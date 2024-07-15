I'm a homes editor and I've found the hottest Amazon cookware bestsellers on sale for Prime Day

Are your pots and pans looking a little worn out? I know mine are, which is why I've been looking on Amazon for cookware bestsellers that are popular with shoppers right now.
I looked through hundreds of pages on the site to find pieces that look beautiful and are incredibly efficient at sizzling up food in the kitchen. From the classic pan reviewers can't get enough of to full sets with different-sized pots, I've found something for everyone.
My top picks are also on sale right now, just in time for Prime Day, which is running from July 16-17.
Amazon's #1 cookware bestseller
Sensarte Frying Pan Skillet | Was $29.99 Now $23.99 (save $6) at Amazon
Size (in.): H9.5 x W17.5
Made from: Granite
If there's one thing I always recommend having at least one of in a kitchen, it's a versatile pan. This is one of the best non-stick pans on Amazon, with over 16,000 shoppers saying it's a breeze to clean, high quality, and weighty. Some shoppers say it can be a little slow to heat up, but once it does, the temperature spreads around it evenly.
More Amazon cookware bestsellers
While the pan up top is the number one bestseller, there are lots of other cookware bestsellers that are great options, whether you're searching for Amazon dorm essentials or a durable alternative to the Our Place pan.
Dishwasher safe
Capacity: 4.4 quarts
Made from: Aluminum
Price:
Was $49.99 Now $34.99 (save $15) at Amazon
We're all big fans of the Our Place brand here at Real Homes. When we reviewed the Our Place Always Pan, our writer Millie Fender loved how straightforward it made cooking. Her only peeve? The price tag, as it is a little expensive. This alternative is a great price though, and comes in eight delicious colors that will zhuzh up your kitchen countertop decor.
Made in the USA
Capacity: 10.5 cubic inch
Made from: Cast iron
Price:
Was $34.25 Now $19.90 (save $14.35) at Amazon
Most chefs have cast-iron pans in their kitchens, as they have superior heat retention, are quick to clean and enhance the flavor of foods such as steak and veggies. This one comes pre-seasoned, which will prevent it rusting and stop you from needing to use quite so much cooking oil. Plus, even though this is from Amazon, the brand is a family-owned business that has been going since 1896.
10pcs
Made from: Granite
Color: Cream white granite
Price:
Was $149.99 Now $84.99 (save $65) at Amazon
This is the number one bestseller in kitchen cookware sets on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. The style is seriously elegant, meaning you can keep it out of your cupboards and use it as decor if you want extra storage space. It’s suitable for all stovetop types, so you don’t need to worry about breakages. Plus, even though it's a crisp cream color, it won't stain.
Amazon bestsellers are always useful to search for when scouring the site, as these are picks that are approved by lots of shoppers, meaning you can rest assured when you buy them. It's also a label retailers cannot buy, meaning Amazon's software has taken into consideration the customer ratings, frequency of purchase and how it performs in comparison to other similar items on offer when labeling it a bestseller.
If the kitchen isn't the only area you're searching for items for, then Amazon outdoor entertaining bestsellers may also come in handy.
