surprise your wallet, all while elevating your style. Yes friends, it is possible to check all the boxes.

Now that Black Friday home deals are well underway, there are plenty of discounts to consider, but what's really worth the investment? What sophisticated-looking decor will deliver quality? Can we really nail the Quiet Luxury aesthetic without the price tag?

Take a breather, shoppers. Style is achievable without multi-digit price tags. We've perused the retail event for elegant finds suitable for various rooms of your abode, and we think you'll be able to make your small space look luxe in no time (and for a reasonable price). Ready to add to your cart?

Expensive-looking buys to add to your cart this Black Friday

If you're craving a little sophistication, keep the Quiet Luxury mantra in the back of your mind. Who What Wear's associate editor, Sierra Mayhew, previously described it to Real Homes as "a personal sense of style that speaks for itself and exudes opulence without having to utter a logo or designer brand’s name." We think these finds will fit the bill.

How do I make my space look luxe? It's all about the proper styling. In order to make a space feel luxe, add complementary elements — for example a wooden bowl next to a white clay vase of flowers — to add a sophisticated touch. A few pops of gold is a beloved trick amongst interior designers. Above all, no matter what look you want to achieve, it's important to keep your space organized and mess-free.

What does a small luxe space need? Oftentimes, a small luxe space is defined by a neutral-toned color palette that will make the room feel light and airy. You'll want to also add a mirror that adds natural light and tricks the eye into believing the room is larger than it is. But it's not just about what you see — evoke the senses with a home fragrance you and your guests love.

Want to get a little glam but don't know where to start (aside from these lovely finds, that is)? We're happy to assist with expert-backed tips for ways to make your apartment feel like a luxe hotel — where vacancy is never an issue — and we'll point you toward our favorite luxe picks for a small living room (and beyond) to help add a touch of elegance to your abode.

